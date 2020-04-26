Flagstaff History: Treehouse in forest built by NAU students order to come down

Every aid should be made to worthy men who have been made wanderers by these hard times, but when a tramp who is troubled with cramps in his sticky fingers and contractions of his hands with fatal results to the properties of others to which their victims invariably object, action is required.

It is the duty of every citizen of Flagstaff to attend the mass meeting to be held next Saturday night at Babbitt’s Hall.

100 YEARS AGO

1920: The battery quota is almost reached. The new battery will be mustered in the first part of next month. The new armory building will probably be started by the later part of next month. The guns should be here by early in May. There is already in hand $35,000 for building the armory building. If more is needed to complete it, it will be raised by legislative appropriation.