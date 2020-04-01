Flagstaff Medical Center makes room for COVID-19 care

“The nurse goes into the room prepared to do many things at once, instead of going multiple times. We have support nurses that can actually bring those [primary] nurses what they need while they’re in the isolation room so they can complete their tasks,” Mougin said. “That helps us not only reduce our exposure to infection but also preserves the amount of supplies — that personal protective equipment — that is so precious right now.”

When needed, he said FMC is able to decontaminate and reprocess some of its PPE.

FMC representatives estimated they have received 100,000 surgical masks and 100,000 N95s as they work to stockpile for Coconino County’s expected peak in COVID-19 cases, an unprecedented challenge considering the international scope of the virus.

“A lot of other cities are faced with the same challenges,” Mougin said. “They’re seeing the same type of patients need the same type of equipment all at once. It’s different than if you had just a local outbreak and you could reach out to your neighbors and if they didn’t have the same problem, they’d say, 'yes, we can help out,' but right now all the hospitals are facing the same challenges, so it’s harder for us to help each other out.”