Flagstaff Mall looks to reopen May 15
0 comments

Flagstaff Mall looks to reopen May 15

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Flagstaff Mall

The Flagstaff Mall

 Ben Shanahan, Arizona Daily Sun

After just over a month of being closed, the Flagstaff Mall will be reopening on May 15.

The announcement, which was made through a post on the Mall’s website, outlined that unless things changed at the state level, the Mall would be open from noon to 7 p.m.

The hours of individual business within the Mall may vary.

The Mall’s announcement came as the state has reduced restrictions and closures of business.

The Mall had been closed since March 23 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News