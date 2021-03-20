Flagstaff kid chef is on a (cinnamon) roll, catering to town's sweet tooth

The Bosch Universal Plus mixing bowl resting on the Dille family kitchen counter may be 15 years old — a good four years older than the baker using it — and showing some wear, but it gets the job done with a churning and swirling 750 watts of power.
That’s almost as much energy as Thomas Dille, 11, is exhibiting this spring break morning.
He’s been up and active since 6 a.m., well before his three siblings and parents, getting the yeast to activate and dough to rise. Now it is 8, and Thomas is in full work mode. The kid’s got three dozen — maybe four, he’ll see — cinnamon rolls to make from scratch, so there’s little time to tarry. His customers all around Flagstaff are counting on him, and Thomas is nothing if not accommodating.
Cinching the strings of his blue-checked apron tight, climbing onto a stool to reach the trusty Bosch appliance, Thomas is all business.
This home-schooled dynamo has dedicated his spring break week to his side hustle, baking and selling cinnamon rolls via Facebook. He’s been rolling out dough now for three months and, yup, the dough has been steadily rolling in from sweet-toothed customers who cannot get enough.
His pastime/business received a marketing boost last week when former Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, a customer, posted a photo of herself, Thomas and a tray of lusciously befrosted rolls on social media. Since then, requests have picked up, and Thomas certainly seems up to the challenge. He’s not out to make a fortune, just enough to pay for his weekly horseback riding sessions. In the Dille household, you earn your keep.
From corner lemonade stands to lawn-mowing, there is a long tradition of enterprising youngsters striving to make a buck and gain entrepreneurial chops. And Thomas’ cinnamon roll business falls squarely in line with that, though his online presence has upped the stakes a bit.
So there he stands on the stool, hovering over the humming Bosch, checking the turning and enfolding of the dough. At his feet is a bucket of flour, from which he bends and scoops another measuring cup full of flour into the mix. He does this every minute or so, adjusting the splash ring when he cranks the dial up another notch.
“This mixer is great,” Thomas says, peering into the 6.5-quart bowl, its contents turning into a golden-hued doughy mass. “It does all the kneading for me.”
Don’t even attempt to ask Thomas to share his recipe, for there are certain trade secrets regarding ingredients that he and his mom, Camille, will not divulge.
“It’s a secret recipe,” he says, smiling. “It gives it its distinctive taste.”
In goes another cup of flour. And another. Thomas doesn’t know exactly how much flour is optimal; he just goes by look and texture.
“See how goopy it is and how the sides aren’t clean yet?” he says with pedagogic patience. “It’s supposed to be smooth-ish and easy to press in. We’re not there yet.”
He steps down from the stool for one more cup from the 2-foot-tall bucket, which is getting low, and he nearly knocks down his little sister, Abbygayle, 2, who is crossing the kitchen with her toy dinosaur in tow. The rest of the Dille clan now is up and moving around.
Sam, 5, is digging into a bowl of cereal, while Joseph, 9, has craned his neck to the speaker on the far side of the kitchen and is instructing Alexa, the virtual assistant, to set a timer for his daily reading period. Camille is keeping a casual eye on Thomas’ progress, but mostly is trying to corral Abbygayle for her breakfast. Patriarch Shane pops his head in before heading to work.
Amid the familial hubbub, Thomas remains focused. He’s coming off his busiest day ever, a personal record for eight batches made and delivered. (Mom drives him to make all the deliveries, and Joseph maps out the most efficient route, while Sam and Abbygayle lend support.) But Thomas shows no sign of fatigue. He may have gotten up before sunrise, but not a strand of his blonde hair is out of place and there is hardly a trace of stray flour staining his apron.
When the time is right
If anything, the recent bump in business has stoked his passion for cinnamon rolls even more.
“My mom calls me a doer,” Thomas says with a smile.
“Thomas never slows down, he just moves forward, precocious for sure,” his mother says. “Thomas hates being bored. He thinks it’s the worst thing that can happen. We try to see it as a blessing, because it is, truly.”
Mixing almost done, Thomas pops his index finger into the dough.
“If you stick your finger in and (the dough) doesn’t stick, then you know it’s ready," he says. "It’s a very delicate process. So, see, nothing. It’s ready.”
He takes a shaker of flour and lightly dusts the marble countertop, then hoists the 6.5-quart ceramic mixing bowl off the mixer base, his pipe-cleaner thin biceps straining. He lifts and turns over the bowl and, lava-like, the dough oozes onto the counter. He briskly scrapes out the stubborn remaining dough from bowl, then separates the mass into three hillocks.
The rest of the family hardly knows he’s there now. Sam is in a corner, playing with toys. Abbygayle still is doing laps with her rolling dino, and Joseph has moved on from reading to practicing scales on the piano. Camille fiddles with her phone, but is stealthily keeping a maternal eye on her young chef.
All Thomas can do now is wait — maybe about 20 minutes, maybe longer — for the rising and expanding to run its course before he can begin his favorite part of the process of spreading out the dough with the big black rolling pin his parents bought for him.
If you think Thomas will sit down and take a load off during this lull, you don’t know Thomas. He’s cleaning up as he goes along — a sure sign of a professional baker — and he’s raring to go on making the cream cheese frosting. But he did agree, just this once, to pause and reflect on this whole operation.
“It all started with me learning to bake them, two years ago,” he said, with the authority of a tycoon giving a Ted Talk. “My goal was to sell them and make money to give (his family) Christmas presents. We bake a lot. In this family, you can’t go long without helping your mom bake.
“It took a while to get the right measurements for a whole batch, just a couple of days. I was really anxious to start selling them, and my mom helped me the first time (on Facebook) and then I started getting the hang of it. I’ve been doing it alone, except my mom’s been buying the supplies, obviously.”
A work horse
What drives Thomas is not so much the money or the intrinsic satisfaction of making tasty treats — although both things are nice, of course — but his love of horses. So, the cinnamon rolls are a means to an end. Horseback riding lessons aren’t cheap, so cooking up multiple batches and hawking them to friends and the Facebook masses is a way to support his passion.
“Why do I like horses?” he repeats a question. “Well, they are big animals. It’s fun to trot around with him. I just want to have a farm and ride horses around when I grow up.”
Make no mistake, though: baking is hardly a chore for Thomas. It is part math (measuring), part chemistry (mixing ingredients) and part creative. What’s not to like?
“I’ve learned where everything is in the kitchen, and what stuff is used for,” he says, opening up a cabinet to reveal six bottles of cinnamon, swinging out a drawer to reveal bags of sugar, going in the pantry to exhume cream cheese cubes. “For other kids, the kitchen is just a place to get something to eat. But for me, it’s a place where you can create.”
He would like to talk longer, but he must excuse himself because there is work to do. The three lumps of dough have yet to reach full mass, so he tackles the frosting, cranking up the trusty Bosch once more.
“I can tell you the secret ingredient we add to the frosting,” he says. “It’s whipping cream. It makes it smoother. I’ve found people like a lot of frosting. We’ve had people tell us, 'More frosting.' I guess people really love sugar.”
Eventually, Thomas brandishes his personal rolling pin and proceeds with his favorite part, rolling out the dough. He says the process is making his upper body stronger; every day is "arm day" for Thomas. He is exacting in the rolling process, transforming a lump of dough into a perfectly flat square. He’s already melted several sticks of butter and spreads it over the dough’s surface, adds a precisely measured amount of cinnamon and brown sugar and then starts to peel the edge and roll it up.
“This can be hard sometimes,” he says, voice straining.
Then, with a 3-foot roll of dough dominating the countertop, he takes a knife — “not my favorite knife, but it’ll do” — and slices it into what will become a dozen rolls. His mom, meanwhile, he reaches up above the cabinets to take down a stack of metal trays that she scored on a Dollar Store trip and hands him one. Thomas remembers to thank her.
With practiced briskness, Thomas arranges the 12 rolls in the pan, carries it over to the wood stove and sits it on the ledge for a half-hour’s second rising. Then, he will pop it in the oven — 350-degrees for 28 minutes — and, after cooling, apply the frosting. Delivery will come later in the day.
Because his schooling takes up most of his time four days a week, Thomas normally just spends Fridays baking six batches. But during spring break, he’s been binging — every day, multiple batches.
The thought of, you know, kicking back during spring break has never occurred to Thomas. In fact, he reports that later in the week, he has organized a Zoom meeting with his friends in Flagstaff who have recipes of dishes of their own and want to get in on the action.
“I’m trying to expand,” Thomas says. “I can make other people realize they can do this and make money to fulfill their dreams. That’s a blessing.”