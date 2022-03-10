Flagstaff man gets 11 years in prison for 2020 murder of friend

A Flagstaff man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for shooting his friend and attempting to make his death look like a suicide in 2020.

Lemuel Anthony Littleman, 31, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and misconduct with weapons as part of a plea deal. Judge Fanny Steinlage sentenced him to 11 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction and six years for the weapons charge in Coconino County Superior Court Thursday.

The sentences are to be served concurrently and he must serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

Littleman was on probation for a prior felony conviction in Maricopa County at the time of the murder. Multiple members of Lawrence Morrissey's family said they worried that Littleman would be a danger to society upon his release, and Steinlage said their concerns were justified.

Littleman will get another chance at life after his release, she said. He had a chance before, but he threw that away when he violated his probation by relapsing. Officers found Littleman passed out drunk in the alleyway behind the home with blood on his clothing following the murder.

"It is going to be in your hands," Steinlage said. "You've seen what happens."

She added: "If there wasn't a stronger message for what you need to do for your future, it doesn't get any stronger than this."

Morrissey and Littleman had been friends for decades. They met as children in the south side of Flagstaff and their bond lasted long into adulthood -- up until Littleman shot and killed him.

"I can tell you Anthony has nothing but sympathy and sorrow for Lawrence's loved ones," defense attorney Andrew Graham said. "I can assure the court that Anthony loved Lawrence and he would never intentionally harm him."

Graham urged Steinlage to consider Littleman's difficult childhood when determining the sentencing. Littleman's mother was an alcoholic and he found her following a suicide attempt as a child, Graham told the court. He was later removed from the home and placed into foster care where he was abused before turning to illegal drugs. He bounced in and out of the juvenile justice system.

"I'm deeply remorseful for being part of such a tragedy," Littleman wrote in a brief statement read by his attorney.

But Morrissey's family didn't want leniency. Multiple family members described how Morrissey's death destroyed their lives. Some were filled with rage at Littleman for taking Morrissey away and for having the "audacity" to attempt to stage his death as a suicide. They wanted him to face the maximum sentence.

"Mr. Littleman, this is the result of a coward," Morrissey's father, Ray, said directly to Littleman while holding his son's ashes. "This is the result of your actions. You are fortunate today to be surrounded by people who protect vermin such as yourself."

Every statement was filled with grief and sorrow as they remembered the tremendous son, brother and father they lost.

Morrissey was a tremendous light with a radiating smile, family member after family member recounted to the court. He battled cancer for six years and had to have a knee and hip replacement after chemotherapy treatment ravaged his body. Yet it didn't faze him. He was always positive and there for his family.

He was the greatest dad to his daughter, his mother, Kathy Magaña, recalled.

"We lost an amazing son, father, friend," Magaña said. "You, Lemuel Littleman, have taken Lawrence's life, along with mine. We have lost the most amazing man in the truest sense."

There was little comfort in the sentence for Morrissey's family. A huge of each of them died along with him that day, Morrissey's longtime partner and the mother of his child said.

"Regardless of the sentence, he still has his life and his daughter still has her father," she said.

