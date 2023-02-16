After years of fighting back rising post-fire floodwaters, the City of Flagstaff Stormwater Department will raise its fee to meet demand.

Rates will rise 12% annually over the next five years, taking the current rate of $3.74 a month per property equivalent rate unit (ERU, or 1,500 square feet of impervious surface) to $7.38 a month by January 2028.

At the end of the scheduled rate increase, the average Flagstaff resident, who is responsible for 3 ERUS, will pay $22.14 a month in stormwater fees. The average restaurant (14 ERUs) will pay $103.32 a month, and the average big-box business (220 ERUs) will pay $1,623.60 per month.

Adjusting the city’s stormwater fee has been a subject of Flagstaff City Council discussion since summer, when monsoonal flooding of the Pipeline Fire scar routinely inundated Flagstaff neighborhoods. These incidents, combined with the city’s battle against similar flooding beneath the Museum Fire flood scar, illustrated the city’s deep need for capital improvements to stormwater infrastructure and expanded levels of service.

As emergency response is nondiscretionary, the city has already engaged in debt funding, and sought state and federal grants to fund immediate flood responses. But some level of fee adjustment was deemed necessary to create a sustainable stormwater budget concomitant with sharply increased demand. The questions weighed by city council over the past six months involve the specifics of this fee schedule, the impacts to residents and businesses, the likelihood of state or federal financial assistance, and the possibility of future fires and floods.

Over the course of discussion, city staff was presented varying options that mix different levels of fee increase with grant funding, debt funding and possible capital improvement projects.

Council decided on Tuesday to move forward with the option that would increase the fee most aggressively, thereby making the city able to independently finance all recommended capital improvement projects and stormwater service needs without reliance on unknown, outside funding sources.

Rate increases will begin to take effect April 1.

Under the fee adjustment, the city expects to spend $6-$8 million a year on stormwater operating, maintenance and debt-service costs alone. They expect roughly another $50 million in capital improvement expenditures over the next five years. Assuming no new major expenses, costs should be covered by the fee adjustment.

The caveat to the decision to adjust the fee to its highest option was that city staff and lobbyists would continue to look for outside state and federal funding opportunities. Already, there are two house bills in the Arizona Legislature — HB 2543 and HB 2286 — that, if passed, will appropriate roughly $12 million to the city for stormwater needs. If more funds were found in abundance there was general consensus among city council to readjust the stormwater fee to a lower rate as need subsided.

The prevailing argument for this strategy revolved around appeals to flexibility.

“We’ve come to Council so many times because, I think, we’re all having a hard time wrapping our heads around the amount of uncertainty and the dollar value that goes with that uncertainty,” said stormwater manager Ed Schenk when Council asked about his personal recommendation on the fee schedule. “We’re talking wild swings — millions of dollars this way, millions of dollars that way. We got $36 million of debt within stormwater, which is quite large from a municipal side. So there’s a lot of uncertainty.

“Because of that, I tend to like flexibility. The most flexible we can be is to choose a rate that’s pessimistic, that assumes that we are not going to get the full external funding, that the general fund is going to take a hit from X, Y or Z, and then adjust the rate down.”

Maximizing flexibility gives the best guarantee the city will be able to protect the families and residents directly impacted by flooding, said Vice Mayor Austin Aslan, especially in the context of a state legislature that is known to take inimical stances against Flagstaff’s municipal decision-making. Most recently, this trend is embodied in Senate Bill 1108, which, as introduced by Sen. Wendy Rogers, could take $10 million out of Flagstaff’s general fund in the form of a tax break offered to businesses impacted by the city’s above-state minimum wage.

“I am very nervous about a relinquishing the control that we can have over the situation to the state more than we absolutely need to,” Aslan said. “The State of Arizona loves to put Flagstaff’s neck on the chopping block — over and over and over again. We’re seeing the carrot and stick approach to the way that we want to engage in self-rule to manage ourselves. I’m very nervous that if we relied too much on grant funding this could become another point of contention where they’re hanging it over our heads and forcing us to act in certain ways. Or we don’t get that money.”

Aslan added: “We have an opportunity to maintain control of our own destinies here. We have an obligation to our residents, our homeowners and our families in town to do this right to get the job done, to solve tomorrow’s problems today. And I think we need the most flexibility we can for doing that.”

The adopted fee schedule is also not as steep as earlier proposals, and for that, the business community is grateful, said Joe Galli, Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce policy advisor.

“We acknowledge that there are significant needs, and we are very interested in helping the mayor and Council and staff pursue additional solutions to meet those needs — state and federal, and otherwise,” Galli said. “We’re very thankful particularly to the city manager and to other city staff who have worked diligently to get us where we are tonight.”

In addition to increasing the stormwater fee, the ordinance passed on Tuesday will also increase the maximum residential ERU from 5 to 10. The ordinance passed 5-2, with Councilmembers Miranda Sweet and Lori Matthews voting against.