Flagstaff History: The lights went on in Flagstaff

100 years ago

1922: The following is a bona fide letter received by the Coconino County legal offices. They have refused to allow the claim. At that, Sib was letting the county off easy. Teeth could not have cost much. Must have got them from Sears Roebuck. Sib would have been a total loss along with his teeth had it not been for the priest who was along and roped him and pulled him out. The letter reads from Flagstaff AZ: Gentlemen, I have been advised to file with you a claim for damages sustained while on the way last month to Flagstaff, where I had been summoned to appear as a witness. The loss and damage were due to my struggles in Oak Creek while at flood, and from which I escaped with my life only by the narrowest margin. As this is my first experience with this line, I, however, ask that I be reimbursed to the amount of $25 for replacing or repairing the following articles -- one set of artificial teeth. Respectfully R. G. Sibley.

The two Alen boys, John and Albert, charged with stealing 50 sacks of oats from the barn of Rancher Coleman, were up for trial before justice McDougal Monday. But on account of a material witness for the case being absent at Camp Verde, the boys asked for a continuance of their case -- which was granted -- and the case will be tried May 1. The boys are at the county jail.

75 years ago

1947: The tentacles of modern civilization tangled with antiquity last week when the lights went on at the installation of an army surplus generator for electric illumination of the residences, garages and workshop at the Wapatki National Monument. The occasion marked the passing of the gas light era. Custodian Davy Jones of Wapatki National Monument announced today that the long-awaited event was marked with a simple ceremony. After a thorough checking of the plant, Davy Jones himself cranked the engine for the first time, while Mrs. Jones stood by to press the button that stopped the motor. About 28 hours later, with switch plates and light bulbs in place, the ceremonial illumination took place at approximately 4:15 p.m. Refreshments were served under excessive lighting conditions, during which congratulatory speeches were made.

50 years ago

1972: The presidential candidate for the socialist workers party, Linda Jenness, will give a talk at 8 p.m. today in the business administration auditorium at Northern Arizona University. Miss Jenness’ talk is open to the public and is sponsored by the associated students of NAU. The talk is part of a ASNAU’s program of bringing to NAU as many presidential candidates as possible. Miss Jenness has been active in the women's liberation movement and was the Socialist Workers Party candidate for mayor of Atlanta in 1969 and governor of Georgia in 1970. The candidate also appeared for talks at Glendale Community College and at Arizona State University earlier today.

The Flagstaff city police are seeking the identities of two hippie-type males, one of them large enough to be a football player, who on Sunday strong armed a traveling salesman out of his sample case. Flagstaff police said that Jim Eaton told them he was in the area of the Monte Vista apartments in east Flagstaff when the two young men approached him, threatened him and made off with the briefcase. The case contains samples of an encyclopedia that Eden was in the area to sell, and the case and contents were valued at about $80. The case has been turned over to detectives for further investigation.

25 years ago

1997: A major change last year in the way the state collects child support payments was supposed to have sped up the process and eliminated duplication. Instead, parents who say they have made their payments on time are having tax refunds snatched for nonpayment, the result of a system that is not recording payments. One Flagstaff lawyer said he has a half dozen clients who are up to date on payments, but those payments are not getting reflected on the record. In Coconino County, there is a backlog of unresolved child support cases, and the caseload in the Flagstaff DES office is about 1,875 cases per worker. Administrators for the Child Support division have said that the changes were made to streamline the system and give better service to the people in the system. The state system will be further expanded in October 1988 to include all child support cases previously requiring payment to a local clerk of the court.

Do you need a house to call home? Northland Hospice can help. The organization has partnered with Neil Klein Construction to build a new home in The Woodlands Village IV subdivision. Proceeds from the sale of tickets will go toward establishing a Hospice House and for ongoing Hospice care for the terminally ill. The 1,838-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home features a gas fireplace and other added options. Tickets are $100 each.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.

