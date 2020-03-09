Flagstaff History: Snow complicates capture of escaped prisoner

125 YEARS AGO
1895: The north and south road was royally welcomed at Phoenix. The golden spike has cemented northern and southern Arizona, and the road may be extended to the Mexican border.
One of the most delightful trips in the summer after the completion of the north and south road will be to the Grand Canyon of the Colorado. It will be accessible to residents of southern Arizona in almost a bee line and the expenses will be very light.
As of Thursday, no less than 29 trains passed every day through Flagstaff.
If the nice spring weather attends strictly to its knitting, work upon the three public buildings --- reform school, courthouse and public school – will necessarily cause a small business boom in Flagstaff. The indications point to an encouraging condition of things in this little corner of the universe.
Contractor Kennedy, with a small force of men, has resumed work upon the superstructure of the reform school and if the weather remains settled, a full complement of builders will shortly be employed to work on the building.
Sheriff Ralph Cameron is a busy man these days. Sunday he returned from Pine Springs where he attached 5,000 sheep belonging to J.F. Daggs. The attachment was issued in connection with the suit brought by the Arizona Central Bank.
O.C. Mosman, a bright young man from St. Joseph, Mo., with J. Gosney extended his western tour to California. He is a recent graduate of Yale College and is looking about for an opening in the great southwest.
You can pin your faith to the bargains that you get at the establishment of H.S. Rogers.
A social will be held under the management of the Epworth League at the residence of S.F. Elliott next Wednesday evening to which a general invitation is extended.
Mr. George Bitt has the finest bevy of laying hens in these diggings. These hens know their business. They celebrated the death of the Democratic Congress last Monday by laying 18 eggs at one lay, beating all of their previous records by seven good hard shell eggs.
Plaintiff S. Goodwin on Friday sued the Arizona Central Bank at Flagstaff for illegally seizing, as he says, 74 sacks of wool belonging to plaintiff and worth $1,350. He claims $5,000 damages.
Charles Veit came in from his mountain ranch last Friday. He had been snowed in since the big storm in January. The fall at his ranch reached a depth of eight feet on the level and four feet of it still remains.
Dr. Brannen reports that William Frederick, who almost froze to death recently, is in a precarious condition. Several of the toes on one foot have been amputated and the lengthy exposure of that deeply cold night may result fatally.
The latest sensation from the town of Williams comes from one of churches. The choir went on strike because - it is alleged -the basso profundi’s ponderous voice kept the other singers guessing where they were at the time.
One of the most daring train robberies in the history of Arizona occurred near Wilcox on Wednesday night. The westbound overland train on the Southern Pacific road was held up by bandits. They covered the crew and commanded them to do as they were told or they were dead. They did as told and the robbers then blew open the express car safes with dynamite and then abstracted all the Mexican dollars that were not blown out of existence by the force of the explosion. There were 18 sacks, each containing $1,000. The passenger coaches were detached early in the proceedings and the frightened passengers were not molested.
Sheriff Cameron has been requested to keep his eye peeled for the men who are suspected of the crime and communication has been addressed to the United States Marshall, as well as all sheriffs and the constables of both Arizona and New Mexico have been alerted.
100 YEARS AGO
1920: The Boosters’ Club laid plans at their Wednesday luncheon meeting, held at the Confection Den, to get to work at once recruiting the rest of the members needed for the new Flagstaff Battery. No committee was formed, members just stepped up and said they would do it.
Their tree planting campaign was also discussed and it is likely that several hundred trees will be ordered at once for planting during the first week in April.
County Health Officer Dr. Felix Manning says there were about 75 cases of the flu reported in the county during the month of February. There have been very few deaths.
The situation has improved, perhaps partly due to the clear and colder weather during the past few days. None of our physicians anticipate that there will be many more cases this season.
Mr. and Mrs. H.E. White, whose lease to the Weatherford Hotel expires the first part of May, will not release the property. The new lessee being Mrs. Hall, the popular and well-known lady who has recently been in charge of Lolami Lodge at Oak Creek.
There is a road information exchange bureau among several of the different towns in the state. It’s newly organized and represented by one well informed man in each town. The purpose is to make available, for people of each of the towns and tourists passing through those towns, exact information as to the conditions of the main traveled highways. Information is passed along through the exchange of letters between Flagstaff and Albuquerque.
Lloyd F. Jones, examiner for the Arizona Corporation Commission for motor vehicle and investment company departments of Phoenix, arrived here Wednesday night. He is here to investigate complaints that seem to be well-founded and to instigate action against any and all offenders; also to make arrangements whereby all complaints of such violations shall come directly and promptly before the attention of the Commission. The complaints include automobile owners who are carrying passengers for pay without license.
Our merchants are having a regular saturnalia of a good time fixing up their stores. The new front and side and proposed fixtures for the Dresswell Shop, Sidney Gassman’s energetic efforts in turning the former Switzer Store into a place of beauty to house his new men’s shop, W.H. Switzer’s herculean efforts in adding attractiveness to the Finley Store Building which he recently bought, K.J. Nackard’s plan to soon do things to the front of his double store that will make it look like Broadway, N.Y., Mrs. Powers Hat Shop and numerous other business houses interiors are being treated to new coats of paint. All this spells progress and makes for better trade.
75 YEARS AGO
1945: Heavy snow snarled the traffic over the weekend. Unceasing work by highway crews has kept the traffic moving over our snow clogged roads. This storm deposited 22 inches of the white stuff before it ran out of steam. More than 100 automobiles were marooned on local roads and there were numerous accidents that sent four people to the hospital. A highway worker told a SUN reporter that the roads from Ash Fork to Flagstaff and to Prescott were “just terrible” the worst he had ever seen.
After watching the bungling of snow removal on the city streets over the weekend, we cannot overlook the inescapable fact that something should be done to correct the situation before another winter approaches and Flagstaff may get a real snowstorm.
Roy Wasted and his crew of painters finished giving the Holsum Café a bang-up redecorating job this week. The business closed down on Monday to let workmen go to work. Not a spot was missed and it now presents a delightful atmosphere. The business is operated by Mrs. Dora Comstead, who with her husband owns the café.
Arizona State College at Flagstaff will be the official designation of the local institution after July 1, this year. When the word “teachers” is dropped and the school enters a new area with a different set-up in board control. The change was made by a bill passed by the recent 17th legislature which places jurisdiction of Arizona’s three higher institutions of learning under one board of regents.
An agreement has been made between Flagstaff Construction, General Laborers Union and Can Hogan for the purchase of the old Elks Building on North Beaver Street and Cherry. The purchase price is said to be $20,000. The plan is to spend about $10,000 in putting the building in first-class condition and made available for recreation events. The garage area will be completely done over and be used by the Union for their offices.
50 YEARS AGO
1970: Snow complicated an eight-hour effort on Tuesday to find and rescue an escaped prisoner Salvatore Albergo of Garden Grove, California. He is now in the Flagstaff Hospital with a bullet wound in his left thigh. He escaped into the forest on Mars Hill where he broke into an astronomer’s home, but aside from frightening him and his wife did no damage. After he left, the astronomer called the police.
The prisoner had become ill while in our jail and was being transferred to the hospital when he made his escape and headed west toward A-1 Mountain. When he was finally run down it took, given his weight and his injury a mammoth effort to get him out of the woods and then back to the hospital.
The proposal for building housing for low-income families in Flagstaff is currently stalled at the City Council level. The plan for the $2-million project is a low-rent project, but not a low-cost one. It has been approved by the Flagstaff Housing Authority and by the San Francisco office of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
However, HUD officials have made it clear that they would not approve the first choice site – on U.S. Highway 66 at the west edge of the city – because it would perpetuate an ethnic and racial imbalance that currently exists in Flagstaff schools.
Currently there is a waiting list of more than 100 families for space in our two housing projects -- Clark Homes and Brannen Homes. Time is running out. If the project is not in progress by July 1 of this year the funding may be lost.
That 300-foot tower east of Winslow on the north side of Highway 66 is a part of a system that may save your life some day. It's called the Decisions Information System. There are 10 of these towers distributed throughout the whole country and will be able to alert homes and business locations of impending disasters within seconds.
25 YEARS AGO
1995: Flagstaff’s residential construction market is continuing its steady pricey boom. Commercial growth is also looking up after a year of little action. The average valuation of single-family homes that have been issued permits since Jan.1 is $148,000, a climb of $54,200 during the past five years. This figure includes three low-cost homes built on North Christmas Tree Lane. The average cost of an 1,800-square foot detached home last year in 1994 rose to an average cost of $140,800.
The Rio de Flag has flooded Harold Ranch Road making travel there inconvenient and it appears that this thoroughfare for the residents of Forest Dale may not be a public road, and therefore not subject to repair by Coconino County. It sits mostly on private and state land and before ending at the sub-division which is a county island.
According to the Arizona Land Department, Herold Ranch Road is an old logging road with the U.S. Forest Service having a right to use it. Coconino County has had a right-of-entry since some time in the 1960s, but this does not necessarily require it to maintain the road.