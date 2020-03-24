Flagstaff library begins digital access and extends when books and videos are due
0 comments

Flagstaff library begins digital access and extends when books and videos are due

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Signs of Change at Flasgstaff Library

The new steel sign outside the main branch of the Flagstaff Public Library is the most outward evidence of recent renovations to the library.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Though libraries remain closed because of the coronavirus, the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Library has instituted a digital library card that can be used to access the Libby app, which provides access to the library’s e-books and e-Audiobooks.

The goal of the digital library card is to provide increased access to library materials while the community works to flatten the curve, according to a city spokesperson.

Current library holds will also be kept and extended for eight days pasts the day the library reopens. Additionally, the library is not billing for overdue items at this time and patrons are encouraged to hold on to library materials until the library reopens.

Library patrons can sign up at for a digital library card online at https://cocolib.overdrive.com/.

Access is limited based on the area code and billing of the patron’s cell phone. For assistance signing up with a card, call the public services desk at (928) 213-2331, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News