Flagstaff History:

75 years ago

1946: Herald this winter wonder attraction to the world! Flagstaff and northern Arizona have been lavishly endowed by nature, and the Arizona Snowbowl is just one of the attractions. The opening of this winter pleasure playground in just two days gives full expression to the boast that this community offers yearround opportunities for fun and frolic. We salute Mr. and Mrs.Al Grasmoen for their foresight, vision and courage in developing this unusual entertainment feature. And we wish to lend our voices in support of their undertakings. Hail to the Arizona Snowbowl and best wishes for a wonderful season. P. S. Readers of this newspaper are urged to clip this page out and send it to a friend to tell of the wonders that Flagstaff and northern Arizona have to offer.

50 years ago

1971: A city ensconced in white. Old Man Winter road into Flagstaff today on the wings of a big old-fashioned snowstorm that brought about 7 inches of new powder, with more to come before clouds are expected to part on Tuesday. The good-sized flurry attack seemed to promise that when old Saint Nick himself rides into town in a few more days, his sleigh will find a soft landing and the reindeer will be right at home. Shopping areas of the city took on a postcard look early today as light, fluffy snow decorated the colored light displays and pine trees as only the real item can.Weathermen early today issued heavy snow warnings and predicted daytime temperatures in the upper 20s with nighttime lows from zero to 10 above. Most roads and highways around Flagstaff were snow covered or snow packed with some slick spots.

Christmas tree cutters were out in force on Sunday. A steady stream of four-wheel drive vehicles rolled along Highway 180 to the slate mountain area, which had been designated by the Forest Service as a best tree area. The open area just before the cutting area made westerners feel right at home. The wind was blowing wildly, and snow drifted across the highway, which was slick from packed snow and ice. In the cutting area itself, the four-wheelers had little trouble getting around. But trudging through the snow was difficult, as in most areas there was a foot or more of the light stuff. Picking out a good Christmas tree can be a difficult job. It's amazing how many of the trees that look good from a distance have bare spots when you get up close. The best pinon trees are those with a double trunk. The double trunk is caused by a porcupine eating the tender top tips of the young pine, causing the tree to send up two trunks. At least they are the fullest. But whether one gets a good tree, cutting your own is a lot of fun, especially for Flagstaff families eager to start or continue a Christmas tradition.

25 years ago

1996: Flight to freedom. Six California condors put on a show that won’t soon be forgotten by the more than 500 people who showed up to watch them soar across Arizona skies for the first time since the 1920s. Many of those who attended were from the Flagstaff area. Much like a polished politician, the birds, from their perch on the edge of the colorful cliffs of Vermilion seemed to work the crowd peering up at them with telescopes, binoculars, and Canon size camera lenses. The birds were released from wooden pens that have been their homes since October almost as if the event were staged for the throng below.The first condor immediately hopped out of its cage and started flapping and sunning its wings. The condors have a 91/2-foot wingspan. In rapid fire succession, the remaining birds hopped out of the pens. The first condor then took flight in a move that sent a wave of chills through the audience. The flight was the first in Arizona since the endangered bird was last seen in the wild near Williams in 1924.The first Condor flight in 1996 was short and a bit wobbly. Still, the audience was thrilled to see North America's largest flying airborne bird in Arizona again and shouted it with a resounding cheer.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

