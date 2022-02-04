Flagstaff man arrested in wrong-way crash on Townsend-Winona Road, DUI suspected

A 52-year-old Flagstaff man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after traveling the wrong way along Townsend-Winona Road Thursday.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a two-car crash near the intersection of Townsend-Winona and Hutton Ranch roads shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to department spokesperson Jon Paxton.

Witnesses told deputies the driver of a gray Ford Expedition – identified as Michael Siffert – drove the wrong way in the eastbound lane, Paxton said. Another driver in the eastbound lane attempted to drive onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a collision, but Siffert ended up broadsiding the other car.

The driver of the second car declined medical attention. Siffert was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center for evaluation and suspicion of driving under the influence. Paxton said drug paraphernalia, “potential illegal drugs” and illegally-manufactured weapons were found in Siffert’s car during a search.

The Flagstaff Bomb Squad also responded to the scene after deputies found an item that appeared to be an explosive device, but it was ultimately determined to be non-threatening.

Siffert was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on suspicion of reckless driving, endangerment and an aggravated DUI. He’s also facing charges in connection with the drugs and weapons allegedly found in his car as Paxton said he is a prohibited possessor.

This is the second crash to occur along Townsend-Winona Road in three days. Jack Kimball, a 72-year-old Flagstaff resident, died after he attempted to run another driver off the road Tuesday. Paxton said both are being investigated for driving under the influence.

Authorities did not release additional information as the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information should contact CCSO at 928-774-4523.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.