Flagstaff History:

100 years ago

1921: Lawbreakers whose delinquencies are punishable by jail sentence will not have an easy time of it in the future. Precedent was established by Judge J. E. Jones in Coconino Superior Court on Monday when he sentenced two men to the county jail for six months at hard labor intending that they shall work on the county roads during that time. A certain class of offenders have looked with something like favor on imprisonment in the Coconino County Jail. It is a good clean warm jail with plenty of wholesome food to eat and it has been a snap for most of the prisoners who usually are a kind that feel it is no disgrace to be locked up and find their entertainment there much pleasanter than having to work for a living. It is different now. The Assistant County Attorney and Judge Jones talked it all over Monday and decided this sort of punishment in a majority of cases was really a reward of demerit. So, when the two had been arrested at Canyon Diablo after they tried to sell 6 bottles of tequila to the railroad construction and section gangs, plead guilty, the judge sentenced them to build roads.