Flagstaff History: St. Louis Rams owner purchased land at Rogers Lake

100 years ago

1922: At the general meeting of the Flagstaff Woman’s Club on Saturday, Mrs. R. E. Taylor read the Sun’s recent editorial on the subject of a museum in Flagstaff, and after some discussion it was decided that the proposed new Woman’s Club building would be the logical place for a museum and that the housing and care of our fast-vanishing curios would be a worthy thing to sponsor. The Woman's Club building lots are paid for. It also has some money toward erecting a building. Without hesitation, but with the laudable intention of pushing it through to a finish, the members on Saturday decided to at once start a drive among the members for $10 each to be pledged now but not necessarily to be paid before April 1. Businessmen and others who wish to will also be given an opportunity to subscribe to the fund. The Woman's Club has been a tremendous factor in bettering social conditions in Flagstaff and always generous in help to any civic movement or cause. In taking up the museum project, it is caring for something of great importance to Flagstaff, to the state and to the world at large. In this new museum project, as well as an aiming for a home of its own, the club deserves our generous and wholehearted financial assistance.

75 years ago

1947: A call for help in arranging transportation for members of the college marching band to Tempe for the Flagstaff–Tempe college game there this weekend was sounded this morning. Because of a lack of funds, all band members are being required to arrange their own transportation. Anyone going to Phoenix for the weekend who can accommodate one or more band members should call the college main office at 65. The band is scheduled to put on a halftime demonstration during the game, and also march in a parade in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

The Kaibab National Forest supervisor's office today expressed fear that John W. Lewis Jr., of Phoenix, has been lost in the forest on the north side of the Grand Canyon since Saturday may be either seriously injured or dead. Lewis, a war veteran associated with his father in a real estate business, was last seen about 10:00 o'clock Saturday morning when he separated from his father while deer hunting in the big saddle area 35 miles south of Jacob Lake. It is believed that he is injured or dead because forest fire control roads run in every direction in the area, and if he was not injured, he would have been able to make his way to one of the ranger’s stations to which the roads lead. This morning, Kaibab Forest officials took portable radio equipment by plane to Marble Canyon, and it will be taken by truck to the search camp setup, which is in the Big Saddle neighborhood and near the rim of the Grand Canyon. Already nearly 100 men are engaged in the search, many of them hunters. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has five men engaged in the search, including Sheriff J.P. Francis.

50 years ago

1972: All 10 candidates for the five contested Coconino County jobs at stake in the Nov. 7 general election came out to meet the public Monday night in a session sponsored by several local groups. Most candidates treated their opponents with kid gloves. However, Mrs. Pat Fabritz, Democratic nominee for the recorder’s office, charged independent opponent Mrs. B Howard used loopholes to gain a place on the ballot.

The still simmering issue of the proposed development of Hart Prairie emerged for supervisor candidates to tackle during the audience questioning segment. There was no easy answer to all the questions, but the need for expansion of certain areas of the Snowbowl could not be denied. Carl Tiedemann, GOP nominee for the District 1 seat, said he would “prefer not to see any development. That is the way my heart lies, but it would be hard to say I wouldn't follow my head if it seemed the board had no other choice,“ Tiedemann said.

Robert Knoles, GOP nominee for the D1 seat, said problems with the Hart Prairie development probably were from a lack of proper input and planning three or four years ago on the planning and zoning level. In response to another audience question about a possible expansion of the three-man Board of Supervisors to five members, Knoles said he would favor five members. Also, in response to an audience question later, Peter Lindemann, D1 Democratic nominee, said his recent trip to Tres Vidas, a recreation development in Mexico owned by Post Corporation, would not influence his future decisions on the Post Corporation’s proposed Hart Prairie ski village development.

A 17-year-old hitchhiker’s tip led Flagstaff police to arrest three transients on charges of grand theft auto and defrauding an innkeeper early today. Patrolman Lee Miller reported he arrested the 17-year-old for hitchhiking and that he matched a description given by clerks at the Holiday Inn as being one of the two men who had rented a room and failed to pay for it. The youth told Miller he had come to Flagstaff with three men, and two of them claimed to have stolen the car in which they were riding. Three men were charged with grand theft auto in the case. One of them was also charged with defrauding of an innkeeper in connection with the nonpayment of the motel, according to Flagstaff police reports.

25 years ago

1997: Rogers Lake may soon have another resident besides elk and deer. St. Louis Rams owner Georgia Frontiere purchased 240 acres in June on the seasonal lake’s southwest end, according to records on file at the Coconino County Assessor’s Office. A sale price of $1.5 million was listed at the assessor’s office and well-drillers were on the property this week. News of the sale comes just a week after the state land department turned down a bid by a Phoenix housing executive to purchase 60 acres of state land at Rogers Lake for a house lot. The 700-acre lake is one of the few natural wetlands in Arizona, and the lake and its surrounding land is targeted in the Flagstaff open spaces and greenways plan for protection from development. Flagstaff attorney Tony Cullum, speaking for Frontiere, confirmed the sale but said he could not confirm the price. He also could not say what kind of development, if any, is planned for the site but he added that Frontiere is interested in environmental issues.