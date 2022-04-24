Flagstaff History: The lights went on in Flagstaff

SUSANNAH CARNEY and BRUCE CARL ERTMANN
Special to the Daily Sun
100 years ago
1922: The following is a bona fide letter received by the Coconino County legal offices. They have refused to allow the claim. At that, Sib was letting the county off easy. Teeth could not have cost much. Must have got them from Sears Roebuck. Sib would have been a total loss along with his teeth had it not been for the priest who was along and roped him and pulled him out. The letter reads from Flagstaff AZ: Gentlemen, I have been advised to file with you a claim for damages sustained while on the way last month to Flagstaff, where I had been summoned to appear as a witness. The loss and damage were due to my struggles in Oak Creek while at flood, and from which I escaped with my life only by the narrowest margin. As this is my first experience with this line, I, however, ask that I be reimbursed to the amount of $25 for replacing or repairing the following articles -- one set of artificial teeth. Respectfully R. G. Sibley.
The two Alen boys, John and Albert, charged with stealing 50 sacks of oats from the barn of Rancher Coleman, were up for trial before justice McDougal Monday. But on account of a material witness for the case being absent at Camp Verde, the boys asked for a continuance of their case -- which was granted -- and the case will be tried May 1. The boys are at the county jail.
1947: The tentacles of modern civilization tangled with antiquity last week when the lights went on at the installation of an army surplus generator for electric illumination of the residences, garages and workshop at the Wapatki National Monument. The occasion marked the passing of the gas light era. Custodian Davy Jones of Wapatki National Monument announced today that the long-awaited event was marked with a simple ceremony. After a thorough checking of the plant, Davy Jones himself cranked the engine for the first time, while Mrs. Jones stood by to press the button that stopped the motor. About 28 hours later, with switch plates and light bulbs in place, the ceremonial illumination took place at approximately 4:15 p.m. Refreshments were served under excessive lighting conditions, during which congratulatory speeches were made.
50 years ago
1972: The presidential candidate for the socialist workers party, Linda Jenness, will give a talk at 8 p.m. today in the business administration auditorium at Northern Arizona University. Miss Jenness’ talk is open to the public and is sponsored by the associated students of NAU. The talk is part of a ASNAU’s program of bringing to NAU as many presidential candidates as possible. Miss Jenness has been active in the women's liberation movement and was the Socialist Workers Party candidate for mayor of Atlanta in 1969 and governor of Georgia in 1970. The candidate also appeared for talks at Glendale Community College and at Arizona State University earlier today.
The Flagstaff city police are seeking the identities of two hippie-type males, one of them large enough to be a football player, who on Sunday strong armed a traveling salesman out of his sample case. Flagstaff police said that Jim Eaton told them he was in the area of the Monte Vista apartments in east Flagstaff when the two young men approached him, threatened him and made off with the briefcase. The case contains samples of an encyclopedia that Eden was in the area to sell, and the case and contents were valued at about $80. The case has been turned over to detectives for further investigation.
25 years ago
1997: A major change last year in the way the state collects child support payments was supposed to have sped up the process and eliminated duplication. Instead, parents who say they have made their payments on time are having tax refunds snatched for nonpayment, the result of a system that is not recording payments. One Flagstaff lawyer said he has a half dozen clients who are up to date on payments, but those payments are not getting reflected on the record. In Coconino County, there is a backlog of unresolved child support cases, and the caseload in the Flagstaff DES office is about 1,875 cases per worker. Administrators for the Child Support division have said that the changes were made to streamline the system and give better service to the people in the system. The state system will be further expanded in October 1988 to include all child support cases previously requiring payment to a local clerk of the court.
Do you need a house to call home? Northland Hospice can help. The organization has partnered with Neil Klein Construction to build a new home in The Woodlands Village IV subdivision. Proceeds from the sale of tickets will go toward establishing a Hospice House and for ongoing Hospice care for the terminally ill. The 1,838-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home features a gas fireplace and other added options. Tickets are $100 each.
1 of 21
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
Two firefighters from a Phoenix crew working the Tunnel Fire mop up an area burned off Schultz Pass Road Thursday morning.
A fire response helicopter leaves the head of the Tunnel Fire Thursday morning amidst strong winds to scoop more water in an effort to contain the burn. The fire has consumed over 20,000 acres and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
Two firefighters from the Coconino Engine 383 crew crest a hill as they return to their truck Thursday morning. Efforts are still underway to contain the Tunnel Fire, which has burned over 20,000 acres.
Hoping to make sure that all active burning is extinguished, a firefighter from a Phoenix-based crew working the Tunnel Fire feels underground for heat during a process in which firefighters follow smoke into roots in the ground that fire will follow
The landscape on Schultz Pass Road features burned grass and trees Thursday morning after the Tunnel Fire swept through the area. The fire has consumed over 20,000 acres and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
The landscape off Schultz Pass Road near the origin of the Tunnel Fire near 6064D features burned grass and trees Thursday morning after the wildfire swept through the area. The origin of the fire, which has burned over 20,000 acres 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff, is still under investigation.
The landscape off Schultz Pass Road features burned grass and trees Thursday morning after the Tunnel Fire swept through the area. The fire has consumed over 20,000 acres and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
A burned tree that was knocked down by gusting winds pushing the Tunnel Fire lies on the scorched forest floor Thursday morning. The fire has burned over 20,000 acres and 24 known structures and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
A dozer line can been seen off of Schutlz Pass Road Thursday morning. Dozer lines are one of many methods fire crews will use to contain the Tunnel Fire, which is burning 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff.
Residential communities near Timberline are located less than 2 miles away from areas burned by the Tunnel Fire off Schutlz Pass Road in Flagstaff Thursday morning. The fire has burned over 20,000 acres.
Gallery: Tunnel Fire continues to burn, though spread slows
The Tunnel Fire increased to 20,511 acres in Thursday afternoon's latest count, slowing its pace despite somewhat windy conditions, but more wind is on the way Friday. Photographer Rachel Gibbons got a tour of the scene, while Ed Moss shared some excellent photos from outside the evacuation area.
1 of 21
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
Two firefighters from a Phoenix crew working the Tunnel Fire mop up an area burned off Schultz Pass Road Thursday morning.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
A fire response helicopter leaves the head of the Tunnel Fire Thursday morning amidst strong winds to scoop more water in an effort to contain the burn. The fire has consumed over 20,000 acres and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
Two firefighters from the Coconino Engine 383 crew crest a hill as they return to their truck Thursday morning. Efforts are still underway to contain the Tunnel Fire, which has burned over 20,000 acres.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
Two fire response aircraft leave the head of the Tunnel Fire Thursday morning amidst strong winds to scoop more water in an effort to contain the burn.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
Hoping to make sure that all active burning is extinguished, a firefighter from a Phoenix-based crew working the Tunnel Fire feels underground for heat during a process in which firefighters follow smoke into roots in the ground that fire will follow
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
The landscape on Schultz Pass Road features burned grass and trees Thursday morning after the Tunnel Fire swept through the area. The fire has consumed over 20,000 acres and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
A crew of Mormon Lake Hotshots drives down Schultz Pass Road Thursday morning as crews continue efforts to contain the Tunnel Fire. The fire has consumed over 20,000 acres.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
The landscape off Schultz Pass Road near the origin of the Tunnel Fire near 6064D features burned grass and trees Thursday morning after the wildfire swept through the area. The origin of the fire, which has burned over 20,000 acres 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff, is still under investigation.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
The landscape off Schultz Pass Road features burned grass and trees Thursday morning after the Tunnel Fire swept through the area. The fire has consumed over 20,000 acres and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
A burned tree that was knocked down by gusting winds pushing the Tunnel Fire lies on the scorched forest floor Thursday morning. The fire has burned over 20,000 acres and 24 known structures and continues to move northeast into the Strawberry Crater Wilderness.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
The landscape off Schultz Pass Road near the origin of the Tunnel Fire near 6064D now consists of burned grass and trees Thursday morning after the wildfire swept through the area.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
A dozer line can been seen off of Schutlz Pass Road Thursday morning. Dozer lines are one of many methods fire crews will use to contain the Tunnel Fire, which is burning 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
Two firefighters from the Coconino Engine 383 crew check on a smoldering tree Thursday morning. Efforts are still underway to contain the Tunnel Fire, which has burned more than 20,000 acres.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
A fire response helicopter heads toward the head of the Tunnel Fire Thursday morning amidst strong winds to dump water in an effort to contain the burn.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
The landscape on Schultz Pass Road features burned grass and trees Thursday morning after the Tunnel Fire swept through the area. The fire has consumed over 20,000 acres.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire Continues to Burn
Residential communities near Timberline are located less than 2 miles away from areas burned by the Tunnel Fire off Schutlz Pass Road in Flagstaff Thursday morning. The fire has burned over 20,000 acres.
Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun
Tunnel Fire
Ed Moss took these photos of the Tunnel Fire with a telephoto lens from southwest of the fire operations.
Ed Mos, courtesy
Tunnel_Fire_23.tif
Ed Moss took these photos of the Tunnel Fire with a telephoto lens from southwest of the fire operations.
Ed Moss
Tunnel_Fire_1.tif
Ed Moss took these photos of the Tunnel Fire with a telephoto lens from southwest of the fire operations.
Ed Moss
Tunnel_Fire_2.tif
Ed Moss took these photos of the Tunnel Fire with a telephoto lens from southwest of the fire operations.
Ed Moss
Tunnel_Fire_12.tif
Ed Moss took these photos of the Tunnel Fire with a telephoto lens from southwest of the fire operations.
Ed Moss
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation notice for all residents north of Lenox Road, including Wupatki Trails and south of Forest Service Road 545, due to the fast-moving Tunnel Fire.