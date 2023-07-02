100 years ago

1923: The Flagstaff Woman’s Club will give a dance this evening on the Normal School tennis court, with the Waters’ five-piece orchestra furnishing the music. The dance will be the popular “jitney” form. Lemonade and cake for refreshments. A good time is assured all who come and the cause is a worthy one.

It does begin to look as though advertising didn’t pay. Back east where people have been keeling over and dying from the heat the past week, they are commiserating with Arizona. Arizona! Where the snows are still on the ‘Frisco Peaks; people are still burning coal, and flowers, vines and crops have all been nipped by June frost. All the east yet knows about Arizona is a report of one of the hottest days, one the hottest desert in the hottest year that “M. Quad,” who lived in Michigan, ever told about in his “Arizona Kicker.”

That old stuff -- written back east — still sticks back east. It is impossible to convince the great majority “back east” that Arizona climate can duplicate everything from Maine to Florida and back to California within her reaches. But there are hopes. We are being discovered rapidly by the thousands of auto tourists coming over the National Old Trails Highway.

75 years ago

1948: “The Indians are coming!” This cry, once reserved for a rush inside the fort or stockade and the opening of battle between Indians and whites, no longer heralds war in northern Arizona but has come to signal the opening of the greatest Indian celebration and get-together in the nation, the Southwest All-Indian Pow-Wow at Flagstaff. Yes, they are on the way to “Dogo’ahsleet” — “the place of snows where the thunder sleeps” — (San Francisco Peaks) in cars, trucks, wagons, on horseback and afoot. Thousands of them representing a score or more of southwestern tribes are on the way for the great “Nahohi” — “chicken pull” — to be held here July 3-5. The event combines Western rodeo events — Indian style — with spectacular, weird ceremonial performances.

Each day’s celebration starts off with a parade through the downtown streets of the city during the noon hour. Here a visitor will see hundreds and hundreds of Indians garbed in their best, many in ceremonial regalia. Two bands will provide music -- the Moencopi Hopi Indian band for all three parades, all three rodeo performances and brief band concerts each evening, and the Santa Fe All-Indian band from Winslow will join in for the street parades July 4-5.

50 years ago

1973: The Flagstaff City Council will have something to study in the way of a revised pet control law by the time of its next regular meeting. The new proposal probably will include cats. City Manager Leland C. McPherson and City Attorney Fred W. Croxen II indicated today a draft of a new ordinance would be ready for the July 10 city council meeting. Croxen also indicated, because of complaints of citizens, that he would attempt to include some restriction against cats in the proposed law.

July 4 will be a busy day in Flagstaff. In addition to the first annual Indian Arts and Crafts Show, horse racing and other Independence Day celebrations, the largest parade in the history of Flagstaff is scheduled. Some 97 units are signed up for the parade, which is sponsored by Flagstaff Jaycees. Three prizes will be given for top entries in the parade, which will start at 11 a.m. Judges will be chosen in an unusual way. Jaycees will go into local motels and restaurants and find tourists to be the judges. “That way we’ll be assured of having impartial judges.”

A Flagstaff radio station hopes to show the dangers of the drinking driver Tuesday when it has one of its announcers drink for four hours while broadcasting. Chuck Meyer, KCLS radio, will broadcast as city police, highway patrolmen and sheriff’s deputies give him sobriety tests during the show. The idea, a station spokesman said, is to try to put across the idea of how drinking cuts down on reactions, speech and other motor responses. The station hopes the program will convince people not to drive while drinking on the July 4 holiday.

25 years ago

1998: If it’s summer, then the traffic must be bad. Conventional wisdom among locals says that near-perfect weather, an inferno 140 miles to the south, and a big hole 85 miles north of Flagstaff, conspire to make summertime driving around town a task not fit for man nor beast. But residents have also complained about traffic problems even when the weather isn’t so nice outside, apparently the result of a town growing by leaps and bounds, while infrastructure construction remains relatively dormant. Not surprisingly, Flagstaff’s worst traffic problems stretch along the Milton Road/Route 66 corridor that divides the city north and south from the I-40/I-17 interchange to its eastern boundary near Smoke Rise Park. The city’s worst intersection is at Butler Avenue and Milton Road. The city’s second-busiest intersection (is at) Route 66 and Humphreys Street. Rounding out the top 5 are the east side Route 66 intersections of Enterprise Road, Steves Boulevard and Fourth Street.

Focus groups have taken the first steps toward defining the character of Flagstaff after holding forums earlier this week in anticipation of a design review ordinance. Consultants from California and Colorado facilitated discussions between locals who have toes to business and design professions, culminating in a public forum attended by about 20 people last night. Design review has been coming down the pike for months as a way to govern how commercial and industrial development looks and fits into its surroundings. This initial series of input-gathering was designed to identify such issues as what existing commercial areas are pedestrian-friendly, what distinguished Flagstaff from other towns, and what things are important for the city’s future.