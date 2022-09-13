Flagstaff minimum wage to rise again due to inflation, eliciting mixed responses

The City of Flagstaff announced Tuesday that come January 1, 2023, it will increase its minimum wage from $15.50 to $16.80 an hour, four dollars above the state wage of $12.80.

The increase comes in accordance with the city’s Title 15, which was codified when voters approved Proposition 414 during the 2016 election cycle. While some are celebrating a city minimum wage that has doubled (and then some) since 2016, others decry the hike as prohibitive to a thriving business sector.

According to a city press release, the proposition responsible for Title 15 prescribed that starting in 2023, “the Flagstaff minimum wage shall be increased annually by the increase in the cost of living.” The amount of annual increase is determined by consumer price index data in order to adjust the city’s wage commensurately with inflation and cost of living. This year, those numbers spiked significantly.

“The CPI for August 2022 (296.171) was 8.3% greater than for August 2021 (273.567),” the press release reported. “Accordingly, as of January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in the City of Flagstaff will increase from $15.50 per hour to $16.80 per hour.”

That’s a significant percentage increase, said management analyst Chris Rhode with the city office of labor standards.

“If you look at historic trends, over the course of decades, inflation usually sits at about 2 or 2 1/2%,” Rhode said.

The Title 15 law was written to serve in perpetuity and “capture all the points of high inflation and the points of lower inflation,” Rhode said.

And while this year’s increase is more consistent with what he would have expected to see “long term,” he noted that “right now we’re at a sample size of one. This is one year.”

Rhode emphasized that the city “did not write” the Title 15 law, but they are taxed with implementing it.

The increase will also affect the city’s budget, which pays roughly 380 employees making minimum wage.

“We're an organization just like other businesses,” Rhode said. “We’ve had to do our own budgeting for employees.”

Currently, Flagstaff has the 18th-highest local minimum wage in the country, yet is still behind places such as Denver and the San Francisco Bay area. If all else stays the same, the increase will put Flagstaff at the fourth-highest wage nationally, just behind Seattle and Sea-Tac in Washington and Emeryville, California.

“We’re certainly at the high end of the spectrum nationwide,” Rhode said.

The jump in wages indicates that Title 15 is working “exactly as intended” said former Flagstaff councilmember and minimum wage activist Eva Putzova.

“While we could have not foreseen the context of the current inflation back in 2016, we knew that in order to protect the most vulnerable workers in the long run, we had to ensure that their wages would increase with increases in their living expenses,” Putzova said. “After 30-plus years of stagnating wages, with wage increases going to the top 1% of earners almost exclusively, an index minimum wage is the right tool to advance both equity and justice.”

Putzova also pointed to studies from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) that indicated corporate profits, and not worker’s wages, are “responsible for current inflation.”

“According to EPI reports, almost 54% of the current inflation can be attributed to increase in profit margins,” Putzova said.

Putzova argued that wage increases are necessary for the community to keep up with cost of living -- which by some measurements is roughly 20% higher than the national average. Rhode also noted that Flagstaff's cost of living “is going up” and the wage increase could give some people the ability to “keep pace” with rising costs.

For Putzova, it’s a simple equation.

“People need to be paid a thriving wage if they want to have a thriving community,” she said.

But according to Joe Galli, senior advisor of public policy for the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, the wage increase will not lead to a thriving community. Instead, it will create an “extra challenging” landscape for business owners.

“It's already tough here because we haven't built housing for our workforce in two decades,” Galli said. “Housing costs are over the moon. Labor costs keep climbing according to this wage mandate. It’s just another added pressure on the employer.”

When asked if the wage increase might help make housing more affordable, Galli asserted that such an argument came from those “not good at math.”

“Minimum wage earners are not buying homes in this community,” Galli said. “People making 100 grand a year in this community, far above minimum wage, have difficulties purchasing housing in this community. The community has many, many challenges — all of which have the Chamber's attention. But the reality is when government gets involved and mandates policy, it forces business owners to react.”

With this increase, those reactions will be the same as they have been since 2016, Galli said.

“Employers will adapt to hiring more experienced workers, cutting out opportunities for young people. They’ll cut back on employment opportunities. And they'll pass along the labor cost mandate they've incurred to the end consumer with higher prices," he said.

Galli predicted this would particularly be true among restaurants, which typically operate on slim profit margins.

“Ask anyone in this community, we’ve seen astronomical food prices locally,” he said. “We've lost some key businesses and some key businesses have not reinvested here, they've gone elsewhere, to expand and grow their business opportunities.”

For local restaurateur Georgette Quintero of Alejandro’s Mexican Food, wage increases do create a “domino effect” that results in higher food prices. While she’s always started her employees above minimum wage, she noted that wage hikes “increase the cost of everything” in a way that necessitates higher menu prices.

It’s a trend that has resulted in alienation among some customers, she reported.

“I still have customers complaining and going, ‘Why is this so expensive?’” she said.

Rising menu costs have severed her relationship with a previous customer base — high school students ordering from her food truck.

“Students don't see the value in my food anymore,” she said. “I used to give them an $8 plate. And now, if they want the same plate, it's $13.”

Rhode said over the coming months, his offices will be in close contact with Flagstaff business organizations to help them start budgeting proactively to account for the wage increase. While it may be a hurdle, he said as Flagstaff’s wage has been increasing since 2016, businesses have adapted.

“We still have a local economy,” Rhode said. “Seattle and Denver both have higher minimum wages than we do, and they still have local businesses. As we follow them into higher wages, it's the city's hope that [adaptation] continues. We'll do what we can for local businesses, but more concrete actions the city can take in response to this would probably have to come from Council.”

Along with the wage increase, other provisions of Title 15 will remain in effect -- such as the requirement that employees maintain payroll records to ensure wage compliance and do not retaliate in any way against employees for asserting their rights under this law.

Rhode noted that over the years, complaints about wage compliance, record keeping and retaliation have gone down, but there are some instances still under investigation.

“Employees absolutely have the right to talk about their wages and to ask about them,” he said. “These provisions just provide them with a safety net and assurance that they can do that without risking their livelihood.”