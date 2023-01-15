Flagstaff History: 'Train of Tomorrow' made a grand stop in Flagstaff

75 years ago

1948: If the trout in Oak Creek appear a bit tipsy next spring, it will probably be a result of a truck accident yesterday in which Fay Hyde, of Cottonwood, narrowly escaped serious injury or death. Hyde was heading toward Cottonwood with a truckload of beer when his brakes failed at the top of Oak Creek Canyon. Rounding a turn and suddenly realizing he was without brakes, Hyde attempted to steer his truck into the bank, but the load carried the vehicle on toward the edge of the cliff. The truck turned over a few feet short of the precipice.

Two 16-year-old Los Angeles girls, who openly expressed a lack of faith in the efficiency of "bush league" officers when taken into custody yesterday afternoon by Don Massey, Williams chief of police, were giving the matter further thought this morning while word was awaited from their parents by the sheriff's office at Flagstaff. The two girls were hitchhiking east along Highway 66 when picked up by Massey, who phoned to Flagstaff to find if they were wanted. A radio message to Phoenix, relayed to Los Angeles, helped identify the pair as runaways who had left the coastal city Wednesday afternoon. The two girls gave false names and ages to officers, after being brought over from Williams by Deputy Bill Back and Mrs. Mary Rodriquez, probation officer, but later owned up to the description received from Los Angeles.

All of Winslow and most of the rest of northern Arizona turned out Sunday to see the General Motors "Train of Tomorrow" when it stopped here for two hours. A large crowd greeted the train on its arrival, and hundreds walked through it before the doors were closed at 11:55 a.m. to give employees a chance to clear the train for its scheduled departure at noon. The famous Santa Fe All-Indian Band was on hand to provide music, and Indian dancers also provided excellent entertainment.

A man was held for questioning in connection with a hit-and-run accident a mile west of here Jan. 7 in which Deputy Sheriff Wm. M. Wright was injured, has been released on $3,000 bond, officers said. He was taken before Superior Court Judge Don T. Udall at Holbrook, where the appearance bond was set, $1,500 on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident and $1,500 on a charge of aggravated assault. Wright was struck by a car and knocked about 25 feet while questioning the passengers of another car he had stopped. The officer was taken to Winslow general hospital, where it was found that none of his injuries were critical. Garcia was taking Leonard Perez to Flagstaff to make funeral arrangements for a child. Perez continued on to Flagstaff in company of the highway patrolman, and Garcia was returned to Winslow.

Reading clinics sponsored by the state department of education will be held at Holbrook Friday for Navajo County teachers, and Saturday at Flagstaff for Coconino County teachers. Winslow elementary schools will be closed all day Friday to enable teachers to attend the clinic. Winslow High School will conduct classes as usual. Teachers will attend from Flagstaff, Williams, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Tuba City, Leupp and Sedona. In addition a number of student-teachers from the college will also be in attendance. Sturgeon Cromer, superintendent of Flagstaff schools, has assisted in preparations for the clinic.

50 years ago

1973: Several freight cars of the Santa Fe Railroad jumped the tracks near Interstate 10 about 8 miles west of Flagstaff early today. One car can be seen hanging over the interstate guardrail. About 50 workmen were on the scene throughout the morning to continue cleanup operations. A large crane was also brought to the area to move the cars. There were no injuries. Some 30 cars were off the track; early reports indicated a faulty track was responsible for the derailment.

Flagstaff city officials are expected to answer questions posed by the Arizona Daily Sun earlier this week in connection with the disastrous fire that struck the Pine Cliff Village apartment complex on Dec. 29, taking the life of an 18-year-old man and leveling one $300,00 unit of the complex. City Manager Leland C. McPherson indicated Wednesday that he is beginning to assemble the material necessary for answering the questions, which were originally posed in a front page editorial Monday in the newspaper. City council had an opportunity to answer the questions at its regular meeting Tuesday, but only oblique references were made to the disastrous fire during that meeting.

Department of Public Safety narcotics officers arrested a 23-year-old Flagstaff man for possession of heroin, marijuana and peyote in a raid on his house late Monday. The agent said recent arrests on the heroin charges are the first time any have been made in Flagstaff. "There has always been heroin in town, but now there are more local users. These are people that have lived here a long time, not college students," he said. He added that it "is easier for our agents to get heroin or cocaine in Flagstaff than in Phoenix or Tucson."

Modern architecture sets off the new College of Business Administration building on Northern Arizona University's South Academic Center. The 70,000-square-foot structure, which is nearly complete, will be put to use sometime during the spring semester. Included in the $23 million building are 23 classrooms, a large lecture hall, two computer rooms, faculty and student lounges, and offices for faculty and staff members. Since establishment 10 years ago, business college enrollment has increased from 500 students to more than 1,100. The new building is designed to accommodate 2,000 students and a faculty of 70.

Northern Arizona University will offer more than 100 credit classes with evening hours during the spring semester which opens next week, Eugene M. Hughes, vice president for university programming, announced.

"Many of the courses should be of interest to teachers, school administrators and other adult residents of the Flagstaff area who are interested in continuing education," Hughes said.

Most courses are in the College of Education. Classes are available in the fields of administration and supervision, educational foundations, curriculum and instruction, special education and psychology.