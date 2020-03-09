Flagstaff History: Snow complicates capture of escaped prisoner

Their tree planting campaign was also discussed and it is likely that several hundred trees will be ordered at once for planting during the first week in April.

County Health Officer Dr. Felix Manning says there were about 75 cases of the flu reported in the county during the month of February. There have been very few deaths.

The situation has improved, perhaps partly due to the clear and colder weather during the past few days. None of our physicians anticipate that there will be many more cases this season.

Mr. and Mrs. H.E. White, whose lease to the Weatherford Hotel expires the first part of May, will not release the property. The new lessee being Mrs. Hall, the popular and well-known lady who has recently been in charge of Lolami Lodge at Oak Creek.

There is a road information exchange bureau among several of the different towns in the state. It’s newly organized and represented by one well informed man in each town. The purpose is to make available, for people of each of the towns and tourists passing through those towns, exact information as to the conditions of the main traveled highways. Information is passed along through the exchange of letters between Flagstaff and Albuquerque.