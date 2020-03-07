Flagstaff metro area far below national average in workers making six figure income

The number of workers living in and around Flagstaff in occupations likely to make a six figure income is far below the national average, according to a new study.

Looking at data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from between 2015 and 2018, researchers at the software company Volusion found that across the country about 7% of workers have jobs that typically make $100,000 or more.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That is already a small portion of the population but in and around Flagstaff, the number of workers potentially making such salaries is even smaller.

Only 1.7% of workers in the Flagstaff metro area have jobs which could pay them a six figure income. That comes to about 840 workers in and around Flagstaff.

The researchers say that, in the Flagstaff metro area, the highest paid positions are generally family and general practitioners. Compared to the rest of the country, those likely making six figure incomes locally are also more likely to be nurse practitioners.

Across all occupations, the median income is also lower in Flagstaff than the national average. Nationally the median income annual is $38,640 where as in and around Flagstaff, the median annual income is only $33,650.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0