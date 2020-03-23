Flagstaff History: Wind blows down new dance hall under construction

125 YEARS AGO

1895: The Hon. Wilson Hamilton, President of the Durango, Flagstaff and San Diego Railroad and the Rio Verde Irrigation Company left town Thursday night for Jerome, where he will join the engineering party that is to make the survey for the railroad across the Valley, up the rim and over the plateau to Mormon Dairy, the point of junction with Mineral Belt. They will establish the line and grade of the great canal from which water will be furnished to irrigate the whole Verde Valley. The cost of the two companies working together will only be slightly more than to each separately and alone.

Let us hope that the next big Arizona Railroad celebration will be held at Flagstaff upon the completion of the Flagstaff, Durango and Phoenix road.

The institution of a chain gang by the town council is a good thing. The officers of Flagstaff are conscientious, as well as able, and there is no danger of any really deserving but unfortunate individual becoming disgraced by being compelled to work on the streets. No man need fear arrest for vagrancy if he can produce evidence that he is not a chronic hobo.

The public school will close on April 30 this year and reopen sometime in August.