Flagstaff Medical Center receives face shield donation

On Tuesday morning, Flagstaff Medical Center received a much needed delivery in the form of 2,200 face shields.

The delivery was a donation from Prent Thermoforming, which manufactures supplies used in the medical industry in Flagstaff and across the country.

Prent Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Mark Rothlisberger said they first heard of Flagstaff Medical Center’s need for additional facemasks last week through the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce.

At a Chamber of Commerce meeting last week, President of Northern Arizona Healthcare Flo Spyrow announced to the board that the hospital was at risk of running short of personal protective equipment, including face shields.

Hearing that, chamber president Julie Pastrick put out the call for any businesses that might be able to assist. And just a day later, Pastrick received a response.

Rothlisberger said from their perspective, the hospital’s need for face shields was quite a coincidence. Just days prior, Prent had been contacted by a hospital near their headquarters in Janesville, Wisconsin about making similar equipment, he said.