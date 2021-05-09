Flagstaff History: Tent city was planned for Flagstaff

125 years ago
1896: See "Ralston," the Famous High Diver. He has no equal. He dives from a higher perch and with more grace and daring than any other. Coming here next Wednesday.
W.S. Robertson, who has been acting as cashier at the Arizona Central Bank, has resigned his position. He plans to remain in Flagstaff and to resume his practice of medicine. He is a graduate of the Indiana School of Medicine.
J. Sterling Morton, secretary of agriculture, arrived here on Saturday as a guest of his son, Paul, the Santa Fe Railroad agent. They visited the Cliff Dwellings on Sunday and were then entertained by the Riordans before leaving on Monday to return to his home on the Pacific Coast.
A carload of copper ore from the Last Chance Mine was shipped Friday by Sheriff Cameron to the forge at Constable Hook, New Jersey. Mr. Cameron has been receiving good results from them and is expecting to be shipping a carload weekly.
100 years ago
1921: Trucking and Transfer -- both auto truck and team Jim Fry and Bill O’Brien
Headquarters at The Confection Den.
Phone 205 – After 10 p.m. 323.
The lake in Switzer Canyon is needed for the safety and adequacy of the water supply. Now is the time to build. It will also provide a resource for pleasure purposes. Building the lake now will give employment to the men who need it. Come out and boost hard for that lake!
Many inquiries are coming in from all over the state for accommodations for the summer in Flagstaff. The Normal School will be very glad to have all rooms, which will be available for up to 10 weeks after June 17.
A tent city for Flagstaff. That’s what is planned for this summer by George C. Becker of the Western Mercantile Co. It will be built on upper Leroux Street and include 25 to 50 tents. Each tent will be connected to city water and will have electricity. Fully furnished with bed, chairs and table. Two frame toilets will be built and connected to the city sewer.
50 years ago
1971: The Arizona Water Commission gave the City of Flagstaff permission on Friday for the Wilkins Dam on Clear Creek about 15 miles southeast of Flagstaff. It would provide an alternative to Lake Mary, our only current above-ground water source.
Flagstaffs 30,000 residents use about 4 million gallons of water on an average day with that being about 8 million on a hot summer day.
NASA is considering Flagstaff among several others as a site in northern Arizona for the work on the space shuttle.
We had a welcomed shower that wet things down a bit over the weekend.
25 years
1996: The Weather Bureau reports that an El Nino phenomenon is setting up in the Pacific Ocean with a promise of wetter weather for the Southwest and for Flagstaff. La Nina creates dry spells and drought.
The Slate Fire, the largest in northern Arizona so far this season, erupted on Tuesday about 18 miles northwest of Flagstaff closing a section of U.S. Highway 80.
May Day fell on Wednesday this year and found the students at Pine Forest School dancing around a May pole in a traditional old style intricate designed May Pole dance.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling this week's events.