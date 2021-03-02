Flagstaff Hotshot crew leader seeking kidney donor

“He has held his head up high through all this,” Grace said. “My father is a very strong individual and he’s extremely grateful for the support he’s gotten over the past few days. It’s definitely helped him stay stable in the hospital, having all this support and love. It’s still a struggle. He won’t admit that, but it’s been tough.”

The average wait time for a kidney on the National Organ Transplant Waiting List is three to five years, according to statistics from the American Kidney Fund, an advocacy organization. So Kuche’s family is reaching out to the community for a potential “living donor” match. Grace said they already have some “leads” on finding her father a match.

“The process to go through for kidney donation is not easy,” she said. “There’s quite a few tests you need to go through — I believe six points of contact — so (finding a match) can be a challenge. But we’ve been grateful for the response. I know (my father) is.”

Kuche has been a member of the elite hotshot crew for 30 years, passing all physical tests every year despite his condition. His wife, Lyndsey, wrote in the GoFundMe post that the childhood virus “attacked his kidneys and created a condition called ‘glomerulonephritis,’ creating ‘holes’ in both his kidneys.”