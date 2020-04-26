Flagstaff History: Treehouse in forest built by NAU students order to come down

125 YEARS AGO
1895: The people of Flagstaff donned their best clothing and turned out en masse for the laying of the cornerstone of the new schoolhouse on Monday afternoon. Almost every man, woman and child in town was there. Those who were not there were prevented from doing so by force of circumstance.
A procession formed at 2 p.m. and marched to the grounds lead by the INGA under the command of Capt. Frank Hochderffer followed by the teachers, the children and citizens of Flagstaff.
The school children, members of the different church choirs and a number of prominent citizens occupied seats on the temporary platform, with the balance of the assemblage made comfortable on improvised benches. Oscar Gillman acted as chairman and in a pleasing way outlined the bright advancement of the public school in Flagstaff.
The route of the Durango, Flagstaff and San Diego railroad between here and Jerome has been surveyed. The engineer declares that the road can be built without meeting any serious obstruction along the line which cannot be easily surmounted.
From nearly every town in the Territory of Arizona come reports of the depredations of the hobos. Flagstaff is no exception and it is about time that stringent measures are taken to stop the lawlessness of these nomads.
Every aid should be made to worthy men who have been made wanderers by these hard times, but when a tramp who is troubled with cramps in his sticky fingers and contractions of his hands with fatal results to the properties of others to which their victims invariably object, action is required.
It is the duty of every citizen of Flagstaff to attend the mass meeting to be held next Saturday night at Babbitt’s Hall.
100 YEARS AGO
1920: The battery quota is almost reached. The new battery will be mustered in the first part of next month. The new armory building will probably be started by the later part of next month. The guns should be here by early in May. There is already in hand $35,000 for building the armory building. If more is needed to complete it, it will be raised by legislative appropriation.
There has been a great deal of misunderstanding about the idleness of the city’s rock crusher. Members of the council feel they are being unjustly criticized for the inactivity during the winter and for the tact that it is still standing idle. The truth of the matter is that there is no money in the city treasury to operate the crusher. Therefore it remains idle until money comes from some source other than it. Come summer, it will be in good demand for the crushed rock for the Old Trails and will save property owners along it a lot of money.
75 YEARS AGO
1945: Nineteen young Flagstaff men were sent to the induction center in Phoenix this week.
The trout fishing season begins on May 30 and will close on Sept. 30. This week fingerlings from the state hatcheries began to be released in trout streams.
For maximum success in all agriculture and gardening, consult your “Moon Sign Book.” Phone Mrs. Lynch 013JT.
50 YEARS AGO
1970: The CEME Corp. of La Mirada, California has been told for the second time that they will be held to their bid on the new Flagstaff Sewage plant. If it fails to sign the agreement this week, the city council will take action to collect on the performance bond posted with the bid.
The construction of a new animal shelter for the Coconino Humane Association is predicted to become a reality this year. Lou Bader, president of the association, announced that financing of the first phase of construction is assured with a donation of $15,000 donation by Lonnie Wilkerson, Flagstaff land developer on whose property the association’s shelter is currently located. The association has $12,000 in its building fund which will be matched by the DuBois Foundation of Phoenix. The building as designed by Campbell is estimated to cost about $100,000, but can be built in stages so the funds available will get the work underway.
The suspect in a $1,000 robbery at the Town and Country Restaurant in East Flagstaff is an unidentified phony fire inspector. The restaurant was burglarized sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The desk was found ransacked when it opened Sunday morning. The manager reported that about two weeks ago a man claiming to be a fire insurance inspector had come in and done some measuring. The manager had then checked with his insurance company to ask about the result of the inspection and learned that they had not made any inspection of the premises. $200 of the theft was in half dollar coins and another $200 in one dollar bills.
Flagstaff Mayor Sylvan L. Harenberg and other city officials joined forces on Wednesday to turn the first shovelful of dirt in a longtime city dream, an ice skating rink. It will be located at the intersection of Turquoise and Cedar Avenue in the McMillan Heights recreation area. Construction is to start immediately.
It must come down. It’s an eight-sided, split-level treehouse 39 feet up in a huge Ponderosa pine and state officials want it down. It was discovered in March by a state forester who was marking trees for a timber sale on a state forest tract a few miles south of 180 and east of A-1 Mountain.
It was found to contain a cast iron pot-bellied stove, an electric generator, three sleeping bags and other household accoutrements.
State foresters kept an eye out and soon the builders, three NAU students, appeared. They had been working on the project for seven months all through the winter walking in about a mile since the forest road was impassable. They said they had spent about $700 for materials and equipment.
All the same, down it must come since it violates the state’s occupancy rules on public and state land as no permit was ever issued nor had been applied for.
25 YEARS AGO
1995: Flagstaff television station KNAZ- TV announced this week that its three nightly newscasts have all hit number one in the February Nielsen ratings.
A routine police stop turned into an arrest for a Flagstaff man after he had climbed onto an outbuilding rooftop following a short chase. An officer saw two men who appeared to be fighting while they walked up San Francisco Street at about 1 a.m. Saturday morning. The office pulled over to investigate when one man began running eastbound down an alley. The officer tracked him down to the roof of a business on Agassiz Street and was swinging up on the roof.
The police called the fire department for a ladder truck to get him down. The men were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Both men later denied that they had been fighting, but had only been joking with each other.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.