Flagstaff Medical Center makes room for COVID-19 care

Two weeks after the first case of COVID-19 was found in Coconino County, Flagstaff Medical Center has become a hub for the care of northern Arizona residents affected by this disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Every day, FMC, operated by Northern Arizona Healthcare, admits up to 10 COVID-19-positive patients, including many from the Navajo Nation. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 24 confirmed cases being treated at the hospital, with about another 30 being investigated for the disease.
The hospital reached its critical care capacity Monday, said Chief Quality Officer John Mougin, meaning the hospital’s 40-bed intensive care unit (ICU) is full; however, other areas of the facility are now available for COVID-19 patients.
Staff have prepared different areas of the hospital to support ventilators needed for these patients, such as unused operating rooms and ambulatory surgical areas, and already completed Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order calling for hospitals to increase their bed capacity by 50% by April 24, said Chief Administrative Officer Josh Tinkle, bringing the total beds up from 264 to 396.
These beds are contained within the hospital building, not in an external structure or facility.
Similarly, the Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC), Northern Arizona Healthcare’s smaller hospital in Cottonwood, will be increasing its beds from 99 to 131. VVMC had less than 40 patients as of Monday, including three with COVID-19.
Despite an increase in critically ill patients, FMC has been operating below its normal number of total hospital patients, with 125 Monday and 138 Tuesday, compared to its 2019 fiscal year average of about 191.
Employees and administrators throughout the health care system have been preparing for cases of COVID-19 in northern Arizona for the last two months and facilities’ current response to the disease are reviewed multiple times each day, said Douglas Mapel, an FMC doctor who specializes in critical care and pulmonology and who helped form the hospital’s critical care program.
“This is the real deal. This is not overhyped. This is the most dangerous epidemic this country has faced since the Spanish Flu. It has the potential of killing millions of people,” Mapel said. “It is absolutely critical at this time that we follow these isolation procedures because there is no really effective therapy anywhere on the horizon. Vaccines are a long ways off, so really all we can do is try to bend that curve, get out of this exponential growth phase and reduce the risk of exposure. Otherwise, we will be devastated like Italy is now.”
Supplies and practices
Every week, FMC uses 15,000 isolation gowns, 4,200 N95 respirators and 35,000 surgical masks.
It received more than 2,000 more face shields Tuesday morning from PRENT Thermoforming, one of numerous local organizations that have donated newly created or unused personal protective equipment (PPE) to support hospital staff, who have sometimes been as versatile as their protective gear.
Nurses from the hospital’s orthopedic joint replacement unit, which is unused because of the hospital’s suspension of elective surgeries, have been using their skills to support COVID-19 patients instead, said Chief Medical Officer Derek Feuquay.
“They are kicking butt taking care of COVID patients. They know how to take care of these patients, but it’s not what they usually do,” Feuquay said “But they’re up there every day just killing it and it’s really something to be said for the nurses in the community who are coming to work and doing things they normally don’t do. It’s very impressive.”
FMC’s core team that works with these patients includes about 30 hospitalists, 10 intensivists, 30 emergency medicine doctors and 20 anesthesiologists. Such staff have had to embrace new practices as hospital administrators work to reduce the spread of the disease, especially to these medics.
Employees are screened at the door for symptoms and have their temperature taken prior to beginning their shifts. When directly caring for COVID-19 patients, Mougin said staff have adopted practices such as “cohorting,” in which patients are grouped in units by diagnosis, and “bundling care” — a reworking of care procedures to limit the number of people in direct contact with infectious patients. Whereas cafeteria employees would previously bring meals to patients, Mougin said as an example, the responsibility now falls to primary nurses.
“The nurse goes into the room prepared to do many things at once, instead of going multiple times. We have support nurses that can actually bring those [primary] nurses what they need while they’re in the isolation room so they can complete their tasks,” Mougin said. “That helps us not only reduce our exposure to infection but also preserves the amount of supplies — that personal protective equipment — that is so precious right now.”
When needed, he said FMC is able to decontaminate and reprocess some of its PPE.
FMC representatives estimated they have received 100,000 surgical masks and 100,000 N95s as they work to stockpile for Coconino County’s expected peak in COVID-19 cases, an unprecedented challenge considering the international scope of the virus.
“A lot of other cities are faced with the same challenges,” Mougin said. “They’re seeing the same type of patients need the same type of equipment all at once. It’s different than if you had just a local outbreak and you could reach out to your neighbors and if they didn’t have the same problem, they’d say, 'yes, we can help out,' but right now all the hospitals are facing the same challenges, so it’s harder for us to help each other out.”
Hospital staff are attending meetings remotely, including full hospital updates twice a week, and are being reminded of FMC’s internal colleague portal as well as health coaches and resources to manage stress caused by the pandemic.
