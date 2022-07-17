Flagstaff History: Tourism officials attempted to salvage season

100 years ago

1922: Work on Flagstaff’s new high school will begin at once. W. P. Agran was on Monday awarded the contract for construction. The contract amount is $144,363. A spokesperson for the Flagstaff Board of Education spoke about the new high school. The building will be T-shaped, 180 feet wide and about 130 feet long. The auditorium will be a combination of an assembly room and a gymnasium and will seat approximately 700 people. The building will be of brick, but it has not been determined yet what kind of brick will be used. The roof will be covered with an asbestos composition on the decks, with gray asbestos on the slopes. The inside corridor walls are of masonry, and the floors of reinforced masonry, making the corridors practically fireproof. Provision is being made for the domestic science and manual training departments in the basement -- which is not really a basement -- as most of it will be above ground. The heating plant for the new high school is so arranged that either coal or wood can be burned. The general contract includes all necessary laboratory tables and domestic science tables. The basement story will be built of malpais. The total cost of the building will probably be $200,000, although bonds for $275,000 were voted.

Fred Jamison, alias Fred Jacobson, who sold stock to Flagstaff people in the Pacific Cooperative League stores just before that concern went into bankruptcy, and who left suddenly as soon as the news of the bankruptcy reached here with all the money he had collected, got a severe shock this week when the jury before which he was tried in Superior Court brought in the verdict of guilty. The prisoner, who has been in the county jail several months following his capture in San Francisco after a long and arduous chase, was evidently all set for an acquittal and a triumphant return to freedom. He took the verdict pretty hard. There were several charges of embezzlement against Jacobson and one of obtaining money under false pretenses.

75 years ago

1947: An open mind on old and new problems, with a desire to work out solutions in conjunction with the faculty -- which , stated L. A. Eastburn, new president of Arizona State College at Flagstaff -- is the objective. The statement was made at a meeting of the campus chapter of the American Association of University Professors Wednesday afternoon. The Flagstaff chapter, its membership made up of 80% of the faculty, was presided over by the vice president of the college. President Eastburn indicated that he will consider himself the chairman of the faculty when working on problems pertinent to faculty interest -- not a president. Asked to state his attitude toward growth of the college in respect to quality and size, Eastburn said he was more interested in quality than in quantity. He said he hoped that the college can be of increasingly better service to the state and to the young people of the State of Arizona.

The Arizona State Department of Health has arranged for a mass chest X-ray service to take place at Grand Canyon two days, on Aug 5 and 6. The X-rays will be taken at the community building. More data will be available later. In the meantime, it is hoped that all Grand Canyon folks will avail themselves of this splendid opportunity.

Painters are busy painting the exteriors of the Park Service houses. The color is being changed from the dark brown of many years standing, to shades of gray. Each house a different shade of gray, the color being determined by Canyon tones added to the basic gray. Each has a light or white trim.

50 years ago

1972: The delightful world of children's theatre comes to Flagstaff Summer Festival 1972 today with the first of three performances of a play called "Reynard the Fox." The play will open at 7:30 p.m. in the creative arts theater at Northern Arizona University, and admission will cost $2 per person, with tickets on sale at the door and festival series tickets honored. The production is being presented by the Scottsdale Theater for Children and will star Jim Newcomer in the title role. Newcomer is the head of the drama department at Scottsdale's Coronado high school. The play is intended as a satire, both for children and adults.

Flagstaff weathermen today held out hope that Sunday’s drenching showers are the start of the Northlands midsummer monsoons. Widespread showers over central and Northern Arizona started late Sunday afternoon, dropping nearly half an inch at the Flagstaff airport. Timberline Estates in Doney Park reported an unofficial 3.22 inches of rain. Officials at the Flagstaff weather office said that this should be the start of our summer monsoons. Considerable lightning activity was reported throughout most of the storm Sunday and there were wind gusts up to 60 mph. Coconino National Forest fire dispatchers reported early today that fire crews were busy all over the forest, snuffing out small, lightning caused fires.

25 years ago

1997: A decline in Flagstaff visitor center inquiries in conjunction with a drop in Grand Canyon National Park visits has sent the city looking south to Phoenix. Flagstaff tourism officials are trying to salvage what they are calling a sad summer season with a Valley-area marketing blitz, reallocating $50,000 for advertising. Canyon visitorship was down 6% this June compared with the same month a year ago on top of a 2% drop in May. Through the first six months of 1997, park visitorship is down 3%. And that comes on top of three consecutive years of essentially flat Canyon visitorship levels, at slightly less than 5 million people a year. In Flagstaff, the total number of people who have dropped in at the downtown visitor center has declined 19% through June compared with the same period last year.

And it all starts again, for the 33rd time tonight. At 8 p.m. in NAU's Memorial Auditorium, conductor Edward Cumming will raise his baton and lead the 16-member Flagstaff Festival of the Arts Orchestra into a program of works by several composers. The concert marks the 33rd season the festival has graced the Flagstaff summer scene. The emphasis this summer is going to be on good musical entertainment, something for the entire family, and something that will be memorable. Cumming is in his first season as the festival's artistic director and conductor. There are nine events planned for the festival's 33rd season and five masterworks concerts. Their goal is to get people out to listen to good music and to have as much variety in that music as possible.