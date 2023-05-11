Flagstaff Judge Howard Grodman dismissed on Wednesday a restraining order filed by Republican Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers against an Arizona Capitol Times reporter, stating that investigative reporting is a legitimate purpose and recognizing that the reporter, Camryn Sanchez, was acting in her capacity as a journalist and watchdog.

Sanchez requested the hearing that took place this week in Flagstaff Justice Court to challenge Rogers' injunction against harassment. The proceeding would play out in an uncharacteristically packed courtroom.

Supporters for Rogers filed into the first row of the gallery, Republican state Sen. Anthony Kern among them.

Rogers attended the hearing in person, dressed in a dark-colored skirt suit, her Air Force wings pinned to her blazer’s lapel. When she arrived, she leaned over the bar to chat amicably with her supporters.

It fell to the senator's counsel to prove that Sanchez’s actions leading up to the order’s filing on April 19 would have harassed, annoyed or intimidated a reasonable person. It also had to prove that Sanchez was harassing Rogers without a legitimate purpose.

Sanchez is the only journalist in Arizona whose sole job is to report on the state senate, and she is a credentialed member of the media working at the Arizona Capitol.

In April, Sanchez was looking into rumors about Rogers' residency. The senator represents District 7, which Flagstaff is within, and claims she lives primarily in the northern Arizona area.

Rogers owns two additional houses, with one in Tempe and another that was recently purchased in Chandler. She claims she retains her Maricopa County houses so that she can live closer to the Arizona Capitol during the legislative session.

Under state law, Rogers is eligible to be reimbursed for mileage and paid per diem related to her travel to and from Flagstaff as a resident of Coconino County.

Sanchez had made a series of public records requests regarding Rogers' mileage reports and the per diem she was earning -- which the reporter testified totaled in the $19,000 range. Meanwhile, Sanchez was working to determine whether Rogers actually used the Flagstaff home as her primary residence.

Rogers' addresses can be found in documents that are available as a matter of public record. During the course of Sanchez’s investigation, she visited both of the senator’s Maricopa County homes to determine whether she lived in them full time.

Sanchez testified that she would have interviewed Rogers if she was home, but she was also looking for evidence of a primary residence. She talked to neighbors about their observations.

Sanchez was wearing her senate-issued press credentials when she visited both houses on April 18. She later returned to one of Rogers' homes at “twilight” on April 19, before she was aware of the injunction, and testified she visited later in the day because it was more likely that people working day jobs would be home and available for interviews.

Rogers testified at the hearing, saying she was alarmed by the reporter showing up at her houses unannounced -- and at night.

When Rogers applied for the injunction, she told Judge Amy Criddle she did not believe that knocking on someone’s door was a normal thing for a journalist to do. The senator also issued a press release claiming that “no one in their right mind” would knock on the front door of a house they were not invited to visit.

The issue of what defines "welcome" surfaced frequently during the hearing. Rogers' attorney, William Fischbach, asked Sanchez if she had seen a “welcome reporters” sign at Rogers' home. The judge responded to that point later, during the plaintiff’s closing argument, to point out that anyone can knock on a door at any point.

Grodman said in order for Sanchez to be served the injunction, a processor had to knock on the door of the reporter’s residence. That likely was not a welcome visit, Grodman added, and Sanchez probably didn’t have a “welcome processors” sign on her door. He underlined that it is not illegal to be an unannounced guest, knocking on a front door, so long as no-trespassing signs are not posted.

Sanchez’s attorney said in his closing statement that the issue of "welcome" implied that somehow reporters need permission to do their jobs.

When Rogers was cross-examined by Sanchez’s attorney, Christopher Hennessy, the senator testified that as a candidate for office, she herself had knocked on “tens of thousands of doors,” talking to voters who ostensibly had not invited her to engage with them.

“You’re suggesting campaigners can’t knock on doors?” Rogers asked Sanchez’s attorney.

“You’re suggesting reporters can’t knock on doors?” Hennessy replied.

Knocking on the door of a potential source is not an unusual practice in journalism.

“I think a lot of reporters knock on doors,” Sanchez told the Arizona Daily Sun. “It’s pretty common. It’s part of our job. It’s part of due diligence. You have to give people the opportunity to speak.”

As Sanchez was working on a story about Rogers, she testified to making several attempts to speak to the senator and find out her side of the story.

On April 17, Sanchez sent a text message to Kim Quintero, the communication director for the Arizona Senate Majority, to ask for an interview with Rogers. According to elements of their conversation that was read into court record Tuesday, Quintero doubted Rogers would offer comment but promised to send a screenshot of the request to the senator.

Fischbach asserted the conversation was evidence that Sanchez knew Rogers wouldn’t talk to her, so she had no reason to seek an interview with the lawmaker at her private home.

While on the stand, Sanchez maintained she was not only visiting the homes for an interview with the senator but to make broader observations and talk with neighbors.

Rogers said she was most alarmed at “having my private residence visited by somebody who was forbidden to approach me at my office.”

Previously, in her capacity as a senate reporter, Sanchez had approached Rogers at her desk on the senate floor. Rogers testified that it is custom, and allowed, for reporters to approach senators on the floor after the gavel drops and proceedings close. Sanchez asked Rogers in January if she would like to talk about Senate Bills 1045 and 1046 — pieces of legislation that Rogers was sponsoring.

“I did not want to be questioned,” Rogers said during the hearing.

When the senator didn’t reply, Sanchez asked Rogers whether she had received bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel, following up on a comment that surfaced during the course of another journalist’s reporting.

Rogers characterized the question as disrespectful and stated her space was invaded. While Rogers vehemently maintained she “is not intimidated easily,” she described Sanchez as having an “athletic build” and leaned in on the fact that the reporter was taller and younger.

Rogers said Sanchez had “invaded her personal space” on the senate floor, stating the two were about 3 feet apart.

“That’s the people’s seat, that’s where they elected me to serve. I hold that space as a sacred space ... [anyone in that space] is infringing on me and on my people,” Rogers said.

Sanchez said she asked more than one senator if they had taken bribes from the cartel that same day, a means of doing journalistic due diligence in following up with a tip. The other senator, Sanchez said, responded amicably.

Rogers called the question disrespectful and told the reporter, “You are dismissed.”

Sanchez was then asked not to approach the senator at her desk. She was warned that if she did, the action would risk her losing her senate credentials. The reporter stated she asked Quintero about the restriction later and was told she was allowed to approach the senator in other settings.

In applying for the restraining order, Rogers wrote, “It is my request that Ms. Sanchez not be permitted access to the Arizona Senate, which is my place of work.”

The judge did not grant the request, which would have effectively prohibited the reporter from doing her job.

Rogers would go on to assert on Twitter that Sanchez was “creepy” and used the word “stalking” on the stand. In his cross-examination of Sanchez and closing argument, Fischbach attempted to equate the reporter’s actions to burglary or trespassing. At one point he asked Sanchez if she would have stolen a decorative item or flower pot from Rogers' home if it was not behind a fence, to which Sanchez responded with a crisp, “No.”

The judge clarified that under the law there was no evidence Sanchez had stalked, burglarized or trespassed at any point.

Before Grodman officially issued his dismissal of the injunction, he noted that Rogers' claim of annoyance was likely legitimate. He added that under the law, however, a reasonable person would have to be intimidated, harassed or annoyed. He stated that as a public figure, Rogers might have been sensitive to the situation in ways that resulted in genuine concern.

Still, the judge said, he didn’t think there was a series of events in the case that would cause a reasonable person to be harassed. Approaching a senator at their desk, he said, did not sound like an ambush.

“The strongest point where [the restraining order] must be dismissed is in the area of legitimate purpose,” said Grodman. “Investigative reporting is a legitimate purpose. It just is.”