Flagstaff History: Three men arrested for operating a still

125 YEARS AGO
1895: The discovery of a white deer in the Coconino Forest is reported in our local column today. We will now look for the early arrival of an army of museum managers and circus agents on the search for freaks.
The Senate Saloon, Sandy Donahue’s place, has received another carload of the delicious New York refined cider.
L.H. Tolfree and family arrived here on Thursday and left Friday morning for the Grand Canyon. The hotel at that place will be opened Monday.
Wednesday night was farewell night at the Lowell Observatory. Mr. Douglas will dismount the big telescope through which so many have viewed the planets.
A special train containing 70 head of horses, tools and machinery for the Rio Verde Canal Company at Phoenix passed west over the A. &. P. Wednesday morning.
House and four lots to trade for cows.
D.M. Riordan, President of the Arizona Lumber Company, returned to Flagstaff on Tuesday. It was largely through his influence together with the untiring efforts of Councilman E.J. Babbitt, that the appropriation for the Reform School was made.
A reportorial, not a typographical, error last week made W.S. Robinson accept a position in the Bank Hotel. Mr. Robinson is employed at the Arizona Central Bank.
Go to Coffins’ for fresh fruits, dressed poultry and full cream cheeses.
J.H. Hoskins Jr. and Robert W. Bell have been appointed Notaries Public.
New and handsome designs in silks in waist pattern lengths. We also have lustrous China silks in black and cream – 27-inches wide, perfect weaves. No drawn threads 60 cents. The latest at Rogers.
Next Wednesday night occurs the ball of the Williams Lodge No. 15 I.0.0.F. The SUN has received an invitation to the event.
For Sale: 300 head of cattle, house in Flagstaff and 160-acre timber claim on the railroad. $250 cash.
100 YEARS AGO
1920: Don’t wait for someone to ask you to join the battery. The organizers don’t know who has been asked and who hasn’t. Don’t feel slighted, just come ahead. You are welcome. If you don’t come now, the ranks will be filled and you won’t be there.
Ross and Earl Heckethorn, and Ed Thornton, were taken before Superior Court Judge J. W. Jones on Wednesday and held on $500 bond each for trial during the next tern of court. Their arrests were due to information filed charging them with transporting booze.
It is believed by officers that one or more of the men accused were operating a still at Thornton’s ranch about 20 miles from here and southwest of Winona. Several officers with Constable J.E. Parsons at the wheel took a very muddy auto trip out there on Tuesday and found, it is said, numerous empty bottles which they suspect were for “white mule” and a couple of vats which they suspect were used in making it, but found no still.
The big lobo wolf that has made so much trouble out a few miles west of here for so many years came to town on Friday. C.D. Sanderson brought him in dead.
Last summer, a government man spent three months trying to catch this old fellow. He would find his traps sprung, sometimes dragged out of place but he was unable to even catch sight of the clever old fellow.
It is said that this lobo has been out around Maine for the last 14 years, wily old rascal. This time he ventured too close to Sanderson ranch home and Sanderson shot him.
Six local young men staged a lively free-for-all Saturday night at one of our public places of amusement. They were enjoying themselves right up until Nightwatchman Harry Wilson placed them all under arrest.
On Monday morning, Police Justice S. B. Gilland assessed each of them $20 which was paid. They might have escaped with a reprimand, but plead guilty so cheerfully that the judge hadn’t have the heart to contradict them.
Justice of the Peace R. J. Kidd on Wednesday afternoon untangled a misunderstanding that had arisen between County Engineer J.W. Wright and three Doney Park farmers. He was making a preliminary survey out there the other day to gather data for two or three alternative routes of the Old Trails through Doney Park. They stopped him from doing any work on their properties. When they learned in court that he was only running lines they agreed to let him proceed with his work.
W.H. Morse has leased Will Marlar’s Arizona Undertaking Co. building on Beaver Street. He began on Thursday with a force of carpenters transforming it into a modern paint shop. It is to be ready to occupy by the middle of the month. Mr. Morse will install a dust proof room in which to paint automobiles.
75 YEARS AGO
1945: The status of Austrian prisoners of war assigned to the Navajo Ordinance Depot has been clarified by Colonel John Huling Jr. commanding the depot, in a telegram sent Monday to Carl Hayden, United States Senator from Arizona at Washington, D. C. Under no circumstance will prisoners be handling munitions or anything directly related to war work, but it is hoped they may release the present maintenance workers who then can be transferred for the handling of ammunition.
V-DAY will see a workload hire at the depot which must absorb the surge of war ammunition.
Fire broke out in the home of Mr. and Mrs. A.H. “Tony” Souris at 410 North Leroux. The building is the former home of E.T. Pollock and is one of the largest residences in Flagstaff. Damages will into several thousands of dollars. The fire started in a small shed at the rear of the residence, and by the time the firemen arrived, had spread to the upper floors of the house and it became impossible for the firemen to move their hoses fast enough to keep up with the spreading flames. Due to the construction of hidden walls, it was impossible to get at the flames in them. The only damage to the lower floors was from water from the four hoses on the upper floor. The roof was built up of several layers of shingles and in some cases tin under which the fire smoldered and quite a problem in extinguishing the embers.
A $1,000 reward offer brings a quick arrest with an employee from Joe’s Place now in held jail.
Cesar Begay died of suffocation in the city jail Monday morning when in a drunken rage he tore loose a pipe which loosed a rush of steam from the heating system. He fell and was badly scalded. Four other men in the cell escaped serious injury.
50 YEARS AGO
1970: Snowfall made a new record in Flagstaff this March during which a record 67.3 inches of snow fell with a precipitation total of 6.75 inches. This tops the high of 6.05 recorded in 1906.
Flagstaffs’ new television station KOAI broadcast its first signal and test pattern on Friday at 2:37 p.m. Bob Cowley of the Cable Co., said that a cable channel will be assigned to the station as soon as he knows the exact date for program broadcasting by the station.
Patrolmen James Stevenson and Robert Smith arrested Melvin Avery, a southside resident, on charges of drunk and disorderly following his shouting common obscenities at them. They stopped and tried to talk with him about what his problem was. He was very obviously drunk. When they tried to arrest him he retaliated by physically attacking them. He is now in the city jail and scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday.
Base salary for beginning teachers in the Flagstaff District increased by $500 Monday evening with the boards’ approval of a $6,500 base salary included with boards’ approval of the of the 1970-71 school budget. However, this amount exceeds the state statutory limitation of 6% per year.
Voters in the county may well find the famous “Do not fold, mutilate or spindle” warning on their 1970 ballot because elections in Coconino County are going computerized.
The Flagstaff Housing Authority took steps this week to begin development of 100 housing units for low-income families on a 20-acre site in East Flagstaff. Following a meeting, the Urban Development Dept Office at San Francisco indicated it would stand pat on their Feb. 18 decision approving the site south of Thomas School.
Squads of a picked crew of census takers will fan out over this area next Monday night in a special 1970 census drove to a fixed address. They will visit missions, all-night theaters, city parks and other places where homeless might be bound in this special effort to make sure all residents of the area are counted. Under census law, everyone is required to answer the official census questions.
25 YEARS AGO
1995: For most Americans, the change to summer time means later sunsets and more time to enjoy working on gardens or outdoor projects, playing sports, having barbecues or just idly relaxing around. In Arizona, residents would be forced to endure an extra hour in sizzling temperatures that regularly top the century mark through the summer.
Here in Flagstaff we have our cooler mountain air and pleasant summer days. All the same flight times change by an hour and the airlines have to reprint their timetables. Out of Arizona, friends and families get confused and call to ask what time it is here. The cable companies adjust to the rest of the world and we adjust our viewing times at home.
On Saturday, the Flagstaff community made itself part of the Keep America Beautiful with 41 other states across the union in sponsoring events to recognize April as Keep America Beautiful Month. A Day 1 event was the Great Circle K Clear Up from noon to 2 p.m. when everyone in Flagstaff was invited to join in cleaning up the area between the Flagstaff Visitors Center and the NAU Campus. There are a lot of absent owners in this area and a lot of complaints about the litter. The city clean-up is sponsored by Flagstaff Clean & Green, Circle K Stores and several southside merchants. Kim Posovnik, Coordinator.
The Coconino County Department of Public Health is joining in a nationwide week of awareness to promote public health programs with emphasis during the week of April 3-9.
The recyclability of any material depends on the quality of the collected product and the location of the remanufacturing business. Arizona has no glass smelter. The nearest manufacturers are in California and in Mexico. It requires separating the glass from other material including dirt and metal, crushing and transporting it to a manufacturer.
County Supervisors gave the nod to two court programs -- one to ease the inmate crunch at the jail, and the other to try to ensure fines are paid. They appropriate $80,000 for a pretrail services program covering the rest of the fiscal year which ends on June 30.
This year's work is expected to begin next week and is not expected to be as extensive as last year’s overhaul. Some downtown intersections will be shut down while the city puts in concrete sidewalks. The alley running north of Route 66 behind Monsoons and other downtown business will be refurbished to provide a lighted pedestrian walkway. Some downtown streets are about to go one-way as the traffic flow becomes counter clockwise. The City Council approved this traffic change earlier this year in a move independent of the downtown improvement district.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.