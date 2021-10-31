Flagstaff History:

125 years ago

1896: Electrifying medicine. Old people who require medicine to regulate the bowels and kidneys will find the true remedy in Electric Bitters. This medicine does not stimulate and contains no whisky nor other intoxicants but acts as a tonic and alternative. It acts mildly on the stomach and bowels, adding strength and giving tone to the organs, there by aiding

100 years ago

1921: Probably the largest and scaredist crowd of terrible desperados ever tried at one and the same time were gathered in response to a summons. There were 35 defendants in the courthouse, both sexes. Though young, they all wore signs of conscious guilt on their faces. They were nervous and apprehensive. They were Flagstaff Normal and Emerson high school students except two or three, who are teachers. They were charged with not having extinguished a big bonfire which they had during a recent picnic in City Park, with the result of the fire spread and but for a prompt action on the part of the Forest Service might have done a vast amount of damage.