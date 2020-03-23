Flagstaff Mall closes until further notice because of coronavirus
0 comments
alert

Flagstaff Mall closes until further notice because of coronavirus

  • 0
The Flagstaff Mall

The Flagstaff Mall

 Ben Shanahan, Arizona Daily Sun

In a post to their website and on social media, the Flagstaff Mall announced it would be closing as of 7 p.m. on Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several businesses in the mall were already listed as temporarily closed due to the crisis.

The only store within the mall to remain open is Dillard's, and customers should contact the store directly for hours, according to the post. Other stores may still be operating online.

No date to reopen was listen on the mall’s post. Instead, the post simply read the mall would be closed until further notice.

0 comments
0
0
0
6
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News