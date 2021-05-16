Flagstaff History:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There is also a dam under consideration at Lees Ferry by the Edison Electric Company.

The reports that gasoline prices in Flagstaff are around $1 per gallon are not correct. Gasoline station operators wish to point out that nowhere is the price of one gallon more than 75 cents per gallon and often as low as 60 cents per gallon.

50 years ago

1971: The weekend cleanup of Oak Creek Canyon between Manzanita and Slide Rock yielded 2 ½ tons of trash that included a woman’s purse with a check for over $200 in it that will be returned to its owner.

Yes, the assets were frozen. Flagstaff police are investigating a burglary at the Pizza Inn. The burglary was reported after the opening manager found $300 in cash missing from where it was stored — in the walk-in freezer.

Greyhound has expanded its service in Flagstaff with new state-of-the art terminal across from Northern Arizona University. A special open house and preview showing will be held prior to the official opening.

25 years ago

1996: The potential for a severe fire breakout in the Flagstaff area is at an all-time high this season due to the lack of rain.