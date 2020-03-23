Flagstaff History: Wind blows down new dance hall under construction

125 YEARS AGO
1895: The Hon. Wilson Hamilton, President of the Durango, Flagstaff and San Diego Railroad and the Rio Verde Irrigation Company left town Thursday night for Jerome, where he will join the engineering party that is to make the survey for the railroad across the Valley, up the rim and over the plateau to Mormon Dairy, the point of junction with Mineral Belt. They will establish the line and grade of the great canal from which water will be furnished to irrigate the whole Verde Valley. The cost of the two companies working together will only be slightly more than to each separately and alone.
Let us hope that the next big Arizona Railroad celebration will be held at Flagstaff upon the completion of the Flagstaff, Durango and Phoenix road.
The institution of a chain gang by the town council is a good thing. The officers of Flagstaff are conscientious, as well as able, and there is no danger of any really deserving but unfortunate individual becoming disgraced by being compelled to work on the streets. No man need fear arrest for vagrancy if he can produce evidence that he is not a chronic hobo.
The public school will close on April 30 this year and reopen sometime in August.
It is not to soon too begin to talk of a Fourth of July celebration in the Skylight City. Our credibility for efforts in that line has been established, but it is a good idea to keep up the record of past achievements.
C.A. Bush has put a new sidewalk in front of his residence.
J.W. Thurber has opened his livery stable and is fully prepared to furnish first-rate teams and rigs to the public for trips to the numerous points of interest in this section.
R.J. Arey, assistant to R.B. Burns, the superintendent of construction of the A. & P. Railroad was here this week relocating the new stock yards near the site of the old yards.
An effort is being made to widen Leroux Street by eight feet. The streets of Flagstaff are too narrow and the widening of the street in front of the popular residences there will make it the finest street in town.
A visit to the Reform School is amply repaid by the sight of the fine new structure that is gradually assuming the architectural beauty that is outlined in the plans and specification. It will certainly have no superior in the territory.
St. Patrick’s Day was modestly celebrated in Flagstaff. There was an Irish Display of the Color that is dear to every true Irish Heart. There were many shades of it from a rich nile green to the more subdued color of a billiard table.
100 YEARS AGO
1920: A remarkable accident occurred here on Sunday. Remarkable because no one was killed nor even seriously injured. It was at the big new dance hall being built on South San Francisco Street by Anastacio Lopez. The walls had been enclosed and Anastacio had about 15 friends on top of the roof with him finishing up that important part of the structure. Just at noon the big wind that blew all day Sunday finished the job by blowing the entire building to the ground. The men on the roof fell with the debris. A 10-year-old boy who had his tongue between his teeth bit it hard and this turned out to be the only injury. The walls fell all round a man standing inside the building without touching him.
The same wind blast blew out the plate glass window in the front of Joe Waldhaus’ garage.
Charlie Keller and T.E. Pulliam have traded country estates. Charlie gets the Pulliam 125-acre ranch east of Bob Taylor’s on the National Old Trails with its city water and its plum and apple trees. Tom gets the house and 2 1/2 acres of land on 16th Street a half mile outside of the Phoenix city limits. Al Kinsey will run the ranch for Mr. Keller this summer.
The State Board of Education has voted to adopt Houghton-Mifflin Company’s arithmetic series for all grades. The books will cost 40% more than those now in use. This advance in cost is in line with other new text books.
The return of the railroads from their war time government status to private ownership was on the first of March and Flagstaff still has no new depot.
Jim Rife of Jerome was in town on Friday with two big cat skins which his 16-year-old grandson, Raymond who lives with Jim – he goes to the Williams School - had shot last week four miles southwest of the Rupe Ranch near Lou Charlebot’s sheep ranch. It’s located at the foot of Sitgreaves Mountain. The larger one measured six feet, the smaller one is slightly less. There is no bounty, but it is likely that the sheepmen will reward him through their association.
For Sale – Young burro with colt, nine months old. Winifred Beard, Jr. Phone 258.
For Sale: One dozen Black Minorca pullets and cockerel. Mrs. H.A. Perkins, Winslow. Box 611.
75 YEARS AGO
1945: The safe at Joe’s Place, owned and operated by Joe Pyland, on East Santa Fe Avenue was robbed of $2,000 in cash sometime early Sunday morning when a burglar gained entrance through a skylight. Sheriff’s Office and city police are working on the case but are handicapped by a lack of evidence as the burglar wore gloves and no fingerprints were left. The shop was closed at midnight, but the safe was left unlocked by the clerk Henry Osborne. Mr. Pyland is offering a reward of of $1,000 for the arrest of and conviction of the person or persons involved in the robbery.
The War Production Board in Washington has announced that beginning this month there is enough penicillin available so that distribution of the precious life saving dust can begin through regular distribution channels to civilians. Heretofore, it was made available through 2,700 selected dispensaries in the United States.
A unique and unusual record of accomplishment at the “Hobby Shop” and the sewing center of the Indian Village at Navajo Ordinance Depot. It reveals the practicability of vocational training at the Depot under The Depots Indian Welfare Project.
During February in the Hobby Shop, which is equipped with tools for all kinds of hard wood working, there were completed 18 weaving implements, and 18 cradle boards, 30 chests, 13 double beds, 15 tables, seven toys, 15 dish cupboards and 10 hand drawn sleds. Seventeen tools were sharpened and repaired.
Plans were made by the directors for the 1945 Pow Wow. The celebration will be held July 3 and 4.
50 YEARS AGO
1970: The Easter Bunny will hop by the Cogdill Youth Center and the Ponderosa Recreation Center to hide eggs for children in those two neighborhoods. The hunt will start Saturday at 1 p.m. and will be for ages 3 to 9. Special first, second and third prizes were awarded at the hunt last Saturday for finding the multi-colored eggs that the bunny left.
CEME Corp. of California, low bidder for the proposed Flagstaff sewage plant, has asked to be let out of the bid admitting through two representatives to an errors in their calculations.
The Flagstaff Police may eventually get a building to house its training academy, but no funds for such a facility will be spent in the immediate future.
The Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce decided to take steps aimed at improving interstate service for the city. The action followed a briefing by an official of the ONC Motor Freight System on the failure of that firm to win an emergency temporary authority from the Interstate Commerce Commission to handle interstate freight into Flagstaff. This has to do with local merchant’s complaints about not receiving goods piling up on Phoenix loading docks.
The city of Flagstaff and Frontiers Airlines will continue negotiations for the airline’s use of facilities at Flagstaff Municipal Airport. The city hopes to get $500 per month in joint rental fees. Currently, they have four flights landing here per day.
Flagstaff is to have its ice skating rink on McMillan Heights. City Council approved the bid of $256,000 by Northland Construction of Flagstaff that covers the cost of building the basic rink, to house equipment, office and first aid space and the steel frame shell that will go around the rink.
Frontiers Airlines, which serves four Arizona communities, showed a gain in passenger count in February of which 311 were from Flagstaff. The Winslow boarding count fell to 173.
A 17-item food survey in eight stores in Flagstaff has been completed by the Flagstaff Chapter of the Arizona Consumer Council. It included items from four food groups, meat, fruits vegetables and cereals. The Flagstaff Bureau is operating a complaint bureau. Persons who wish to register complaints dealing with prices, availability or other business matters may call Mr. H.P. Hostetter President of the Flagstaff chapter.
25 YEARS AGO
1995: The conditions of the contract are “NO FEE." This means the city will receive no compensation for materials sold, nor does R. & W. charge the city processing costs. More than 1,650 tons of materials have been recycled since August 1991 with 90% of it being paper. R. & W. offers the most complete service available since it includes colored glass service, as well as coded plastics, in addition to the paper. Aluminum and steel may be deposited in the city’s recycling containers. Others may be taken to Northland Recycling if they are separated.
What has the people talking in Winslow is the Hopi Special Election coming up on April 11 on whether to build a gaming casino in the industrial park land that adjoins Winslow and is Hopi land. Currently, the building that formally held the Korean Hat Factory on the land remains vacant.
Doney Park firefighters and emergency workers no longer have to wait for assistance for major accidents to arrive from Flagstaff. The DPFD now owns the equipment necessary that is capable of peeling the roof off a car or lifting a truck a foot off the ground. At least three officers are needed to operate all the new equipment. This equipment cost $18,000 and was paid for with Federal Highway Funds.
The attorneys representing the inmates of the Coconino County Jail are optimistic about the new programs to stop the overcrowding. It seems like the county is dealing in good faith. Pretrial release programs, such as third-party surveillance and close examination of defendants’ history and community ties, are expected to free up space in the 70-year old facility.
Coconino County officials are also looking into adding night court sessions for initial appearances bringing in outside judges for a test period and finding extra courtroom space -- all in an effort to unclog the crowded docket.
The county has until May 1 before federal fines for overcrowding and staffing levels at the North Agassiz Street facility take effect. At that date, county officials will have to pay $50 per day for every inmate over a population cap of 165. There will also be a $200 per day penalty for every detention staff number below a 40-staff number minimum.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.