Flagstaff History:

75 years ago

1946: Hope fading for a white Christmas.Warm and slightly damp is the weatherman's forecast for Christmas Day in Arizona. The Flagstaff weather forecast calls for continued overcast with light rain in the afternoon temperatures near or above freezing Wednesday morning. Yesterday the high temperature in Flagstaff reached 50 degrees.

The world was in a festive mood today, the eve of the second Christmas since the end of World War Two. Children the world over anxiously awaited the coming tonight of Santa Claus, the fat, jovial, white whiskered, mythical gentleman who deposits gifts under their Christmas trees while they sleep¬--- in a gesture symbolic of the gifts presented by the three wise men to the infant Christ at his Bethlehem birthplace 1946 years ago.

50 years ago

1971: The Flagstaff City Council today voted five to zero to notify the state highway department that it is still interested in an extension of 4th St reaching to the Lake Mary Rd. The project, which has been pending for approximately 4 years, would extend 4th St from its present terminal point at Santa Fe Avenue onto Lake Mary Road and would be financed partially by federal funds, state funds, and some money provided by the city. At this morning's meeting, there was barely any debate or discussion on the matter before the council unanimously passed the motion of continuing interest made by vice mayor G. Robert Knowles.

Flagstaff's spate of wet December weather, highlighted by almost three days of rain during Christmas week, has raised the Lake Mary water level by more than 1 billion gallons, but that's not the end of the city's water problems by any means. The Flagstaff city manager was breathing just a little easier than he has in recent months over water problems. The city's principal source of water had been raised by 9 or 10 feet and that at this time some 1.9 billion gallons of water are stored in the lake. It doesn't eliminate the water problem, but it does take off some of the pressure. The rain, which brought a large amount of runoff from itself and from snow already accumulated on the ground during previous winter storms, raised the level of the lake by almost 1.45 billion gallons. One of the city's most pressing issues in the year about to end was the winter crisis, which arose early in the summer after a dry winter had left Lake Mary fall far below its normal level of recent years.

25 years ago

1996: Doctors in Flagstaff who prescribe marijuana for medical use under new state law may become the targets of stiff penalties by the federal government. Officials in the drug fighting agencies settled Monday that a new plan for federal response to state laws that permit medical use of marijuana calls for strict enforcement of the federal law. Marijuana and heroin are scheduled one substances, and federal law recognizes no legitimate medical use for these drugs. Voters in Arizona last month approved measures that would relax restrictions on the medical use of some illegal drugs, such as marijuana.

Kinsey elementary sixth-grade students wrote holiday wish lists for themselves and the world. Here is a sample--

“I wish that everybody in the world would have peace and that they can share their opinions and feelings without anybody disturbing them. Also, I wish that for all this year everybody would have food all the time that no one died because they don't have food. Also, I wish that everybody helped each other for a better world. Merry Christmas and a happy new year for everybody.”

By Fabio Matamoros

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

