Flagstaff man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty

Alexander Baca, a 30-year-old Flagstaff man, has pleaded not guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend.
The arraignment took place in the Coconino County Superior Court last month where Baca was charged by a grand jury with first-degree murder and aggravated harassment.
Baca is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, Gwendolyn Argo, before violently attacking her outside of her apartment in the middle of the night, according to court records.
Argo’s neighbor called the police at approximately 2:50 a.m. on May 27 and reported hearing an argument followed by a “loud thud.” When the neighbor went outside to investigate the noise, they told officers Argo was bleeding from the head and possibly had a broken arm, according to a probable cause statement.
Police said they arrived minutes later to find Argo unresponsive with a significant head injury. She was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center, where she later died after sustaining severe blunt trauma to her head and a broken left humerus.
One of the neighbors, a friend of Argo, told an officer on the scene that they had seen a tall man with an athletic build in the area during the time of the incident, according to the report. The neighbor identified the man as Argo’s ex-boyfriend, who is alleged to have been Baca.
Just weeks prior, Baca was served a restraining order from Argo stemming from a previous incident of domestic violence that occurred on April 11, court records show. After strangling Argo, police say Baca was charged with one count of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault.
Police reported that Baca acknowledged after the most recent arrest that he had been served with the restraining order.
An unprovoked rose under the windshield wiper
After a late-night shift, Argo would never walk to her car alone, fearing she was being stalked. She had been receiving unprovoked flowers and roses to her front door, and suspected they were delivered by Baca.
That is what a coworker told police, explaining that she would often stay on the phone with Argo after work to make sure Argo got home safely.
One of those phone calls occurred on the night Argo was killed, according to the police report. That night, the two were on the phone with each other as Argo parked her car and arrived home.
As Argo made her way to her apartment door, the coworker reported to police that she heard something to the effect of “Alex don’t!” on the other line. The coworker said the phone call disconnected after hearing Argo yell “what are you doing?”
When Argo did not answer any of the coworker’s attempts to call her back, the coworker dialed 911 to report that she believed Argo was in imminent danger. She stated to dispatchers that she was aware that Argo had been abused by Baca in the past.
Earlier in the night, at about midnight, Argo had left work for a break and found a rose placed underneath her windshield, according to the police report. Officers would later later collect the rose from Argo’s workplace as evidence.
The police report also indicates that a screwdriver was collected as evidence, and was found in the bushes in front of Argo’s apartment. It is the same location that neighbors reported seeing a suspect matching the description of Baca grab a duffel bag before fleeing the scene.
Upon further investigation, officers would later discover a bloody hammer and a pair of latex gloves in the landscaped area of the apartment complex, according to court documents. Kerosene, flour and duct tape were also collected at the scene of the crime.
During a police search of Baca’s bedroom, officer's reported that they found a box type of latex gloves matching the pair that was collected near the apartment.
Police say they searched surveillance footage from a nearby Walmart after discovering a barcode label on the bloody hammer, and were able to identify Baca purchasing the hammer, kerosene and flour at about 8 p.m. on the night of the attack, according to court documents.
Investigators say Baca denied causing the injuries to Argo during an interview at the Flagstaff Police Department, but after being confronted with all of the evidence, he suggested to investigators that he “was there” when Argo’s injuries occurred.
Baca’s defense attorney Ian Van Schilfgaarde said the case is still in the early stages and provided no further updates. Baca is currently being held in the Coconino County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.