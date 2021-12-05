Flagstaff History:

75 years ago

1946: The Hollywood of Arizona. 20th Century Fox is coming back to Flagstaff for some more of northern Arizona's famous movie scenery, it was learned here today while results of Fox’s last venture into this area, “My Darling Clementine” were being shown on the screen of the Orpheum Theater. James Surtees, head of transportation for the production company on “My Darling Clementine” filmed last summer in the Monument Valley area, left Thursday morning after spending several days in and around Flagstaff making preliminary arrangements for two more movie pictures to be filmed here in the early part of 1947. The movie man said that two more productions are scheduled for the Flagstaff area. Plans call for the productions to get underway within two months. Preparations are virtually complete for the films now, but the start of work will be delayed until after Christmas.

50 years ago

1971: Dreaming of a white Christmas? Weatherman early today hiked their snow predictions for the Flagstaff area to 6 to 12 inches, and possibly a foot of fresh stuff as a new storm system moved into view of instruments. Storm warnings were issued Monday for a stationary system now over Flagstaff that brought an inch of snow early today, cold and wet air plus a low barometer reading. A band of high-altitude winds is expected to bring in Pacific Coast moisture, which will appear as a major snowfall in the Flagstaff area. Reaching velocities of 100 mph at an altitude of 4 miles, the gusts are from the north. The winds could bring the storm in late today.

Court of Last Resort. Proceedings in Coconino County Superior Court, justice of the peace and juvenile courts are frequently in the news, but the one court you will almost never read about is the Court of Conciliation. In a way the Court of Conciliation is the court of last resort for couples with rocky marriages. As the name implies, the intent of the court is to reconcile couples. Despite the opportunities the court offers to aid a sinking marriage and the little or no cost involved, very few couples in this county utilize the court. Almost 60% of the average 550 to 600 civil cases filed yearly in Coconino County are domestic relations actions, divorce suits or separations. Divorces become so numerous some months in court records that there are more divorces granted than marriage licenses issued. In the last 13 months, about 300 divorces were granted and about 500 marriage licenses were issued. The Court of Conciliation is a branch of the Coconino County Superior Court. Entry of a matter into the court is simple. Either husband or wife can invoke the jurisdiction of the court in a marriage by filing a petition for conciliation.

25 years ago

1996: Hosts to pay for unruly guests. You can party in Flagstaff. But if your guests are loud and unruly, you had better be prepared to pay. At a work session on Monday the city council heard a proposal from the Flagstaff Police Department to charge up to $1,000 to cover the costs of responding to calls of disturbing the peace. Police Sgt. John Fairchild said if police must respond to a disturbing the peace call with more than two officers, the party responsible for the unruliness will be charged for the cops’ time if there are five people at the residence. Because the charge would not be a criminal or civil fine, the only appeal would be to the chief of police. There was general support among councilmembers for the charge but with some reservations. One councilmember said he was squeamish about citing absentee property owners for large parties they knew nothing about. A public hearing on the fee-for-response proposal has been set for Jan. 7.

To drive, you need a drivetrain. A Flagstaff man was left without wheels after someone stole the driveline from underneath his truck, according to the Flagstaff Police Department. The man heard noises in the parking lot of his apartment complex around South Milton Road on Sunday around 11:30 at night. The man looked out his window and spotted a person underneath his truck in the parking lot. The man sent his girlfriend to call police as he went outside to get a closer look. By the time he reached the truck, the suspect was driving away in a red Dodge truck. The man then realized the suspect stole his rear driveline. The case is still under investigation.

