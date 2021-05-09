Flagstaff History: Tent city was planned for Flagstaff

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many inquiries are coming in from all over the state for accommodations for the summer in Flagstaff. The Normal School will be very glad to have all rooms, which will be available for up to 10 weeks after June 17.

A tent city for Flagstaff. That’s what is planned for this summer by George C. Becker of the Western Mercantile Co. It will be built on upper Leroux Street and include 25 to 50 tents. Each tent will be connected to city water and will have electricity. Fully furnished with bed, chairs and table. Two frame toilets will be built and connected to the city sewer.

50 years ago

1971: The Arizona Water Commission gave the City of Flagstaff permission on Friday for the Wilkins Dam on Clear Creek about 15 miles southeast of Flagstaff. It would provide an alternative to Lake Mary, our only current above-ground water source.

Flagstaffs 30,000 residents use about 4 million gallons of water on an average day with that being about 8 million on a hot summer day.

NASA is considering Flagstaff among several others as a site in northern Arizona for the work on the space shuttle.

We had a welcomed shower that wet things down a bit over the weekend.

25 years