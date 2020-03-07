Flagstaff metro area far below national average in workers making six figure income
0 comments

Flagstaff metro area far below national average in workers making six figure income

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Downtown Flagstaff

Flagstaff faces its share of tourism challenges, both in winter and in summer.

 Conrad Romero, Cronkite News

The number of workers living in and around Flagstaff in occupations likely to make a six figure income is far below the national average, according to a new study.

Looking at data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from between 2015 and 2018, researchers at the software company Volusion found that across the country about 7% of workers have jobs that typically make $100,000 or more.

That is already a small portion of the population but in and around Flagstaff, the number of workers potentially making such salaries is even smaller.

Only 1.7% of workers in the Flagstaff metro area have jobs which could pay them a six figure income. That comes to about 840 workers in and around Flagstaff.

The researchers say that, in the Flagstaff metro area, the highest paid positions are generally family and general practitioners. Compared to the rest of the country, those likely making six figure incomes locally are also more likely to be nurse practitioners.

Across all occupations, the median income is also lower in Flagstaff than the national average. Nationally the median income annual is $38,640 where as in and around Flagstaff, the median annual income is only $33,650.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New commercial space and vacation rentals coming to South San Francisco
Local

New commercial space and vacation rentals coming to South San Francisco

For nearly a decade, Gina Thomson and David Shafer have been working together. The owner of Nuido Embroidery, Thomson does all the embroidery work for Shafer’s own business, Flagtown Prints. But now the two friends and business partners are working on another project: a new development on South San Francisco Street.

+4
World Hearing Day: Deaf Flagstaff woman gives back as engineer
Local

World Hearing Day: Deaf Flagstaff woman gives back as engineer

  • Updated

When a balloon popped in Mykella Jones’ hands during her first birthday party, the infant wasn’t startled. Her parents were, though. After a series of professional and at-home tests, including banging on kitchen pots and pans, the diagnosis was clear: Mykella was deaf.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News