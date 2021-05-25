Flagstaff lifts mask mandate, masks still required on transit, business can still require masks

As of midnight last night, the city of Flagstaff no longer requires members of the public to wear masks.

The announcement, which was made by Mayor Paul Deasy during the Flagstaff city council’s regular Tuesday meeting, came just hours after the Coconino County Board of Supervisors had made a similar announcement.

The city’s mask mandate went into effect June 20, 2020 and ended just under a year later.

Despite the change, there are still some areas where the city will continue to require mask wearing. Face coverings are still required on public transportation, at the airport and other areas required by federal law.

Likewise, businesses can still require face coverings and social distancing on private property.

During the meeting, the City Council also lifted capacity limits on outdoor, city owned sports fields effective May 26.