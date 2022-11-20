Flagstaff History: T-bone steak dinner for Thanksgiving cost $5

100 years ago

1922: John Weatherford, builder of the Peaks, and Carl Mayhew, the picture artist, had a narrow escape while on a view taking trip up the new highway Monday afternoon. Mr. Weatherford desired some snow scenes along the route of the Boulevard and the two gentlemen, in the Weatherford car, attempted to go to the end of the grade but found over 2 feet of snow at an altitude of about 10,000 feet, and the car eventually stalled in a deep drift. They took their equipment and walked on a couple of miles, securing the pictures they desired and walked back to the car. In attempting to turn the car around in the snow, Mr. Weatherford shot out over the grade and down the precipice, landing about 150 feet below in a clump of small timber, doing considerable damage to the car, but luckily escaping with a few scratches, and a bad shaking up of body and nerves. The two men had the pleasure of a 15-mile walk back to Flagstaff, but Mayhew says the picture will be good. Mr. Weatherford went out the next day with horses to try to put the auto back onto the highway, but it is quite probable that it will remain where it is until spring.

E. Holst, who is operating John Francis’s ranch in Doney Park, was fined $25, and his son, William, $15 in Justice Kied’s courtroom Tuesday, as the result of an alleged attack upon a number of Indians Monday noon. The evidence showed that the Indians, seven in number, were digging potatoes for Holst and after the noon meal they decided that they had not been given enough to eat and quit work and returned to the house demanding more to eat. About this time Holst, who had been away from home, returned and ordered the Indians to return to work. The Indians were slow about moving and Holst went in the house and appeared with a rifle in his hand. This caused the Indians to scatter, and, in the excitement, William Holst mixed with one of them and struck him on the forehead, cutting a bad cash. All of the interested parties were in justice court Tuesday where the matter was reviewed, and satisfaction given the Indians, who, through the intervention of John Francis, returned to work Wednesday morning.

75 years ago

1947: Three elk hunters were fined $100 each Monday morning by J. C. Maxwell, justice of the peace, after pleading guilty to charges of using illegal weapons in pursuit of their game. Two of the men fined were cited in the vicinity of the Blue Ridge Ranger Station south of Flagstaff, and one was picked up in the Hat Lake region. Ultimately, the trio was apprehended by state game rangers. The three hunters were using rifles not in accordance with state game department regulations. In the region where the three were apprehended, several elk had been found wounded but not killed because of the use of low-powered rifles.

The Arizona State Highway Patrol today advised motorists bound for the northern regions to carry chains for use on icy highways in the higher elevations. The U.S. Weather Bureau reported 3 inches of snow on the ground at Flagstaff, 6 inches at Grand Canyon, and 1 inch at both Prescott and Winslow. Eight inches of snow fell at Prescott Saturday night. That city experienced its coldest weather of the season when the temperature fell to 8 degrees above zero this morning. Other low temperatures included Flagstaff at 16 degrees above zero.

50 years ago

1972: Arizona will have a new look in 1973. That is when the black-on-yellow license plates go out of the window. And if you're color-conscious and want a matching mood for your new car, think green on copper. That's the look for the new year. Shelves in the Coconino County Motor Vehicle Department are creaking under the weight of thousands of sets of plates as clerks wait for the first of the year changeover. About 45,000 registration renewal forms will be mailed out Dec. 29. Instead of a dime for postage on renewal forms and new tags, vehicle owners will have to pay $0.30 for each new set they wish to receive through the mail in 1973. Arizona will have several new types of license plates in 1973. All trailers intended for human use, from the smallest camp trailer to the largest double wide, must carry the mobile home tag. Most of the new plates will have copper backing, but letters will vary from green to black and red for most vehicles.

Morgan Williams of Williams pleaded innocent Monday in Coconino County Superior Court to charges of rape. Flagstaff police charged Williams with accosting a Northern Arizona University coed Sept. 30 as she walked to her dorm at night. Williams also is held in connection with two other rape cases about the same time and which also involved coeds. Judge William Myers accepted Williams plea but reserved ruling on the bond matter. Myers set January 9 through the 10th as trial dates for Williams. The county attorney's office has charged Williams was convicted in 1968 of rape and assault to commit rape charges in California.

The Ponderosa Inn is celebrating Thanksgiving with “gobbler day”” specials. The inn is encouraging people to come out for a drive in the country, and enjoy their Thanksgiving dinner in a scenic and peaceful setting. Choose from roast Tom Turkey with giblet gravy, dressing, beans, pumpkin pie, and your choice of beverage for $3.25, or choose a baked Virginia ham with fruit sauce, candied sweet potatoes, beans almondine, pumpkin pie and a choice of beverage. Those who disdain Turkey can enjoy a T-bone steak dinner for $5.

25 years ago

1997: Some important Flagstaff buildings appear ready to take a tumble if a major earthquake shakes up Flagstaff. A group of city and county employees toured downtown Flagstaff with Federal Emergency Management agency officials Monday to learn how to determine by looking at a building whether it might collapse. What they found does not bode well for some of the city's emergency services staff. The Flagstaff Police Department building at the corner of Birch Avenue and Beaver Street was originally made from what appears to be unreinforced masonry. Several additions and renovation over the years also changed the shape of the building. An emergency services program coordinator for the State of Arizona pointed out how the south wall of the police department rises several feet above the rest of the building. Though earthquakes in northern Arizona rarely reach the notoriety of those that rock California, the Flagstaff area sits on several ground faults that could do severe damage, according to a May study produced by the Arizona earthquake Information Center at Northern Arizona University. The region between Flagstaff and the Utah border has produced three earthquakes this century with a magnitude of 6.0 or greater. There is a 50% chance of another earthquake that strong rocking Flagstaff in the next 30 years. Others have expressed concerns about the Coconino County administrative building on East Cherry Avenue because the giant windows that make up most of the bottom floor don't provide as much support as normal load bearing walls. Not every building on the stop was cause for concern. City hall ranked as a solid structure with its steel frame and reinforced masonry. Fire station No. 1 and Flagstaff Medical Center also appear structurally sound. The group will inspect the police department's 911 center and other buildings mechanical and emergency generator systems today. Then a report will be provided to city council -- which will decide what, if any, measures will be taken to reinforce buildings at risk.