Flagstaff History: String of auto thefts kept police in Flagstaff busy

125 years ago

1896: A dispatch recently received from the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff announced that the astronomers of the observatory had discovered that each of the planets of Mercury and Venus turned once on its axis, turning one revolution about the sun, making the day just equal to the year on these planets. They find further that Venus is not cloud covered, as has been reported, but has about it a thick atmosphere, while Mercury has none.

100 years ago

1921: Making it easy to reach north rim of Grand Canyon. That within a short time many tourists and others who visit the Canyon will take the trip across the river and up bright Angel Creek to the North Rim of the Canyon is the belief of the party of Flagstaff people who recently went that way to Freedonia. They got back last Friday night enthusiastic over their journey and the wealth of beautiful scenery they saw, as well as the hospitable treatment they received at Freedonia. They left their cars at the El Tovar and mounted horses hired from some Supai Indians. They went down Bright Angel Trail with these animals -- which had never been on the trail before -- across suspension bridge and on up Bright Angel Creek to the North Rim where they found a car waiting for them. One of the horses refused to step on the bridge, which swayed too much to suit his fancy, and lay down. They had to drag him on. Another horse had only one eye and it happened that most of the time the blind side was the one toward the precipices in the trail, the brute being inclined to walk straight ahead over the edge on some of the turns.