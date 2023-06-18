100 years ago

1923: Fire in some mysterious manner caught in the flimsy headdress of one of the little children on the stage at Normal School, just preceding an entertainment to be given by the pupils of the training school as part of the Normal commencement exercises on Saturday night and resulted in the death of another child, to whom the blaze was communicated. The dead girl is Amaia Baca, 7-year-old daughter of Espididion Baca of Flagstaff. She died Sunday afternoon. There were about 40 children on the auditorium stage. The front drop was down and the orchestra had just started to play. A sudden screaming arose from behind the curtain. At first no one paid attention to it. Those in front of the curtain thought some one of the children was playing a prank or there was some mild cause for excitement.

If you are sending your cash out of town — doing business with mail order concerns — keep mum about the growth — the industries — the advantages or beauty of the town. You have no boasting coming. It is a good town, not because of you, but in spite of you. This community is made up of individuals. Its prosperity depends on individual effort. If you send your money away for goods that can be purchased here, you injure the town — and yourself.

75 years ago

1948: Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders are going to ride again. Half a century after their gallant charge up San Juan Hill, the boys of ’98 are getting together for a reunion — possibly their last — here June 24-25. They are the few remaining survivors of the First U.S. Volunteer Cavalry of the Spanish-American War. About 65 of the 107 living Rough Riders are expected to attend. It is particularly fitting that this perhaps final reunion will be held in Prescott as this Arizona cattle-country town was the focal point for the formation of the Rough Riders. The First Volunteer Cavalry was comprised for the most part of men of the West. The organizers, Theodore Roosevelt and Gen. Leonard Wood, believed that the hard-riding, hard-fighting westerners were the men who could win the war in Cuba.

50 years ago

1973: It’s almost news in Arizona these days to hear that the trains have stayed on the tracks. Derailments have been much in the news in recent months. Railroad officials would much prefer to shove the problem under the rug and pretend it isn’t there. But it’s difficult, you must admit, to hide a series of railroad cars that have left the track. Rail spokesmen use the old argument that the problems are few compared to the millions of miles their rail cars travel. They like to compare the situation to the highway crisis.

The area near Flagstaff, for example, has been the setting for a series of unrelated derailments in recent months. The incidents caused a bit of embarrassment and inconvenience, not to say also a great expense to the railroad, but fortunately no loss of life or excessive damage. The true facts are that there have been far too many rail mishaps within Arizona in the past year. As such, now is the time to find out why. The public has a right to know. And the railroads have an obligation to take the necessary corrective steps to see that such derailments are held to a minimum.

It is a hot summer day to discuss Christmas trees, but their sale totals from $2 to $3 million each year in Arizona. Robert F. Wagle, professor of forestry at the University of Arizona, said he believes Arizona should keep that business in the state as a new industry, and not have most of the expenditure go to producers in other states. “This is a long-range project, simply because growing trees is a slow process. It may take years for our research to pay off, but the results could be impressive,” says the UA Agricultural Experiment Station scientist. Wagle, on a modest budget, started growing Christmas trees in the fall of 1971. More plantings were made in spring and fall of 1972 and the spring of 1973. The project was at first limited to one species suitable for Christmas trees, the Scotch pine. Wagle and graduate students working with him are planting Scotch pines from different origins at various elevations and in different soil types.

25 years ago

1998: Security employees at the Museum of Northern Arizona reported the theft of six Native American rugs from an exhibit Friday afternoon after finding the price tags hidden around the room. A volunteer cashier at the museum said a customer had kept their attention for a long while helping a customer who said they wanted to buy merchandise, but never did. The customer was described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with short gray hair and glasses. Employees reviewed tapes from security cameras, but told police either the thieves were able to conceal the theft or the cameras were not working properly. The rugs carry a total value of $5, 287.

They’re the biggest flying birds in North America, but spotting the 15 California condors that live here (Vermilion Cliffs) is near impossible once they leave their feeding area. In addition to these cliffs, where the endangered condors were first released nearly three years ago, the condors can easily disappear into the Grand Canyon, fade away on top of the immense Kaibab Plateau or fly away to Zion and Bryce national parks. This group of condors is making those natural formations and others in northern Arizona and southern Utah their own. The birds fly 50 miles a day with ease, using their near 10-foot wingspans to soar on top of thermal updrafts in search of dead carcasses to feed on.