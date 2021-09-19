Flagstaff History:

125 years ago
1896: Rogers will not hang. Oscar Rogers, the convicted train robber sentence by Judge Owen T. Rouse to be hanged and which event was to take place on September 15th, is now sure of his neck, for Governor Franklin has intervened and commuted the sentence to imprisonment in the territorial penitentiary of Coconino County for 40 years. The governor stated yesterday that there were circumstances in connection with the case that prompted him to commute the sentence. In reviewing the case governor Franklin said that the conviction of Rogers was the first under the new law making train robbery a capital offense and he would not feel disposed to interfere but in this case there were mitigating circumstances. Rogers is but a boy being only about 22 years of age.
Unfortunately in many households a picnic is such a rare occurrence that no one member of the family knows how to plan for it and the result is more tiresome than a hard day's work. When packing the lunch basket it is wise to remember that when the thermometer touches the 90s food should be mainly water. The soldier portions of our diet should not contain an excess of fat for that would only add to our discomfort in warm weather. Plenty of bread spread thinly with butter or just enough chopped meat for a relish should be the principal part of the contents of the lunch basket. Lettuce and cucumbers are appetizing addition to sandwiches. Cheese chopped or melted or mixed with a little cream and seasoning is an excellent filling for either bread or cracker sandwiches. Ripe fruit is more awesome and more easily provided than all of the host of sweets which so often make the preparation a burden.
100 years ago
1921: Lawbreakers whose delinquencies are punishable by jail sentence will not have an easy time of it in the future. Precedent was established by Judge J. E. Jones in Coconino Superior Court on Monday when he sentenced two men to the county jail for six months at hard labor intending that they shall work on the county roads during that time. A certain class of offenders have looked with something like favor on imprisonment in the Coconino County Jail. It is a good clean warm jail with plenty of wholesome food to eat and it has been a snap for most of the prisoners who usually are a kind that feel it is no disgrace to be locked up and find their entertainment there much pleasanter than having to work for a living. It is different now. The Assistant County Attorney and Judge Jones talked it all over Monday and decided this sort of punishment in a majority of cases was really a reward of demerit. So, when the two had been arrested at Canyon Diablo after they tried to sell 6 bottles of tequila to the railroad construction and section gangs, plead guilty, the judge sentenced them to build roads.
Joe V. Prochaska, the genial state game warden, who has planted between 30,000 and 40,000 fish in various lakes and streams of Arizona during the past three weeks, Friday came down from the mountains carrying the hide of a bear on his shoulder. With his wife and son Eugene he was on his way back to Phoenix last Thursday, accompanied by his son Eugene and the deputy game warden, he went out on another local river to finish planting his stock of fish, and while thus busily engaged, a big ferocious female black bear came sauntering along. The nervy game warden opened the attack then and there, though he had nothing to do it with but a revolver and had he missed the right spot there might have been a longer and sadder story to tell. But he didn't. Mrs. Bear went down the first shot and a second shot finished her off.
75 years ago
1946: Flagstaff police department's new truck is now in service chief of police W. M. Epperson said Monday morning together with an announcement that a drive was now underway against speeders, stop sign offenders, school zone traffic violators, with special emphasis on the latter. The new truck is fast enough to catch any who care to indulge in speeding he warned.
Heretofore, city police have often been frustrated in attempting to overtake speeders. The chief in calling attention to that portion of the drive aimed at school zone traffic violations reminded drivers that current laws prohibit passing in school zones, and limit speed to 15 MPH.
De De Johnson, prominent Hollywood dress designer, was recuperating today from the worst experience of her life–escape from death and a fall from the rim of the Grand Canyon. The woman, here with a large party of fashion experts from California, slipped and fell to a sloping ledge 50 feet from a small retaining wall all posing for photographs for her husband, Harold Kronthal. Frank Burnett, of the US National Park Service, one of three Rangers who pulled her to safety, said the comely 33 year old woman was within an inch of slipping off the ledge and falling on down the Canyon. She escaped with a sprained foot and a nightmarish experience she said she would never forget.
50 years ago
1971: The Flagstaff City Council, at its regular meeting Tuesday, will receive a formal proposal for a weather modification program for Flagstaff from Atmospherics Incorporated, a California firm which specializes in cloud seeding particularly during winter months. The meeting is due to begin in the council chambers of City Hall at 7:30 AM, features a 17 item agenda and one of the principal items will be presentation of the winter cloud seeding program. City officials and other concerned citizens have already heard an outline of the program presented informally some 10 days ago. Although several members of the council were present at the informal meeting as well as members of the Water Use and Utilization Commission, there was no indication at that time as to whether or not the city would consider the undertaking of such a program.
25 years ago
1996: Students from one of the newest high schools in Flagstaff are going to the Grand Canyon on Wednesday. It's not a field trip to the bottom of the Canyon, but a chance to entertain President Clinton. Flagstaff arts and leadership Academy students who reported to school for the first time August 28 are slated to dance, sing, recite poetry and play music for the president, and for those who come to witness the president's visit to Northern Arizona. They're scheduled to perform for 90 minutes at El Tovar Lodge. The Academy Is located on the Museum of Northern Arizona grounds, and the two entities have an active cooperative agreement. The 120 FALA students, who were told about the trip this morning, were fired up about being honored.
America West, always known for its aggressive expansion, says it is not backing off from tackling problems that caused a surge in flight cancellations. The Phoenix-based airline canceled 937 flights in the quarter ended June 30th, up 70% from the previous year, and the problems continued later in the summer. America West canceled 1358 flights in the first quarter of 1996. Employees, analysts and aviation consultants blamed the cancellations on mechanical problems, crew shortages and bad management at a time when America West is in a major expansion.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.