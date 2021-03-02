Flagstaff Hotshot crew leader seeking kidney donor

As a firefighter — not just any crew member, but the superintendent of the T1 Flagstaff Interagency Hotshots — Bill Kuche over the years has tackled many assignments that have saved lives and property.
Now, the 49-year-old Flagstaff resident is facing is a major health crisis that threatens his own life.
Kuche has had chronic kidney disease since a childhood bout of the streptococcal virus — strep throat — but for more than 30 years has been able to work full-time as a firefighter and wildfire official, managing his condition through medication and a healthy lifestyle.
But last month, according to Kuche’s daughter, Grace, his regular blood work detected problems and his health swiftly declined. Last week, on the same day as his 20th wedding anniversary, Kuche had to be rushed to Flagstaff Medical Center for emergency surgery to prepare for dialysis.
His condition has worsened to Stage 5, his daughter said, and Kuche is on a waiting list to receive a kidney transplant. The family has started a GoFundMe page — www.gofundme.com/f/bill-kuche-needs-a-kidney — to search for a possible match. In just four days, the family had raised more than $53,000 to help with medical expenses.
As of Monday, Grace said, there have been some “leads” but still no donor match.
“He has held his head up high through all this,” Grace said. “My father is a very strong individual and he’s extremely grateful for the support he’s gotten over the past few days. It’s definitely helped him stay stable in the hospital, having all this support and love. It’s still a struggle. He won’t admit that, but it’s been tough.”
The average wait time for a kidney on the National Organ Transplant Waiting List is three to five years, according to statistics from the American Kidney Fund, an advocacy organization. So Kuche’s family is reaching out to the community for a potential “living donor” match. Grace said they already have some “leads” on finding her father a match.
“The process to go through for kidney donation is not easy,” she said. “There’s quite a few tests you need to go through — I believe six points of contact — so (finding a match) can be a challenge. But we’ve been grateful for the response. I know (my father) is.”
Kuche has been a member of the elite hotshot crew for 30 years, passing all physical tests every year despite his condition. His wife, Lyndsey, wrote in the GoFundMe post that the childhood virus “attacked his kidneys and created a condition called ‘glomerulonephritis,’ creating ‘holes’ in both his kidneys.”
She added: “Bill has always demonstrated the ability to persevere throughout his life despite what happened to him when he was a kid.”
In the days since Kuche’s hospitalization, friends and firefighting colleagues have stepped forward. Many have paid tribute to Kuche’s dedication to his career in online posts. A superintendent with the Laguna Hotshots in California’s Cleveland National Forest wrote about Kuche’s dedication in a “fallen firefighter” project, helping to honor forgotten members who died fighting fires early in the 20th century.
His current Flagstaff Hotshot crew wrote that he was a tough boss but compassionate.
“Bill is not just a supervisor or leader when you work for the Hot Shots,” the crew wrote, “he is a teacher, a mentor and somebody all of us look up to in our lives. At times, Bill could be your hardest critic, but it was always done in a way to help you improve…He is first to throw on his worn out undershirt and yellow (gear) to show you what this means.”
His daughter said the family wants to continue the effort to get people to sign up for the living donor list, not just to benefit Kuche but help others in similar situations.
“There are 170,000 other people out there in the United States that need a transplant, a kidney or whatever organ,” Grace said. “We want to help them. If these (prospective donors) aren’t a match for my father, they could be for someone else.”