100 years ago

1923: Everything points to unusually good times for Flagstaff during this coming spring and summer. The lumber mills are working full-blast, with a lot of orders ahead, and it is possible it will not be long before they go on double shift. There is paving to be finished here this spring, with a payroll that can’t help but brighten things up a bit.

Work on the new city high school will not be completed before the middle or latter part of summer, and there is a good-sized payroll in connection with that. Building of the Flagstaff-Angell section of the National Old Trails will soon begin. This will greatly help swell the tide of business.

The improvement work to be done on the new city recreation park, including the building of grandstand and dance hall, ball grounds, racetrack and a dam for the new lake will help some more. Many of the improvements being designed, right next to the tourist campgrounds, are to make the tourists more comfortable and happy. These tourists will make longer stays here, and more and more of them, as the word goes out among them that we have the best camping grounds in the United States, will make it a point to stop here as long as possible.

75 years ago

1948: “Our club is unanimously opposed to the paroling of Granville Johnson, serving a life term in Arizona prison for the murder of his wife in 1926,” the Soroptimist club of Flagstaff notified Walter Hoffman, chairman of the board of pardons and paroles, today. Johnson was sentenced in Coconino County Superior Court to receive the death penalty for the hatchet-murder of his wife in Williams. This was later commuted to life in prison.

It is the sense of members of this club that, since he was given the death penalty -- which was later commuted to life imprisonment -- that he should be forced to serve out his sentence in full for his heinous crime.

The first archaeological expedition directed by the Museum of Northern Arizona since before the war will take place this summer, Dr. Harold S. Colton, director, announced today. The expedition has been made possible by a gift of money from a friend of the museum whose name has not been released.

The expedition will spend a month and a half excavating some small 12th-and 13th-century Indian dwelling sites east of Flagstaff, and another month and a half at the museum laboratory working on the excavated material.

50 years ago

1973: A door that was “never locked” cost a Flagstaff woman some $300 in sound equipment and recordings early today. City patrolman Mott said the woman told him she returned home after midnight and found that her stereo set plus “30 to 40 recordings” were missing. The burglars apparently had gained entrance to the woman’s residence by means of a door that the victim told the police was “never locked.”

An important Senate hearing is scheduled tomorrow at Winslow. The topic of discussion is 1.8 million acres of land jointly used by Navajo and Hopi tribes. Last year, Congressman Sam Steiger, in whose district the land lies, introduced a bill in Congress to divide the land equally. It passed the House but died in a Senate committee. As an outgrowth of that measure, the Senate decided to have a hearing on the problem. Two proposals to aid in settling the dispute were presented to U.S. District Court Judge James A. Walsh. One plan calls for reducing the number of Navajo livestock currently grazing on the joint-use land. The other provides for a division of income-producing leases between the two tribes. Steiger’s proposal has drawn the fire of Navajo leaders. They object to it because it would require relocation of many Navajos living on the joint-use land. The official Hopi leaders are in favor of the division of the land. Traditional Hopi leaders oppose it. Last year the problem provoked violence. If left unchecked, it may provoke more.

25 years ago

1998: Gimme structure! Or so the parents and teachers at South Beaver Elementary School appear to be saying in applauding the conversion of South Beaver into a magnet school next year emphasizing academics, technology and building character. The first category seems obvious. The second presumably means computers, and the earlier their child is exposed to them the better, say many parents. If it takes being designated a magnet school to put academics and technology on the front burner, perhaps more schools should apply. It’s the third category — building character — that has the South Beaver community excited. Students will wear uniforms, the better to instill school spirit and resist peer pressure. Playgrounds will get student mediators. Parents will sign performance and behavior contracts with the school. Are uniforms the answer to what ails schools? For starters, we don’t think a lot ails Flagstaff schools compared with their counterparts in large urban districts or isolated rural ones. But we applaud the South Beaver stakeholders for their engagement with their school and their willingness to try a new approach. Change can be threatening, and we hope the parents, teachers and students stick together long enough to give the changes a fair test.

Mediation between the victims of a school bus crash and the Flagstaff Unified School District has settled nine lawsuits and brought three more close to settlement. But the two most serious cases are still not close to being settled and might end up back in court. Fifteen claims amounting to about $52 million stem from an Aug. 14, 1996, crash on Interstate 17, in which the driver was injured and all 31 Sinagua High School students were en route from Mountainaire on the first day of school. A lawyer for one of the litigants said he intends to take the lawsuit back to court because the school district isn’t being reasonable. A lawyer for the schools said the school district’s insurance policy doesn’t have enough money to meet the demand.