Flagstaff History:

118 years ago
1903: There is a movement afoot to build a 10’ walkway on the South Side of Railroad Avenue between Bank Corner and the Depot so that the ladies going to and from the depot will not be compelled to pass the crowds of idlers in front of the resorts on that street. It will be quite an improvement to our Town.
There have been several deaths from Scarlet Fever at Jerome.
The Flagstaff Hose Teams are practicing every evening in preparation for the 4th of July races.
Passenger car #2857 was on fire when it arrived in Flagstaff last Wednesday. Trainmen tore out the woodwork and extinguished the blaze detaining the train for only a few minutes.
Tuesday evening a deed was executed by the Town Council granting 75 acres to Percival Lowell for his observatory. The Town received $262.50. Mr. Lowell plans to construct a fence and to create a private park.
93 years ago
1928: Still no rain. Wednesday, Flagstaff was the coolest place in the nation as our temperature dropped to freezing. Yuma was the hottest at 92. The crops suffered a bit from the cold snap but the range remains in fair to good condition. Spring calves are generally excellent. Unfortunately Pacific Coast demand has slowed.
The Secretary of the Interior has telegraphed to Superintendent M. R. Tillotson at the Grand Canyon advising him the his office has accepted the deed transferring the Historic Bright Angel Trail to the Federal Government. The toll will no longer be collected and a maintenance crew is hard at work.
The State budget includes money for hard surfacing Rt. 66 from Winslow to Flagstaff.
There are approximately 900 students registered for summer school at the Teachers College. Thanks to the tremendous effort of Miss Minnie Lutz, Dean of Women, all have found lodging.
68 years ago
1953: The McNary Mill plans a $1,000,000 expansion and improvement project that will include an all weather storage shed, an automatic stacker/unstacker, a dry sorter, and green lumber shelter, plus modernizing the kilns and machinery.
The new crossing gate and signal was crushed by a lowboy trailer.
A funeral service for the end of Jerome as a large scale mining community opens a Ghost City.
A new 30” natural gas line is planned to serve Northern Arizona.
A Mesa firm is rushing forth with the construction of the new 18 room Mt. Elden School in East Flagstaff.
43 years ago
1978: Fire hazard is now at the EXTREME level.
Marvin Murray, Director of Utilities, says another 5 million dollars are needed for sewers and urges the commission to work on a better plan that will put water and sewer lines in the same cut. He also says a new sludge facility will be required at the Wild Cat Plant.
There will be no grass planted at the new fire station.
It is being suggested that a new City Hall should be located at 2604 East Santa Fe. Mayor Moody says City Hall belongs downtown.
FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER at the Municipal Skating Rink. This FREE DISCO event will be held every Friday from 8 - 10 pm through August 4th.
Searchers have found the missing Georgia man on Mt. Humphreys. Since there are no sign of injury it is assumed that he perished from hypothermia. He disappeared last week while on a hiking trip with his brother. He was lightly clothed and appears to have removed his shoes!
Grass seeding following the Radio Fire is more successful than anticipated! Winter run off treated Mt. Elden well. The snow melted and soaked in so there is no major erosion.
845 acres were planted by volunteers in April. More grass seeding is in progress and additional tree planting is planned. Salvage timber sales are being conducted by West Pine Industries and Southwest Forest Industries of Flagstaff.
28 years ago
1993: The deadline to register for FREE English classes at NAU is July 19. Two classes will be offered. One for children and one for adults.
Deal of the Day. Two free Video game tokens from Peter Piper Pizza.
The Hopi Show June 26 to July 5 featuring the finest in traditional and contemporary Hopi Art, including special events, films, gallery talks.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.
Note to readers: This is a classic look at other Flagstaff History pieces until Ertmann returns from a short hiatus.