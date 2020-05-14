Flagstaff Mall looks to reopen May 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After just over a month of being closed, the Flagstaff Mall will be reopening on May 15.

The announcement, which was made through a post on the Mall’s website, outlined that unless things changed at the state level, the Mall would be open from noon to 7 p.m.

The hours of individual business within the Mall may vary.

The Mall’s announcement came as the state has reduced restrictions and closures of business.

The Mall had been closed since March 23 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

