Flagstaff History: Sly car thief ran stolen vehicle in deputy sheriff

100 years ago

1922: If you steal a car, don't try to run it over Howard Marine, deputy sheriff. That's what a young man tried to do in Flagstaff the other day and now he's in jail, charged with stealing the car. He was a smooth young man, according to the story told by four young magazine subscription solicitors, two of them girls and so pretty you've just got to believe them. According to their story, they were driving a Dodge car. They ran into a young man who said his name was Brown, that his car was in the shop and that he had a ranch 12 miles out with all kinds of good things to eat. When they got to the ranch all, but the host and one girl got out, the host requesting the use of the car and company of the girl to go on further and get some saddles so they all could go horseback riding. The fellow drove the car until they came to a gate, which he asked the girl to open. Then he sped away without her. The four derelicts got back to Flagstaff and reported. Next day, a strange driver ran into Marine. He looked the fellow and car over, deciding it was our merry host and his guests’ car. The man's name is Frank Brown. He says Brown pleaded guilty before Judge J. Jones Wednesday morning and was sentenced to the penitentiary for three to five years.

75 years ago

1947: In his first venture into the field of colored movies, Gene Autry, famed cowboy singing star, was scheduled to start work Thursday morning on “The Strawberry Roan,” with northern Arizona's colorful Sedona area and Flagstaff as the shooting sites. Autry and a party of 85 movie makers were flown to Flagstaff's Koch Field Wednesday in a fleet of four chartered DC3 planes from Hollywood, in what was reported as the largest airborne expedition in motion picture history. “The Strawberry Roan” is the second of a series of pictures Autry is making using titles of famous cowboy songs to be released through Columbia pictures. The new picture will be filmed in cinecolor, the first time that Audrey has ventured away from black-and-white pictures. Appearing in the picture will be Autry’s famous horse Champion Junior. The picture deals with a band of wild horses rather than the usual shoot-them-up-style of Western pictures. Audrey will sing five songs in the film. After landing at Koch Field, the company was immediately taken to Sedona lodge, where they will stay while utilizing Sedona’s famous motion picture scenery.

50 years ago

1972: Flagstaff voters will go to the polls Tuesday in a special election on 31 amendments to the city's 14-year-old charter. The election will take place in four separate polling places, and voting will begin at 6 a.m., with the polls closing at 7 p.m. The 31 proposed amendments will appear on the ballot under four general headings. Only 30 amendments actually will be listed in full form, since the 31st is a change in the status of the city engineer to that of professional employee and represents a deletion rather than addition to or change of the charter. The first general heading is a proposal covering updating of the charter language and deletion of certain dates. The second general heading has to do with increasing the powers and duties of the mayor of Flagstaff by requiring the mayor vote on each and every city council issue, and giving him the right to make and second motions in Council without abandoning the chair. Heading No. 3 is the appointment of the city clerk and city treasurer by the city manager, with Council approval, and making the manager directly responsible for the activities of the two officials. The fourth heading has to do with the elimination of the requirement that the question of imposing a sales tax be submitted to the voters. Of the major changes, the proposed amendment on the sales tax has been the one that has prompted the most interest in Tuesday's election. The present sales tax, passed in 1964, is due for re-approval by the voters in less than two years if the amendment is not approved. Council currently is powerless to amend the ordinance without going to the people.

25 years ago

1997: Many retired folks want to spend their time relaxing, staying close to home and pampering themselves with a well-deserved break. Others want to keep moving, keep giving.

“I'm not interested in a cruise. I'm not interested in staying in fancy hotels” said Nancy Goldstein from Florida. “I have to be doing something.”

Goldstein is one of 14 elder travelers 55 or older in Flagstaff this week donating their time and energy at The Arboretum at Flagstaff in a weeklong elderhostel service program. They are staying in a Northern Arizona University dormitory, and during the evening go to lectures about the Colorado plateau and northern Arizona. The Northern Arizona University elderhostel offers about two dozen programs throughout the area including ones at the Grand Canyon, Cameron Trading Post, the Hopi and Navajo reservations, Sedona and more. Elderhostel includes a network of more than 1,200 colleges, universities and other educational institutions offering low-cost short-term residential academic programs for older citizens.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.

