Flagstaff Medical Center project finds new uses for surgical wrap

An initiative started by nurses at Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) is keeping surgical wrap from the hospital out of the landfill and finding new uses for it across Arizona. Known as the Blue Wrap Project, the effort has been able to repurpose about 60,000 pounds of this material so far.

The Blue Wrap Project started in August of 2019, when some nurses noticed the amount of waste created by surgical wrap. The hospital had run out of the plastic bags given to patients for their belongings and they were discussing alternatives.

“An OR [operating room] tech had come out and he was like, ‘like this?’” said PACU RN Kylie Link, one of the nurses behind the project. “We were just shocked…I said, ‘how much of it do you have?’ and he’s like, 'oh my gosh, bags and bags every day.'”

The material was blue surgical wrap -- a plastic material (most similar to the reusable bags sold in stores, Link said) that is used to keep surgical instruments sterile. Wrap-covered trays are taken into the OR before the patient and the cloth -- still clean -- is removed and disposed of. Usually, that means it's thrown away.

"They can be fairly huge trays, [with] a couple yards of material wrapping these trays,” Link said. “They take them off and in the past, they were just taking the sterile, clean material and throwing it in the trash.”

After the idea was cleared by Infection Control, they began sewing bags as a trial to present to FMC as part of a mini grant application. This was toward the end of 2019, so the pandemic meant some changes to the plan.

“We were making some progress, and then COVID hit and we ended up with just tons of material during COVID,” said another project leader, PACU RN Sylvia Goldberg.

The wrap was still being collected -- a total of around a ton (2,000 pounds) each month -- so they began to think of other ways to use it. This included volunteers sewing the bags and, later, donations to places like animal shelters, schools and the Ballet Folklorico de Colores.

Through these effort, the material has been used to make items ranging from garment bags to dog beds to personal protective equipment. Goldberg said she even used some to make sandbags last year when her home began flooding and she didn’t have time to pick them up elsewhere.

Around this time, local nonprofit Threaded Together’s volunteers started making masks with the surgical wrap and two truckloads of extra material were sent south to be used in a tech school, hospital and refugee camp.

One of the biggest things this project has done, Link said, is raise awareness: “I don’t think anybody had a clue [how much was being used] until we started gathering this material,” she said.

The hospital has recently replaced some of its surgical trays with reusable ones, halving the amount of blue wrap it uses. The mini grant for the project is being used to collect data on how much blue wrap FMC uses and helps pay three sewists to make the patient belongings bags (65 a week), still aided by about 10 volunteers and the OR techs involved in gathering the material.

The project has also helped replace the single-use plastic bags previously used for patient belongings, and the money saved from medical disposal fees (over $17,000 so far) combined with the low-cost bag design (about $1 per bag) means it's cost-neutral for the hospital and is even saving it some money.

“I think it opens the door for not only FMC, but many hospitals," Goldberg said. "…It’s not just our hospital, it’s a national problem...I’m hoping FMC will become a leader going forward with sustainability projects and issues.”

This is especially important, the nurses said, as climate change continues.

“Our natural resources really aren’t going to last forever unless we start changing some of our ways -- as a society, as corporations, as everything,” Goldberg said. “It’s all over, you can see what’s happening to our forests. ...If we don’t have a healthy environment to live in, from our groundwater to our food quality, to everything, we're not ultimately going to be healthy as people."

Their hope for the program is that it will continue to grow and “become just a normal thing,” with Link specifically noting the importance of new ideas.

“I’m sure there are organizations out there that can make a huge difference if their employees are recognizing where these things can happen. …It really just takes a creative mind to upcycle,” Link said.

“I really think we need to teach the next generation [that] everything’s not disposable, let’s make some changes, because they’re the ones that have to live in this world even longer than us and I want it to be a good world,” Goldberg added.

Organizations can request up to two 40-pound bags of blue wrap for reuse through the Blue Wrap Project. More about the project, including a request form, can be found by searching Blue Wrap Project at nahealth.com or by emailing bluewrapproject@nahealth.com.

