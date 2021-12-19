Flagstaff History: Wife took off with man's '71 yellow Pinto after argument

75 years ago

1946: There were numerous sore arms last Thursday because of the mass influenza immunization of 500 college students and members of the faculty.The shots were free to all college students but a cost fee of $0.75 was charged for faculty members. Dosage for approximately 300 persons were leftover last Friday as many students did not report. First put to practical and safe use by U.S. army in 1943, this dual-purpose vaccine has proven to be potent but not yet entirely perfect. In the winters of 1944 and 1945, it was used more extensively by the army on thousands of soldiers before they embarked from foreign ports for the United States to help prevent another disastrous pandemic similar to the one that swept over the world after World War I and took a toll of an estimated 100 million victims, of which 21 million died. Proof of the value of vaccinations lies in the fact that three to four times as many cases developed in the unprotected as in the vaccinated.

50 years ago

1971: Shopping at Penney’s. The Flagstaff city police were in the process of investigating a burglary early today. The suspects were 9 and 12 years old, according to the police. When the custodian of the J.C. Penney Co. store in the downtown area arrived at work, he noticed two small people casually trying to stroll out of the store. He apprehended the suspects and turned them over to police, who learned they had apparently been locked inside the building the night before and had been unable to get out, even though they had tried to break one of the big plate glass windows.

Don't let your wife drive. Michael Baldwin and his wife, Edna, were driving to Flagstaff in their 1971 yellow Pinto. Someplace between the communities of Tuba City and Flagstaff, an argument developed, Baldwin eventually told city police. Somewhere between Camp Townsend and the Flagstaff city limits, Baldwin tired of driving and told his wife to take the wheel. He got out of the car to change places and Edna drove off. Baldwin spent the night in the county jail booked as a sleeper and no one has since seen Edna or the yellow 1971 Pinto.

Flagstaff Community Hospital is embarking on an ambitious expansion program. The hospital's board of trustees have adopted a $2.25 million program that will provide modern, extended facilities to provide a community with the best in medical care. When the project is completed, it will have available 110 beds in the main facility, air conditioning throughout the new four-story tower section and other remodeled areas, plus a remodeled laboratory and X-ray departments The City of Flagstaff has added several new medical doctors in the past year, and many of them are specialists. This enhances Flagstaff's position as a Regional Medical Center, serving northern Arizona.

25 years ago

1996: Burning skies lands Clinton gig. On one of the most important nights of his life, the biggest VIP in Washington D.C. will get a good strong dose of Burning Sky. The Flagstaff band will play at one of the balls being thrown for the 53rd presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, and the man of honor himself, President Bill Clinton, is expected to show up to the shindig at the Regency. One member of Burning Sky said the band doesn't plan to dilute its traditionally strong messages about social justice and mistreatment of American Indians. Band members often talk to the audience about relocation, the theft of resources from reservations and social issues about native America. They are still the poorest people in Coconino County. The band will likely perform a newly recorded song, "Sounds of Freedom," written for imprisoned American Indian activist Leonard Peltier.

The windy city. Arizona Snowbowl closed Wednesday after fierce winds knocked down trees on Snowbowl Road and on some ski runs. Top wind speeds reached 105 mph, clocked on Snowbowl’s wind gauge, 11,500 feet up the peak. Employees have cleared all down trees off the runs. The cold spell also threatened to damage citrus groves and ornamentals south of Flagstaff.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.

