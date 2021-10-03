Flagstaff History: String of auto thefts kept police in Flagstaff busy

125 years ago
1896: A dispatch recently received from the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff announced that the astronomers of the observatory had discovered that each of the planets of Mercury and Venus turned once on its axis, turning one revolution about the sun, making the day just equal to the year on these planets. They find further that Venus is not cloud covered, as has been reported, but has about it a thick atmosphere, while Mercury has none.
100 years ago
1921: Making it easy to reach north rim of Grand Canyon. That within a short time many tourists and others who visit the Canyon will take the trip across the river and up bright Angel Creek to the North Rim of the Canyon is the belief of the party of Flagstaff people who recently went that way to Freedonia. They got back last Friday night enthusiastic over their journey and the wealth of beautiful scenery they saw, as well as the hospitable treatment they received at Freedonia. They left their cars at the El Tovar and mounted horses hired from some Supai Indians. They went down Bright Angel Trail with these animals -- which had never been on the trail before -- across suspension bridge and on up Bright Angel Creek to the North Rim where they found a car waiting for them. One of the horses refused to step on the bridge, which swayed too much to suit his fancy, and lay down. They had to drag him on. Another horse had only one eye and it happened that most of the time the blind side was the one toward the precipices in the trail, the brute being inclined to walk straight ahead over the edge on some of the turns.
75 years ago
1946: First night observations of the several day displays of meteorites scheduled to begin last night were greatly hampered by a heavy cloud blanket obscuring the heavens over Flagstaff, according to the Lowell Observatory. There were one or two occasions when the sky cleared momentarily and observations were taken on a number of brilliant shooting stars, it was reported, but as a whole the display was almost completely blacked out because of the clouds. In addition to the clouds, astronomers worked under the added disadvantage of a full moon. The climax of the display is calculated to appear tonight and once more the sky will be watched and observations recorded it was stated. Comparatively clear skies this morning gave promise of better conditions tonight for the heavenly display.
50 years ago
1971: The Flagstaff police are investigating a series of thefts that saw three separate motor vehicles disappear in a period of approximately 12 hours. Police Chief Elmo E. Maxwell said that the series of car thefts began to be reported around midnight Monday and continued until shortly after noon on Tuesday. There was no indication that the three thefts were in any way related. The first was reported by a woman who said she drove her 1962 TR 3 convertible to work at the Town and Country restaurant around 5 p.m. and noticed that the car was gone around 8 p.m. Monday. Police reports indicate the second theft took place between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, with a 1968 GMC pickup truck. The second victim told police that he had lost his keys earlier in the day while visiting a residence. That vehicle was valued by the owner at $2,000. The third theft victim was modern motors, the city's Volkswagen dealer, who reported that a man in his middle 30s and a woman in her late 20s came into the agency shortly after noon and asked to test drive a 1969 model vehicle, valued at $1600.
25 years ago
1996: Curb law remains the same -- for now. The Flagstaff City Council will not make any big changes to a city ordinance considered a contributing factor in the high cost of housing but decided to look later at the cost of city regulations. Despite one councilmember’s opposition, other members gave informal re-approval during Monday's work session to controversial points of ordinance 1663. The city law is notorious among developers because it mandates constructing curbs, gutters and sidewalks for any development bigger than a duplex. The cost of putting curbs, gutters and sidewalks into a typical Sunnyside lot is about $3,750. One councilmember stated, “If we want to subsidize affordable housing then it ought to be part of our budget on affordable housing.” The ordinance's most controversial element is whether sidewalks should be mandated in neighborhoods like Sunnyside, where chunks of sidewalks don't connect anything but dirt and lawns.
All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.
Bruce Carl Ertmann assisted with compiling the events.