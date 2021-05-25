 Skip to main content
Flagstaff lifts mask mandate, masks still required on transit, business can still require masks
Flagstaff lifts mask mandate, masks still required on transit, business can still require masks

City of Flagstaff

Flagstaff City Hall. 

 Corina Vanek

As of midnight last night, the city of Flagstaff no longer requires members of the public to wear masks.

The announcement, which was made by Mayor Paul Deasy during the Flagstaff city council’s regular Tuesday meeting, came just hours after the Coconino County Board of Supervisors had made a similar announcement.

The city’s mask mandate went into effect June 20, 2020 and ended just under a year later.

Despite the change, there are still some areas where the city will continue to require mask wearing. Face coverings are still required on public transportation, at the airport and other areas required by federal law.

Likewise, businesses can still require face coverings and social distancing on private property.

During the meeting, the City Council also lifted capacity limits on outdoor, city owned sports fields effective May 26.

“The city of Flagstaff has worked to follow science and the recommendations of public health officials throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Deasy in a statement. “Vaccinations are widely available across Arizona and our COVID-19 case numbers have had a steady decline. Rescinding this proclamation is an important next step. We will continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and our local health departments and urge our residents to do the same.”

Face coverings are still required inside city buildings under Phase 3 of the city’s COVID-19 re-entry plan. The City Council will hold a discussion on additional COVID-19 restrictions at the June 1 meeting.​

