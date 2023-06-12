At the 242nd meeting of the American Astronomical Society, the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County were singled out as the most successful examples of dark skies protection in the world during a special meeting on light pollution, according to a press release.

While recent studies show light pollution worldwide is increasing roughly 10% per year, Flagstaff has kept the night dark thanks to collaborative efforts by local and county governments, concerned citizens, many local organizations, and the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition. The benefits of Flagstaff’s night sky protection policies and practices go far beyond astronomy, as dark nights are also known to be beneficial for human health, nature, cultural heritage, and tourism.

In a press conference introducing the special meeting, James Lowenthal of the Smith College Department of Astronomy and the AAS Light Pollution Committee, displayed a view from Mars Hill overlooking Flagstaff and stated that it was “...a view of a city that you cannot get anywhere else in the United States [with] a city of this size. [...] Any other city would be five or 10 times brighter as seen from above. The light would be shining, it would be poorly controlled, it would be bluer, it would be brighter. But not in Flagstaff; not in Coconino County.”

The special meeting on light pollution featured presentations from many Flagstaff locals outside of the astronomy community: the city’s Community Development Director, Dan Folke; Traffic Engineer Jeff Bauman; Councilmember Austin Aslan; Coconino County Development Director Jay Christeman; and County Supervisor Matt Ryan.

In response to the presentation, the Executive Director of the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition, James Rounds, said: “We are delighted to see the work of our Coalition, local observatories, governments, and the citizens of Flagstaff and Coconino County recognized by the AAS. Our skies are a point of pride here in northern Arizona, and we are thrilled to be the recognized world leaders of alleviating light pollution."