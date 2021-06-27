28 years ago

1993: The deadline to register for FREE English classes at NAU is July 19. Two classes will be offered. One for children and one for adults.

Deal of the Day. Two free Video game tokens from Peter Piper Pizza.

The Hopi Show June 26 to July 5 featuring the finest in traditional and contemporary Hopi Art, including special events, films, gallery talks.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.

Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.

Note to readers: This is a classic look at other Flagstaff History pieces until Ertmann returns from a short hiatus.