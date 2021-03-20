Flagstaff kid chef is on a (cinnamon) roll, catering to town's sweet tooth

If you think Thomas will sit down and take a load off during this lull, you don’t know Thomas. He’s cleaning up as he goes along — a sure sign of a professional baker — and he’s raring to go on making the cream cheese frosting. But he did agree, just this once, to pause and reflect on this whole operation.

“It all started with me learning to bake them, two years ago,” he said, with the authority of a tycoon giving a Ted Talk. “My goal was to sell them and make money to give (his family) Christmas presents. We bake a lot. In this family, you can’t go long without helping your mom bake.

“It took a while to get the right measurements for a whole batch, just a couple of days. I was really anxious to start selling them, and my mom helped me the first time (on Facebook) and then I started getting the hang of it. I’ve been doing it alone, except my mom’s been buying the supplies, obviously.”

A work horse

What drives Thomas is not so much the money or the intrinsic satisfaction of making tasty treats — although both things are nice, of course — but his love of horses. So, the cinnamon rolls are a means to an end. Horseback riding lessons aren’t cheap, so cooking up multiple batches and hawking them to friends and the Facebook masses is a way to support his passion.