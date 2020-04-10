Flagstaff home prices rise in March as home listings drop amid coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Flagstaff’s housing market has consistently seen high prices for single-family homes over the years, and the coronavirus didn’t stop the median price of a home from rising 6%.

The 6%, or $25,000, increase compared to March 2019 leaves the median cost of a home in Flagstaff at $425,000.

Despite the economic turmoil for recently furloughed workers, people are still buying homes in Flagstaff as the city has a unique market that is easier to navigate for people buying a second home. However, March saw Flagstaff’s already low supply of homes listed for sale drop even further, according to Melinda Morfin, president of the Northern Arizona Association of Realtors.

Morfin said people considering selling their homes are wary of opening them up to potential buyers as health professionals around the country call for social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As sellers hesitate on selling their homes, buyers continue to buy with less supply and at higher prices.

“My concern is if we don’t get more inventory even with this demand, we may see prices go up instead of stabilize,” Morfin said.