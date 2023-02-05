100 years ago

1923: Some interesting facts are shown in comparing the annual report of the County Board of Supervisors with the report from a year ago. There were 768 automobiles in 1921 and 866 in 1922. Two more motorcycles now than then, or else assessor Billy Beeson found a couple he had overlooked. There are only six motorcycles now. Stands of bees increased from 27 to 113. There was a slight decrease in number of horses. There was an increase in mules and decreases in asses. (Just what we thought.)

Dry farming land increased from 14,928 to 19,413 acres. Grazing land area increased slightly. The number of range cattle dropped from 69,378 to 59,345, and steers, 2 years and up, dropped from 12,291 to 8,531. But there’s no use worrying about the milk supply as we now have 555 milk cows, 88 more than the year before. Sheep increased from 247,702 to 249,535.

Another unsought honor falls to Flagstaff’s Padre. The Rev. Father C. Vabre spent part of last week in Phoenix at a meeting of the board of directors of the Arizona Good Roads association. At the general meeting a few days earlier, he was elected second vice president. Vabre’s collection of such offices, year by year, is getting bigger and bigger. He is vice president of the National Park-to-Park Highway Association, an officer of the National Old Trails Association, and a few days ago received a letter apprising him he had been similarly honored by the state association.

Good road boosters throughout the state and the entire West appreciate Vabre. He is outspoken for road improvement, on a big, comprehensive scale, and has spent a lot of time and thought, as well as a lot of money, in traveling expense in helping the good cause along. His optimism and energy are an inspiration to other progressive men who work with him.

75 years ago

1948: A total of 16 officers registered this morning for a fingerprint school that opened in the science building of Arizona State College at Flagstaff for a week of classes under arrangements made by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The classes are being conducted by Leo J. Fallon, special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigations. The first four days of the school will be devoted to classes in the history, classification, comparing and filing of fingerprints.

The Garden Club discusses cemetery improvement. Members voted to establish a memorial fund to beautify and care for the Flagstaff cemetery. Mrs. James E. Williams, club president, offered to donate a memorial book in which the names of the donors will be listed and the names the gifts are designated for will also be listed. The group voted to do this in order to raise funds for this project rather than send flowers to those who pass away.

A meteorite may have hit northern Arizona Tuesday. H.H. Nininger at Meteor Crater Observatory, 20 miles west of here, reported that he sighted a string of smoke about 10:20 a.m., and said many other persons also witnessed it. He said the smoke cloud hung in the air for at least 45 minutes after the supposed meteorite passed over the northeastern Arizona sky.

50 years ago

1973: Navajo County Superior Court Judge Melvyn Shelley took under advisement a special action filed in Coconino County Superior Court by the Arizona Daily Sun to force the City of Flagstaff to open its records on the disastrous Dec. 29 fire at the Pine Cliff Village apartment complex. Shelley gave each side in the case 10 days to file memorandums. He also ordered city officials to turn over to him all records in the case so he could study them and determine what is actually “public record,” and, therefore, open to inspection by anyone. He also will determine what are records of an investigative nature -- which leveled a building and took the life of 18-year-old Rick Mauk.

“All systems are go” for a Flagstaff visit Tuesday of the three Apollo 17 astronauts, the vice president of the chamber of commerce said today. Officials, however, noted that a slight change has been made in the arrival timetable. The astronauts are now scheduled to arrive at 12:40 p.m. rather than 11:30. In the official greeting party will be Mayor Sylvan Harenberg and Richard Deaver, newly elected president of the chamber.

Several thousand residents of northern Arizona are expected at the airport. Included will be about 1,000 youngsters from the city’s school system. Many schools have agreed to dismiss students who are able to attend. The astronauts are scheduled to spend about 3 ½ hours in Flagstaff, although only the 25– to 30-minute airport program will be open to the public. Afterwards they will be guests at a private luncheon at the Continental Country Club. Following dinner, the astronauts will meet with officials of the U.S. Geological Services.

The Green Berets are returning to Flagstaff -- this time for “cold weather” training. Maj. Mark Principio, spokesman for the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group Airborne, said today that an advance party of “cold weather” instructors would parachute into the Navajo Army Depot later today and the “main body” of the force, about 150 men all total, will arrive by Feb. 8 by parachute.

The special forces came to Flagstaff last fall for a training period and representatives of the group were the highlight of the annual Veterans Day Parade on Oct. 23. Principio noted the soldiers’ presence in the area this time would be on a more “low-profile” basis than their previous appearance.