Flagstaff History: Sno-Bowl offered to host Nevada ski tournament

75 years ago
1948: Flagstaff's Chamber of Commerce has wired the Reno, Nevada, Chamber of Commerce offering Arizona Sno-Bowl facilities for the Nevada organization's ski tournament, postponed because of lack of snow. "We have lots of snow, and we would be very happy to have the Nevada skiing fans come to Arizona for a real treat," Harrel said. He had not yet received an answer to his offer.
On the last day of 1947, as a heavy cloud appeared over the Peaks, Chas. Bonney, Flagstaff's "rain maker," was at the airport with a load of dry ice prepared to fly over and try to make it snow, but before he could take off, snow started falling and 14 inches of new snow piled up on the 20 inches of packed snow already on the ground at the Sno-Bowl.
The third Special Session of the 18th Arizona Legislature convened shortly after 10 a.m. today, and members found on their desks copies of a proposed bill setting up a five-member interstate stream commission to press a Colorado River development program.
Two Winslow children, one 4 months old, the other nearly 4 years old, were burned to death shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 1, city officers said. The youngsters died when their home at 604 E. Fourth St. was destroyed by flames believed caused by a kerosene lamp.
Building within the city limits of Flagstaff totaled nearly one and a half million dollars during the past 12 months, according to figures compiled by City Clerk C. T. Pulliam. Aiding the building boom was the city school system's $700,000 building program, still underway, for which a permit was issued in August. All except $32,000 of the year's total was for new construction, with the remainder of the permits going for alterations and repairs to existing buildings. In addition to the school building program, major projects during the year included the new El Rancho Flagstaff motor county, costing over $100,000; the remodeling and reconstruction of the Orpheum theater, also costing over $100,000; Greenwell Motors garage building; a new grocery store building under construction by Gordon Evans on N. Beaver Street; the Lane-Sharber motel now under construction; the Kuhn and Preston service station at the west entrance to the city; the Kitchen Kastle Cafe building; the Harper Furniture Co. building still under construction; Westerner Hotel; and the new Food Town Market building.
Helping the Navajo Indians very materially by patronizing one of their industries, Arizona State College at Flagstaff is now buying all coal for its power plant from Indian-operated mines on the Navajo Reservation north of Flagstaff. According to Adolph Maloney, Navajo truck operator at Tuba City, the Flagstaff college coal purchases will provide livelihood for at least 10 Navajo families.
50 years ago
1973: The Oath of Office was administered by Superior Court Judge Laurence T. Wren to the newly elected officials of Coconino County. They are Rose Stacey, treasurer; Betty Jo Anderson, county superintendent of schools; Pat Fabritz, county recorder; Richard Hillman, county assessor; J. Michael Flournoy, county attorney; E. H. Weigel, board of supervisors, District 3; Tio Tachias, board of supervisors, District 2; and Dr. Peter Lindemann, board of supervisors, District 1.
A teenager from Scottsdale was found dead as the rescue teams reached the base of Humphreys Peak where the girl and a companion had been stranded since early Monday. Sheriff Joe D. Richards, who has headed up the rescue operation since shortly after being sworn into office on Monday, identified the dead girl as Allison Clay, 17. Her companion, identified as Clint Miller, 22, the son of the Maricopa County Manager Charles Miller, was found alive, but in serious condition. Richards had earlier held out hope that both hikers might have been found alive as they had sleeping bags and tents with them. Rescue teams, which went into operation immediately, were hampered by subzero temperatures, wind gusts that were as high as 70 mph and some 3 inches of powdered snow.
The Flagstaff Planning and Zoning Commission recommended to the city council approval of a 71-acre, 393-unit housing development in the Switzer Mesa area. The commission recommendation states that adequate water storage and an all-weather-access road connecting the development with Cedar Avenue must be completed before construction of the dwellings. Under the planning of the Peaks-Levitt Corp., the planned development includes 374 townhouses in addition to individual homes, numerous parks and recreation areas.
The Flagstaff Board of Education, by a 3-2 vote, decided against excluding study of contraception and abortion from the 12th-grade social health class, at least until the committee presents a plan. The motion was introduced by Howard Wren, a board member who asked the measure to be placed on the formal agenda. Wren said if the purpose of the class is "how to do it and get away with it, then we are defeating our own purpose." He also charged the social health program was not morally or spiritually oriented. Wren's request met heavy opposition from the audience and also came under fire from fellow board members.
It was tough going with the 4 inches of new snow that fell atop an icy coat during the night. Even with chains on the back of a tractor, it was manpower that was needed to get the sidewalk in front of the Coconino County Courthouse cleaned off. Up to 6 inches more is expected before the snow leads to clearing and colder weather.