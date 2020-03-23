Flagstaff Mall closes until further notice because of coronavirus

In a post to their website and on social media, the Flagstaff Mall announced it would be closing as of 7 p.m. on Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several businesses in the mall were already listed as temporarily closed due to the crisis.

The only store within the mall to remain open is Dillard's, and customers should contact the store directly for hours, according to the post. Other stores may still be operating online.

No date to reopen was listen on the mall’s post. Instead, the post simply read the mall would be closed until further notice.

