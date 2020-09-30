Flagstaff man keeps his nose to the grindstone, even at age 80

He is, for sure, a dynamic character not easily forgotten. His face is lined like a well-folded road map, horizontal and vertical lines intersecting when he smiles, which is often. He sports pencil-thin mustache to match caterpillar-like eyebrows, while his silver hair is cut military short. But those patriotic suspenders are needed to hold up his brown canvas work pants, since he recently lost 60 pounds after a VA doctor warned he had a heart condition.

“You know,” he begins, “I only make a thousand a month in Social Security, so I started out with two files and a whetstone. But I’ve got all the tools now. The stimulus money came this spring, and the Social Security money came and a good Christian man came up and asked me if I knew Jesus Christ. I told him I live my life according to his doctrine to do unto others as they’d do unto you. And so he handed me an envelope with a thousand dollars in it. I was able to buy a new generator, the knife sharpening equipment, new tires, shocks, things I desperately needed, since this is my home.”

Christiansen nods and shuffles his feet. His daughter starts typing on her iPad. Gosselin’s soliloquy soldiers on.

