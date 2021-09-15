Flagstaff motel to be repurposed as 44-unit transitional housing facility

An old Flagstaff motel will soon be converted into transitional housing for unsheltered residents, a local non-profit announced earlier this week.

On Monday, the former Travelodge located on East Route 66 was purchased by Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, CEO Devonna McLaughlin said. The plan is to convert each of the motel’s 44 units into studio apartments.

McLaughlin says the project will “make a meaningful difference in the lives of households experiencing homelessness” and that decent affordable housing is “a foundation for health and stability for families.”

The non-profit said the property, located at 2918 E. Route 66, was paid for using funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The grant money was designated to the non-profit by the Arizona Department of Housing, and is a part of a federal program designed to offer citizens financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement said the facility will provide families experiencing homelessness with their own apartment unit, “creating social distance to improve health and privacy for each family.”