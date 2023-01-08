Flagstaff History: Sno-Bowl offered to host Nevada ski tournament

The future of Flagstaff History

After more than two decades compiling Flagstaff History for the Arizona Daily Sun, Susannah Carney has been suffering from multiple health issues and turned over the duties to a volunteer, Bruce Carl Ertmann, a couple years ago.

I had the pleasure of being invited to Susannah's 90th birthday party not longer after I took over as editor of the Daily Sun, and I got to sit down with her for about an hour that day as she regaled me with tales about how she got started on the column and the interactions she'd had with Randy Wilson over the years.

She also mentioned the time commitment the column required, and Bruce asked to step down for similar reasons. Completely understandable, and my thanks to both of them for their efforts spotlighting some of the most interesting stories in the Flagstaff area from over the years...and decades.

I've put together an incomplete version this week, but if anyone out there is interested in the prospects of carrying the torch for Flagstaff History, please send me an email at cetling@azdailysun.com. A decent chunk of assembling the column can be done online now because of our archives on Newspapers.com, though some trips to read microfiche may also be necessary. We know from experience that readers really enjoy this column, so we'll do what it takes to keep it around going forward.