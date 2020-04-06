Flagstaff History: Three men arrested for operating a still

Fire broke out in the home of Mr. and Mrs. A.H. “Tony” Souris at 410 North Leroux. The building is the former home of E.T. Pollock and is one of the largest residences in Flagstaff. Damages will into several thousands of dollars. The fire started in a small shed at the rear of the residence, and by the time the firemen arrived, had spread to the upper floors of the house and it became impossible for the firemen to move their hoses fast enough to keep up with the spreading flames. Due to the construction of hidden walls, it was impossible to get at the flames in them. The only damage to the lower floors was from water from the four hoses on the upper floor. The roof was built up of several layers of shingles and in some cases tin under which the fire smoldered and quite a problem in extinguishing the embers.