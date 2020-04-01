Flagstaff Medical Center receives face shield donation

On Tuesday morning, Flagstaff Medical Center received a much needed delivery in the form of 2,200 face shields.
The delivery was a donation from Prent Thermoforming, which manufactures supplies used in the medical industry in Flagstaff and across the country.
Prent Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Mark Rothlisberger said they first heard of Flagstaff Medical Center’s need for additional facemasks last week through the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce.
At a Chamber of Commerce meeting last week, President of Northern Arizona Healthcare Flo Spyrow announced to the board that the hospital was at risk of running short of personal protective equipment, including face shields.
Hearing that, chamber president Julie Pastrick put out the call for any businesses that might be able to assist. And just a day later, Pastrick received a response.
Rothlisberger said from their perspective, the hospital’s need for face shields was quite a coincidence. Just days prior, Prent had been contacted by a hospital near their headquarters in Janesville, Wisconsin about making similar equipment, he said.
The workers at Prent’s Janesville facility jumped into action and within 48 hours had adapted one of their manufacturing lines to begin producing face shields, Rothlisberger said. Thus, they were ready to fill the shortage at FMC as soon as they heard there was one.
“It was us and our sister company GOEX, and you know, we sourced the material and got it in production in two days. And now we’re just adding another line producing in Wisconsin and were probably producing 50,000 [face shields] a day,” Rothlisberger said. “That’s what we want to do, you know, how we can contribute?”
“We are humbled and grateful we can bring community partners together for such an impactful outcome like manufacturing and providing much needed masks to protect our local healthcare workers,” Pastrick said of the delivery. “It feels like a miracle.”
