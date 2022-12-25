Flagstaff History: Solar energy in state got start with Flagstaff celebration

100 years ago

1922: With the dawn of a new year, Flagstaff looks upon the future with unlimited optimism and confidence. Flagstaff has never enjoyed a real boom, as that word in general is used, but the steady growth from year to year has put us in a position to be envied by other towns in northern Arizona and, in fact, the entire state. Our growth has been slow and steady. Every year sees a number of new residences, remodeling, enlarging, and building of business, houses, street paving, and the general improvement of the city and its appearance. The coming year we'll see the same program enacted here with probably more building than in any year past, for the future appears so bright that there is going to be a general revival of business in every line.

The finding of bedrock in the Colorado River at Glen Canyon at a depth of only 67 feet practically ensures the building there of a great dam and reservoir for power and irrigation purposes. Such an undertaking would mean much to Flagstaff. Road improvements are going along at a good pace. The tremendous mileage of roads in this county in comparison with the taxable property has always worked a hardship in this matter, but we are gradually overcoming the difficulty. In the coming year, we'll see continued improvements in the way of good roads. While nothing tangible is on the map at this time in regard to a new hotel for Flagstaff, there is no question that it will be but a matter of a short time until the growth and importance of this point will bring what we are badly in need of at this time. The wise men of Flagstaff, the men who have lived here for years and watched our growth from year to year, are predicting great things for the near future, and many of them are picking up the snaps in real estate in residence properties, confident that there can be no doubt as to the future of our little city.

75 years ago

1947: A break-in at a service station on the eastern edge of Flagstaff and an apparent break-in at a second on the western edge were under investigation today by the Sheriff's Office. Georgelin’s station at Nickerson’s court 2 miles east of the city was entered sometime during the night and a tire taken, according to the report received at the Sheriff's Office. Kuhn and Preston’s station, at the western entrance to the city, was second of the two receiving attention from prowlers. Operators of the station found a glass pane in one of the station's doors broken, but the burglars were unable to open the door and gave up.

A Christmas party, to include moving pictures and the distribution of candy, apples, and oranges, will be held at the Armory on Tuesday evening for all youngsters in Flagstaff who are enrolled in grades one through six of any school. Hosts will be local veteran groups, including the Purple Heart, members of which first started the Christmas party for youngsters last year, the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. The party will start promptly at 7 o'clock. It is estimated that there are about 1,000 entered youngsters in Flagstaff eligible to attend this free party.

50 years ago

1972: Things are looking up for the sixth annual Audubon Christmas bird count to be held Dec. 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in an area within a 15-mile radius of Flagstaff's Mount Elden.

“Last year we counted a record number of species -- 46 -- and we should top that this time” said Russell Baldo, Northern Arizona University ornithologist.

This year is expected to be a particularly good year for northern winter birds in Flagstaff. Baldo and Dr. John Hildebrand, a Flagstaff physician and surgeon, are coordinators of the Audubon count in the Flagstaff area and are again seeking experienced birdwatchers to serve as volunteer census takers. There was a total of 14 volunteers last year -- more than in any other previous count. The watchers work in teams. Persons in the Flagstaff area who are interested in participating in the Dec. 29 census should contact Baldo at 774-5494 for full information and instructions. Results of the Flagstaff census, as well as of counts in more than 300 other localized areas throughout the nation, will be published in the April issue of American Birds.

State narcotic agents seized more than $6,000 worth of drugs and arrested three Northern Arizona University students after a search Tuesday of their residences in Flagstaff. The three were charged with possession and possession for sale of 45 kilograms of marijuana and peyote. Two others are being sought in connection with the case. Authorities reported that Department of Public safety officers, assisted by officers from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, the Flagstaff Police Department and the deputy county attorney, searched the 22nd St. residences under a warrant authorized by Superior Court Judge Laurence T. Wren.

25 years ago

1997: Arizona Public Service is having a startup celebration Friday for Arizona's first commercial solar power plant. The public is invited to the celebration, which will include presentations by Mayor Chris Bavasi and other officials. The program will begin with tours at the APS Flagstaff solar power plant, located at 2250 E. Huntington Drive. It is one block south of Route 66, east of Enterprise Drive and next to the Holiday Inn. That is the test site for a statewide program started by APS. APS chose Flagstaff for the test run because people here support a clean environment. More than 450 Flagstaff residents have signed up for solar energy.