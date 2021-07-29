Flagstaff man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty

Police reported that Baca acknowledged after the most recent arrest that he had been served with the restraining order.

An unprovoked rose under the windshield wiper

After a late-night shift, Argo would never walk to her car alone, fearing she was being stalked. She had been receiving unprovoked flowers and roses to her front door, and suspected they were delivered by Baca.

That is what a coworker told police, explaining that she would often stay on the phone with Argo after work to make sure Argo got home safely.

One of those phone calls occurred on the night Argo was killed, according to the police report. That night, the two were on the phone with each other as Argo parked her car and arrived home.

As Argo made her way to her apartment door, the coworker reported to police that she heard something to the effect of “Alex don’t!” on the other line. The coworker said the phone call disconnected after hearing Argo yell “what are you doing?”

When Argo did not answer any of the coworker’s attempts to call her back, the coworker dialed 911 to report that she believed Argo was in imminent danger. She stated to dispatchers that she was aware that Argo had been abused by Baca in the past.