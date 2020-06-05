Flagstaff library tucks you in — virtually — by reading aloud 'Harry Potter' sagas

Harkening to an earlier period of human communication, but using modern social media tools, the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library is bringing people together in this time of isolation in the most fundamentally simple way -- by telling a story.
Or, more specifically, reading a series of stories, the complete “Harry Potter” oeuvre, via the library’s YouTube channel and on Crater Radio, a local community-operated station, chapter-by-chapter, book-by-book every night at the stroke of 8 o’clock.
The program, “Goodnight, Flagstaff,” is the brainchild of Jamie Paul, the library’s marketing and social media maven. People love to be read to, Paul figured, and the oral storytelling tradition does indeed seem encoded in our DNA, so she set about enlisting volunteers to tackle a chapter each about the slings and arrows of the young wizard at Hogwarts Academy.
It’s been a hit, with more than 1,000 people tuning in or clicking online. Currently, the readers are plowing through J.K. Rowling’s fourth tome, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” and Paul estimates it will be well into October before they close the book on the seventh and final saga.
Even if the COVID-19 restrictions are eased before fall, even if the library itself reopens to patrons, the nightly readings will continue until the fate of Harry and friends is concluded. In fact, Paul and library colleagues have been so heartened by the response that they are mulling continuing the nightly reading tuck-ins indefinitely.
What’s next, the complete works of Jane Austen, or maybe Joyce’s impenetrable “Finnegan’s Wake?”
“We’ll have Flagstaff vote on what book to read next,” Paul said. “We might have people nominate books and then vote on it.”
Paul said she is not surprised in the least that people — youngsters and oldsters alike — have responded so enthusiastically. Her library colleagues had some initial worries about “Goodnight, Flagstaff’s” sustainability, but those qualms were swiftly put to rest.
“My supervisor was wondering, for just the first book, there were 17 chapters and there was a worry whether I’d be able to get 17 volunteers,” Paul said. “We got 30 volunteers in the first hour — and that was just from my own Facebook (page). The response has been great. Some people have done repeat reads.
“Every time we do anything with Harry Potter, it’s a monstrous success. It’s still really popular with adults and kids.”
Reading and receiving
It’s more than just the pop-cultural cachet of Rowling’s creation that has captivated people. There’s something comforting, in perhaps a primal sense, about being read to. By the same token, many people also love to read aloud, revel in the performative aspect, using pithy accents and silly voices and heightening the suspense to the listener.
“If you’re not a parent or a teacher, you don’t usually have people asking you to read stories to them out loud,” Paul said. “It’s a good excuse to make that happen for people who love to read. I think adults should do it more.”
In addition to the running tally on the library’s YouTube channel, Paul has heard nothing but good things from Flagstaff area parents, who now that the stay-at-home school year has concluded might be looking for something intellectual to engage their brood.
“I’ve had some parents tell me they have their kids listen to it before going to bed,” Paul said. “Some of them are reluctant readers whom the parents can get to read anything else. They complain about being read to. But I’ve heard one of these children, a little boy in third grade, has reluctantly admitted to liking ‘Goodnight, Flagstaff,’ and is listening every night. I feel like, 'Hey, that’s enough. It’s a success.'”
Also being enriched are the readers-cum-performers, such as self-dubbed “Harry Potter nerd” Abigail Stockley, who also acts in Theatrikos productions.
“I grew up about a year or two away from their ages in the books, and, you know, I definitely daydreamed I’d be cast as Hermoine in the movies,” Stockley said, laughing. “But Emma (Watson) did a tremendous job, so you know …
“I usually do two or three takes. I’ve got some of the voices solidified. I have my Harry voice, and my Snape and Hermione voice. Those are well established. With (Snape), I’m not trying to be the actors who did the characters in the movie or anything, but I do my own version of snarling Severus Snape. He’s fun to do.”
Various voices
Not every reader is so steeped in “Harry Potter” lore. Bob Larkin said he volunteers because, simply, “I like reading.” He also does some part-time announcing at KNAU, Flagstaff’s NPR affiliate, as well as recording audio books for the visually impaired for Sun Sounds.
“So the idea of doing it wasn’t daunting,” Larkin said. “But I have to confess, I haven’t read anything beyond the first Harry Potter book. So this is all kind of new to me. It’s a discovery. I’m reading this for the first time, too. It’s a bit of a surprise to me what happens to Harry in each chapter.
“Listening to the other readers is fascinating, because everyone has their own take. It’s not like hearing (actor) Stephen Fry — he did a version of the first book recently — and of course his voices are consistent throughout. But my Dumbledore sounds completely different from someone else’s Dumbledore. Some are doing accents and some aren’t. It’s a wonderful variety of interpretations.”
Deborah McFatter, too, has lent her voice. She might be better known to local parents of young children as “NaNa Deb,” who reads books to toddlers via Sun Sounds and the library's YouTube channel.
“I don’t know whether Jamie or Gina (Byers, head of Sun Sounds) said it," McFatter said, "but it’s true: Stories without the visual input are important. Hearing a story without screens and movement and all those things that can distract you really tunes you in to the words themselves. That’s important for kids and adults.”
Paul said she is always looking for more volunteer readers. As she notes, each “Harry Potter” book gets longer as the series progresses and she’d like to augment her stable of voices with new readers.
“Every time something happens and things fall through, I become the reader,” she said. “I’ve read five chapters. It’s so fun though. I didn’t like to hear my voice in recordings at first, but now I’m over it. Just hand me a book; I’ll start reading.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.