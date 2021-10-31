Flagstaff History:

125 years ago
1896: Electrifying medicine. Old people who require medicine to regulate the bowels and kidneys will find the true remedy in Electric Bitters. This medicine does not stimulate and contains no whisky nor other intoxicants but acts as a tonic and alternative. It acts mildly on the stomach and bowels, adding strength and giving tone to the organs, there by aiding
nature in the performance of the functions. Electric bitters is an excellent appetizer and aids digestion. Old people find it just exactly what they need.
Knott guilty. A short time since a Mr. Knott was tried for a violation of the law. The verdict was: “We find the defendant not guilty.” The judge was at a loss whether to sentence him or not.
100 years ago
1921: Probably the largest and scaredist crowd of terrible desperados ever tried at one and the same time were gathered in response to a summons. There were 35 defendants in the courthouse, both sexes. Though young, they all wore signs of conscious guilt on their faces. They were nervous and apprehensive. They were Flagstaff Normal and Emerson high school students except two or three, who are teachers. They were charged with not having extinguished a big bonfire which they had during a recent picnic in City Park, with the result of the fire spread and but for a prompt action on the part of the Forest Service might have done a vast amount of damage.
The punishment should not exceed a fine of $1000 and a year in prison.
The gloom was too thick to be cut except with an axe. A deputy forest supervisor gave some good advice about fires as did a judge and the whole bunch were discharged with the admonishment to be more careful in the future.
75 years ago
1946: Hope that Flagstaff would be able to build an airport on the Fort Tuthill site south of Flagstaff within the foreseeable future faded today as construction estimates were received by the city engineer. The estimates made by one construction company on the basis of as accurate figures as could be obtained without expending considerable sums of money for additional engineering, place the cost of construction on the favored Tuthill site clearly out of reach of the city at this time. The city engineer said that at the present time the only solution to the city’s airport problem seemed to be to use such money as is available to make improvements to the present city
airport, Koch field, about 14 miles east of town. City equipment could do
considerable work on making Koch field more usable and it may even be possible to keep a runway clear this winter.
The Halloween parade of the lions and lioness club for all children of Flagstaff will be held Thursday afternoon October 31st at Emerson school.
The line of March will be from Emerson school to LaRue then turn South to
Santa Fe Ave and down Santa Fe to San Francisco. Then north at San
Francisco with the parade concluding at the courthouse. All children who
take part in the parade are urged to wear some type of costume. The
Flagstaff high school drum and bugle core and the college band will also take part.
50 years ago
1971: A frigid Halloween. Record breaking low temperatures chilled Flagstaff last
night as the mercury dropped to minus 2 degrees as a predicted cold wave
blanketed the area. Causing the record low temperatures in the area was
the passing of a storm and the clearing of skies last night. The previous low
for Flagstaff was five degrees in 1922 the storm which moved out Wednesday
also dropped 4 inches of snow which started falling Thursday afternoon and ended Friday. Accumulated snowfall for the month of October and for the beginning of the season is 24.7 inches.
25 years ago
1996: Coconino county law enforcement officials are reporting a rise in criminal
cases involving crystal methamphetamine while local counselors and
probation officers are saying the number of clients with meth problems is
decreasing. The difference may be due to a prolonged police crackdown on
the illegal drug that has reduced local supply. The popularity of the drug has not changed according to The Guidance Center where inpatients who are meth users have dropped by a third between May and October this
year compared to a similar period in 1995.
Halloween happenings. How would you like your Halloween? Wet and
wacky? Full of charity? Not too scary? Tonight there is a choice for everyone brave enough to seek entertainment despite a 20% chance of snow showers. The Peaks swim school is sponsoring a free Halloween raft
float at its indoor pool. At the Fort valley shopping center, the Flagstaff Jaycees have been spooking all week and will continue tonight. The girls will be collecting paper goods, toiletries, feminine products and other items for the Northland family help center in neighborhoods throughout Flagstaff.
At NAU, Taylor hall is hosting a haunted house starting at 7:00 PM. It will
close tonight when the line dies out. The first hour each night will be toned down for young kids. The Flagstaff high school student council is also sponsoring a carnival from 6:30 to 8:30 PM in the common area.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.