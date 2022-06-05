Flagstaff History: Sturgeon Cromer took on role of superintendent of schools

100 years ago

1922: As the plans mature, it is plain to see that the Knights of Pythias lodge of Flagstaff has no intention of leaving anything undone to make our Fourth of July celebration the best ever. There will be a big jazz band. There will be frontier sports, including bull riding, calf roping, steer riding, bronco busting. There will be too many other things to tell you about this week, but one feature that must be mentioned now is the big free barbecue. It will be a two-day celebration, July 4 and 5. Watch for a full program next week. Write your friends to come to Flagstaff, where it is cool, to celebrate.

Have you visited the Flagstaff tourist campgrounds lately? The improvements going on there will make those already fine grounds ideal. Because of our fine water and climate, the location of the grounds among the big pines and the beauty of the scenery, the Flagstaff tourist campgrounds have all along been pronounced by those using them to be the best anywhere between the two oceans. But this year they are being made still better. The campgrounds have been moved farther back from the end of Birch Avenue to make room for a playground for the children. There are new cottages that have been built and shower baths at the city campground.

75 years ago

1947: Pine Park Manors, comprising about 40 acres east of Flagstaff in the area north of the Museum Club, will be subdivided into building lots and homesites. The developer is from Texas. The subdivision theme will be in the Pines for more sunshine and less snow. The new complete edition will feature homesites on circular hard surface drives, full sidewalks and curbing, and will include utilities. Work will begin within 30 days, and the indicated construction should aid materially in alleviating the present housing shortage in the City of Flagstaff.

Sturgeon Cromer, 38, graduate of Arizona State College at Flagstaff with the class of 1932, who has gained wide recognition in Arizona for his development of vocational training programs for high schools, arrived here this week to take over his duties as the new superintendent of Flagstaff schools. He replaces J. Q. Thomas, who has retired, and who moved to Harrington, Washington, this week with Mrs. Thomas to make their home. Cromer has been principal of Globe schools. He received all of his education in Arizona, with the exception of one summer at the University of Southern California.

50 years ago

1972: Flagstaff’s principal source of water doesn't gain anything as the result of summer rains, but water usage in the city was cut by some 3 million gallons per day last week as a result of the early rains. City Water Superintendent James Rollinson reported today that usage was down to about 5 million gallons per day last week, even with scant rains, as compared to a figure of about 8 million gallons per day for the same time last year. This year, Rollinson said, there is no new water stored in Upper Lake Mary, the city's principal source of water, as a result of the rains, but the cut back on usage plus a cutback in evaporation loss is noteworthy. The lake lost approximately 44 million gallons of water last week and about one-third of that was the result of evaporation. The remainder was the result of seepage.

A coroner's inquest is expected to be set soon in connection with the death Saturday of Melvin Nichols, 21 years old from Endicott, New York. Nichols reportedly shot himself in the chest as Coconino County sheriff's deputies attempted to arrest him in connection with the shooting of a highway patrolman. J. C. Madeya was in very good condition today in Flagstaff Community Hospital, where he is recovering from a bullet wound. Madeya underwent surgery early Saturday evening for the wound; the slug apparently entered his lower back and exited his right upper chest. The county attorney called for statements from officers at the scene of Nichols’ death Saturday at the Walnut Canyon National Monument parking lot.

25 years ago

1997: Two fired city employees have upped the stakes in a lawsuit they are bringing against the City of Flagstaff, seeking 10 times as much money as they had sought before they were fired May 3. Kate Reschner, former city budget manager, said in an interview Tuesday that she and former city finance manager Lynda Ashby are seeking $15.3 million in damages against the city. They have also amended their lawsuit against the city to include City Manager Dave Wilcox and City Administrative Services Director Mary Jo Jenkins. In a new development, former Councilmember John McCulloch was criticized for the city's handling of the case and suggested that Wilcox and Jenkins be replaced. The claimants say they were responsible for ending controversial financial practices involving the secondary property taxes meant to pay off city debt. As a result, they maintain upper management at city hall ran them out of their jobs.

A sting operation against alleged local drug dealers has resulted in at least 24 arrests since Thursday. A four-month undercover investigation culminated that day when officers of the multi-agency metro unit served four search warrants and 16 arrest warrants, according to the Flagstaff police. Many of the arrests were for sales of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs allegedly made to undercover agents. Others were arrested for crimes discovered while officers were serving the warrants. Several were charged with facilitation of the sale of narcotic drugs -- which means helping a third party to sell drugs, often by setting up the deal.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0