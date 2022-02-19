Flagstaff leaders celebrate 2022 Athena Award winners

Hundreds of Flagstaff and Coconino County notables gathered in the High Country Conference Center Friday to celebrate winners of this year's Athena Awards.

Amanda Guay, community health director for North Country HealthCare, was selected as this year's winner, while W.L. Gore & Associates product specialist Holly Lauridsen took home the Athena Young Professionals award.

It was the first in-person celebration of the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce's annual celebration since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 event took place shortly before the start of the pandemic and the 2021 ceremony was held virtually as case numbers continued to fluctuate across the state.

Before announcing the winners, President and CEO of the Chamber Julie Pastrick told the crowd that the judges struggled to select only one winner out of the many strong nominees this year. The annual award recognizes women who achieved excellence in their field and served the community.

Guay, who joked she had a speech tucked in her boot "just in case," said she was shocked to win. As the community health director, Guay has written countless in federal grants to bring additional resource assistance to the community.

She is also a strong advocate for public health and the needs of vulnerable populations, striving to make safety and health accessible to all.

"It means so much to me that the work I do and am so passionate about also resonates with others," she said.

Lauridsen leads a team overseeing new product development at Gore.

She is passionate about ensuring patients have access to quality healthcare and treatment, Pastrick said. Lauridsen said she was honored to be recognized alongside so many other exceptional women and thanked her team.

"It's such an honor to be constantly motivated and surrounded by other wonderful folks who inspire me to give back to the community and do the best that I can every single day," she said.

Ducey addresses Flagstaff, state growth

Gov. Doug Ducey stopped by the ceremony after announcing the dedication of $68 million to develop 195 miles of high-speed internet broadband along Interstate 40.

"The new connectivity will: give more homes access to reliable, safe and fast Internet; help improve public safety by getting more state troopers and first responders connected to the internet; increase access to education; improve the safety and efficiency of commerce and transportation; and help more Arizonans get the care they need through telemedicine," Ducey said.

The expansion will improve internet connections throughout Coconino, Yavapai and Mohave counties.

Ducey touted Flagstaff's growth in both construction and tourism during his speech, referencing recent state funding given to Flagstaff Blues and Brews Festival, Creative Flagstaff, Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, Lowell Observatory and other local organizations.

"It’s hard to remember a time when our economy relied on tourism and construction," Ducey said. "These are still critical components of our state and they will continue to be. But you all have created new avenues for Arizonans to find work, make a living and join the industries of the future."

He pointed to Flagstaff's post-pandemic recovery, noting that the city has recovered more than 90% of jobs lost since March 2020 and Coconino County's unemployment rate, which is below the state average. The county had the largest decrease in unemployment rates statewide in 2021.

He pivoted from topic to topic, touching on school choice, simplified tax code, infrastructure investments and Arizona's continued drought.

"One area where our work clearly isn’t done is on water," Ducey said. "We passed a monumental policy that we were told would never happen — the Drought Contingency Plan. Then last year ... we put our money where our mouth is — $200 million to invest in the water technology of the future."

He also addressed the upcoming wildfire season, which is poised to be especially devastating given the current drought conditions plaguing much of the region and state. Flagstaff residents will see additional resources in the proposed budget for this, Ducey said, and his office is continuing to proactively work with other administrators nationwide.

"Wildfire protection and management is always top of mind in Arizona -- especially with the drought we're having," he said.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

