The National Weather Service has a heat advisory in effect for the Flagstaff area from this morning until 8 p.m. Monday night.

Forecast high temperatures are well into the 90s for northern Arizona, but the Valley is set for a scorcher. According to NWS, 115-degree high temperatures are in store on both Saturday and Sunday in Phoenix.

Most UPS ground shipping and USPS mail sorting from Flagstaff is done in Phoenix. So, for one local business owner, the promise of a heat wave across the state has been cause to completely pause ground shipping.

On Thursday, Evan Anderson, the owner of Drinking Horn Mead and the Mead Hall in downtown Flagstaff, decided his company would only ship its small-batch honey wine by air until the region cools down.

“Anything that ships UPS ground pretty much goes through Phoenix before going out somewhere else. The backs of those trucks aren’t insulated or anything like that. As we all know from living here in the desert, the inside of a vehicle can get extremely hot when left out in the sun. We know that people pay a lot for our product,” Anderson said. “It hurts our bottom line ... but we want to make sure people can get the best quality product straight to their mouths.”

Making mead is a delicate chemical process, and Anderson, a former fish biologist, relishes the technical aspects of it.

“When you’re making a batch of mead, it's controlled decomposition. That’s all fermentation is,” Anderson said.

Anderson grew up keeping bees and understands the ins and outs of the honey harvest, but he didn’t start making mead until his wedding.

“The term honeymoon actually stems from mead. You’re supposed to have enough honey wine to last a moon cycle,” Anderson said. “I was trying to be romantic and make some mead for our wedding. The family loved it so much that it was like, maybe this is something that I could turn into a job.”

Anderson’s first batches of mead were well-received, so he started to tinker with ancient recipes -- many maintained by English monks -- trying to find a modern way to produce shelf-stable mead. In the process, he decided Drinking Horn’s meads would not contain sorbates or sulfates.

“Our first batch of mead -- it was a batch of black cherry -- we used sulfites in it, because that was kind of the industry standard for how to keep your wine or mead shelf stable. I had to relearn how to do titrations and do a whole bunch of chemistry and math,” Anderson said. “When you add the sulfites as a preservative for the wine, you have to wear a re-breather and goggles and gloves. My mask slipped and I ended up smelling sulfur for a week. I thought, 'I don’t want to be putting these chemicals into something that I enjoy drinking.' We just wanted a product that was not full of preservatives and stuff. After that, we kind of came up with our own method [of preservation].”

Anderson said the new system worked well, and he felt like he had caught a tiger by the tail. The popularity of Drinking Horn has grown over the past six years, and Anderson has cultivated a client base that relies on shipping to fill their cups and horns.

The trouble is that while Anderson’s proprietary system creates a mostly stable product, in high temperatures the flavor profile the Drinking Horn team works hard to define begins to deteriorate.

“Our product is pretty stable in warm temperatures, but especially stuff with alcohol in it, you get above 100 degrees, it can start to change the flavors in it,” Anderson said. “People pay a lot to get a quality product to them. We don’t want it to end up sitting in Phoenix and baking and becoming a less high-quality product.”

Just as the decision to pause ground shipping was in the hands of Anderson as a business owner, a spokesperson with the U.S. Postal Service told the Arizona Daily Sun the choices that improve a product’s chances of ended up at their destination intact belong to the shipper.

“The Postal Service does not have a separate method to process/deliver items that require temperature-controlled environments. These items are handled based on the class in which they are sent, priority mail, priority mail express or first-class mail, and the choice is decided by the sender. The sender takes the action for items that require cold chain or temperature control through packaging and temperature-control measures inside their packages,” said Sherry Patterson, a USPS communications specialist. “When shipping perishable items, it is highly recommended to use priority mail express or priority mail to help ensure it arrives in a timely manner. Customers can use any number of insulated coolers or containers sealed with cold packs, or even dry ice as an option to help keep items cool, especially during the hot summer days.”

Anderson’s team uses UPS, and decided ground shipping wasn’t worth the risk -- which means they’ll miss out on some mead sales during the parching days ahead.

Running hot

Anecdotally, hot weekends don’t just throw a wrench in shipping for Flagstaff business owners as mail and packages are routed through Phoenix. According to Discover Flagstaff, visitorship from the Valley increases.

“The summer months are definitely a high season for Flagstaff, we don’t see this season being much different as far as demand. The warm weather down in the Valley definitely drives visitation to Flagstaff,” said Lori Pappas, the Discover Flagstaff marketing and media relations manager.

She said tourists from the Phoenix and Tucson markets are critical contributors economically. When folks travel north to beat the heat, they spend money at Flagstaff bars, restaurants, shops and hotels.

The challenge for the communicators at Discover Flagstaff is in relaying fire-wise messaging to the flocks of people that rush away from the high heat in their hometowns.

“We’re working hard on responsible visitation,” Pappas said. “Discover Flagstaff has been working a lot with fire agencies to communicate to that market about being fire aware, making them aware of their fire restrictions. That’s an everyday educational message that we push out.”

It's a message Anderson supports, especially this time of year.

“There was one year when we didn’t get rain at the Celtic Festival and I had to leave and leave all my people there pouring because there was a big wildfire and we got called for evacuation right in the middle of the Celtic Festival,” Anderson said.

This weekend his team will be pouring mead in the 94-degree weather at Fort Tuthill for the same event.

Bees, meanwhile, are pretty resilient to heat.

Anderson said even if Drinking Horn goes a month without ground shipping, he hopes the business will be fine, too.

“They need the inside of their hive to be 95 degrees or so. When they get too hot, they’ll actually, all the ladies, because they’re the ones that do all the work, will fan [their wings] and they work themselves in such a way that creates an amazing amount of circulation within the hive as it starts to get hotter. They make a lot of noise when they do at, so you can hear the hives really going when it’s warm out.”

While humans aren’t likely to take a play from the honeybee playbook, the NWS does have some tailored tips for making it through the warm weekend ahead.

During this weekend’s heat advisory, the weather service encourages Flagstaff residents and visitors to drink plenty of water, utilize air conditioning, reschedule athletic activities for the early morning and evening, wear loose-fitting and light-weight clothing, and check in with relatives and neighbors to make sure they’re keeping cool. NWS officials also remind Arizonans not to leave children or pets unattended inside vehicles this weekend under any circumstances.